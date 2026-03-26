Prime Members Now Save on Gas at BP, Amoco, and ampm

Amazon Prime has a quietly powerful perk hiding in plain sight: a real, at-the-pump gas discount. If you’re a Prime member, you can cut 10 cents off every gallon at more than 7,500 participating BP, Amoco, and ampm stations—no coupons or gift card hoops required.

How the Amazon Prime gas discount at BP and ampm works

The offer is simple. Prime members get 10 cents off per gallon when they fuel up at select BP, Amoco, or ampm locations through the Earnify program. The discount is funded in two parts: 5 cents from the Amazon–Earnify partnership, plus an extra 5 cents unlocked by your Prime membership, for a total of 10 cents off.

There’s currently no posted expiration, and the discount applies each time you fill up as long as you follow the redemption steps at a participating station. Amazon and Earnify indicate potential savings of up to $70 per year, which effectively caps the discounted gallons around 700 annually.

Where the Prime gas discount is available to use

The perk is available at more than 7,500 gas stations under the BP, Amoco, and ampm brands. Coverage is broad but not universal, so availability can vary by city and state. The Earnify app serves as your map and verification tool—only stations flagged in the app are eligible.

How to activate the perk and use it at the pump

Download the Earnify app and create a free account. Link your Amazon account inside Earnify to confirm your Prime status. This is what unlocks the full 10-cent discount instead of the base 5 cents.

Before you head out, open Earnify to find a participating BP, Amoco, or ampm station nearby. At the pump or register, enter the phone number tied to your Earnify account or present the app’s ID as directed. The 10-cent discount will apply automatically to your per-gallon price at checkout.

If you cancel Prime, you’ll lose the additional 5 cents and drop back to the base Earnify rate. Keep your Amazon and Earnify accounts linked and active to maintain the full benefit.

How much you could save with the 10-cent-per-gallon deal

A 14-gallon fill translates to $1.40 off each visit. For many drivers, that’s $4 to $6 saved per month without changing routines. Using recent national averages cited by AAA for regular gasoline prices around the mid-$3 range per gallon, a 10-cent cut equates to roughly 2% to 3% off the pump price—stacked on top of any credit card rewards you might already earn on gas purchases.

Consider this back-of-the-envelope math: The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates the average driver travels around 13,000 miles per year. At 26 miles per gallon, that’s about 500 gallons of fuel. At 10 cents off per gallon, a typical Prime member could pocket about $50 a year—close to the $70 cap for higher-mileage drivers.

Why this Prime fuel perk matters for drivers right now

Fuel remains one of the most volatile household expenses. AAA regularly documents seasonal price swings tied to refinery maintenance, global supply factors, and demand spikes. The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that transportation fuels are a major share of household energy spending, so even small, predictable discounts can buffer those spikes over time.

Unlike limited-time promo codes or prepaid card deals, this benefit functions like a loyalty program you can keep in your back pocket. You don’t need to pre-purchase anything, and you aren’t locked into a single station chain beyond BP, Amoco, and ampm’s large combined footprint.

Pro tips, stacking strategies, and the essential fine print

Always confirm participation in the Earnify app before fueling—stations can change status.

If you use a rewards credit card for gas, you’ll typically earn those points or cash back on the discounted price, effectively stacking savings.

Keep your Earnify phone number handy at the pump to speed through redemption.

Watch the annual savings cap in case you’re a heavy commuter or rideshare driver.

Remember, this benefit is tied to an active Prime membership; if you pause or cancel Prime, your discount drops accordingly.

Bottom line: a simple, repeatable way to trim fuel costs

Prime’s gas discount is exactly the kind of low-effort, repeatable saving that adds up. Link your Amazon account in Earnify, fuel at participating BP, Amoco, or ampm stations, and shave 10 cents off every gallon—no deadlines to chase, just consistent value each time you fill up.