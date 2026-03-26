Samsung Tests Warranty And Care App In One UI 9

Samsung appears to be baking a smarter support experience directly into One UI 9, with a new Warranty and Care app discovered in an early build. The tool aims to centralize key repair and support tasks—checking warranty coverage, booking service, running diagnostics, and tracking claims—into a single, phone-native hub for Galaxy users.

A Unified Hub For Device Repairs And Support Services

Early screenshots and hands-on findings from community researchers point to a clean home screen showing warranty status up front, paired with a troubleshooting search bar and shortcuts to diagnostics. Rather than reinvent the wheel, the app appears to link into existing tools like Samsung Members for device tests, suggesting the company is layering a unified experience over services users already know.

Critically, the app is built around the full lifecycle of a repair. It includes options to estimate repair costs before you commit, book appointments at authorized centers, and follow the progress of a claim. If executed well, this reduces the hopscotch between websites, phone lines, and emails that many Galaxy owners currently endure just to fix a cracked screen or a failing battery.

Early Build Signals And Notable Missing Pieces

The app was hidden in the UI and had to be launched via an activity launcher—an immediate sign it’s still under active development. Several menu items, including options such as Ask Bixby or Request a Repair, aren’t wired up yet. The onboarding flow also asks for calendar access, hinting at appointment scheduling and reminders that are not fully live.

As with any in-development feature, there’s no guarantee the app will ship in the final One UI 9 release. Even if it does, usability may hinge on whether your phone is functional enough to access the software at all. Still, the direction is clear: Samsung wants to reduce repair friction by pulling disparate touchpoints into one place. Independent APK tinkerers, including the well-known community sleuth ThatJoshGuy on Telegram, corroborate the app’s presence in test builds.

Why It Matters For Galaxy Owners And Everyday Repairs

Repairs are a pain point, and costs can be significant. Samsung’s U.S. repair portal lists display replacements for recent flagship models north of $200, with batteries typically under $100, depending on the device. A transparent cost estimator built into the phone could help users make faster, better decisions about whether to fix, claim insurance, or upgrade.

Longer ownership cycles also make robust support more important. Analysts at Counterpoint Research have noted that smartphone upgrade cycles have stretched beyond three years in many markets. As people hold onto devices longer, proactive diagnostics, simple booking, and clear status updates can help avoid downtime—and prevent small issues from becoming expensive repairs.

Context Across The Industry And Right-To-Repair Trends

Samsung has steadily expanded support options, from on-site and mail-in repairs to Maintenance Mode for protecting data during service. A native Warranty and Care app would build on that foundation and could integrate with services like Samsung Care+ to surface coverage details and deductibles where they’re most useful—on the device itself.

The broader ecosystem is pushing in the same direction. Apple operates a Self Service Repair program, and Google has emphasized privacy-preserving repair features on Pixel. Meanwhile, right-to-repair momentum is growing globally. U.S. regulators at the FTC have scrutinized barriers to independent repair, and the European Union has advanced rules that press manufacturers to provide spare parts and repair information for longer periods. iFixit’s high-profile split with Samsung in 2024 over parts access and pricing underscored how complex this landscape remains.

What To Watch Next As One UI 9 Testing Expands

One UI 9 is expected to roll out first to recent flagships, and this app’s fate likely hinges on testing feedback and regional service readiness. Keep an eye on whether Samsung enables end-to-end appointment booking, live claim tracking, and seamless handoffs to chat or remote support. Privacy will be just as important: users will want clear controls over diagnostics data, service history, and any links to accounts or insurance plans.

If Samsung ships Warranty and Care as seen in test builds, Galaxy owners could finally get a single pane of glass for problems big and small—something that feels overdue in an era where phones are mission-critical tools. Even modest improvements like upfront cost estimates and real-time status updates would go a long way toward demystifying the repair maze.