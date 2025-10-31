Disney bundle debuts All’s Fair and The Manipulated this week

The Disney streaming bundle is loading up right now, and this week’s slate is anchored by two buzzy dramas: Ryan Murphy’s glossy legal series All’s Fair on Hulu and the Korean thriller The Manipulated. Add in a first-of-the-month movie surge, a handful of new anime drops, and a pair of live competition staples, and you’ve got one of the most balanced weekly lineups in the bundle’s fall run.

All’s Fair is the splashy conversation-starter. Set inside an all-female divorce law firm, the series leans into Murphy’s trademark blend of keen social commentary and soapy propulsion. The cast is a magnet: Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close bring awards-caliber gravitas, while Kim Kardashian and Teyana Taylor provide pop-culture electricity that practically guarantees Monday-morning chatter. Strategically, it’s a classic Hulu play—adult-skewing, star-driven, and engineered to drive prolonged weekly engagement.

In the international market, The Manipulated comes with a tight hook: a high-flying professional is arrested for a murder he swears he didn’t commit and must expose the frame-up before it consumes him. Headlined by Ji Chang-wook, the series opens with a multi-episode drop to build momentum, a normal release practice for Korean imports in the States. Parrot Analytics data show that the United States continues to see surging demand for K-dramas, and Hulu’s recent curation suggests it believes prestige thrillers are another reliable viewer acquisition tool, along with its stock of true crime and docuseries.

First of the Month Movie Wave

The calendar flip delivers a well-known flood of library films on Hulu—the type that covertly fortifies your watchlist for weeks. Highlights include Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, the holiday comfort combo of Love Actually and The Family Stone, Martin Scorsese’s Casino for crime epic followers, the evergreen The Princess Bride, and musicals and family classics such as The Sound of Music. Disney+ contributes kid-first depth with CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time seasons and a seasonal special, signaling that the bundle still reigns during family viewing when the weather turns bad.

Anime and Global TV Arrive in Bulk

Anime fans get a big batch to watch, including dubbed episodes of One Piece—season-long batches that constitute a dubbed variation of the Silver Mine mini-arc and a lengthy segment of the dubbed version of Zou all the way into Whole Cake Island. It is no coincidence that these dubbed episodes appear on Hulu. The platform has a powerful track record providing high-quality dubbed anime episodes fast. Here in the United States, a substantial portion of anime viewers awaits the dubbed edition. Streaming services place a high premium on screenplay-based programming since it draws enough viewers to coast through the holiday season.

Disney+ likewise introduces global IP with its third basic—Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation—an animated presentation of this mobile city game hit inspired by Disney villains. That is a pipeline move because it draws watchers from different platforms to get involved in the anime and classic Disney lore.

Live competition also cuts in as an appointment driver on Disney+, with Dancing with the Stars in the throes of its current season. That keeps the platform in the weekly conversation. These and similar additions—even the new batch of Ancient Aliens—are utility players. They’re easy to start, easy to pause, great for background viewing. And they reliably pad overall time viewed, a metric baseline The Gauge tells us has been streaming-dominant for months. The streaming share, according to the survey, regularly tops 40% of TV usage.

Disney+ and Hulu integration continues to deepen

And what this drop highlights for bundled users: Disney has been hard at work synthesizing Hulu deeper and more fully into Disney+. The services now share a unified login and a Hulu tile, and they each suss out a careful curation. Entry prices remain a nuclear concern, but they also remain anchored by regular executives’ commentary. The situation provides the means through Spotify concurrency with ad-supported climb backs.

This week’s lineup shows the approach working in practice: a prestige headline, an international speculative thriller, high-utility library movies and television shows, and sticky unscripted—all aimed at a different user base but all living under an integrated roof.

If you want zeitgeist, start with All’s Fair; its case-of-the-week format and celebrity heat make it the watercooler bet.

If you’re hungry for a taut mystery, The Manipulated’s opening gambit is perfect for a weekend marathon.

If it’s family movie night, you can’t go wrong with The Princess Bride and The Sound of Music, nor should The Last Duel fail you if you’re in a patient drama mood.

Anime fans should set aside time for the dubbed run through Whole Cake Island, one of One Piece’s most beloved stretches.

If you just need some ambient binge company, prep those early holiday plans with The Food That Built America.

All in all, a quietly loaded week—star power up front, depth in the middle, and long-tail programming to keep the “continue watching” row fresh. This is exactly how a modern bundle should feel.