Gemini Now Imports Chats And Memories From Rivals

Google is making its AI assistant harder to ignore. The company has introduced new switching tools that let people bring personal “memories” and full chat histories from other chatbots directly into Gemini, aiming to erase the cold-start problem that keeps users tethered to their current app.

How The Switching Works For Importing Chats And Memories

The process has two parts. First, Gemini helps users migrate personal context—things like preferences, relationships, and recurring details—by suggesting a prompt to run in their current chatbot. That response can then be pasted into Gemini, which parses it as a set of memories. Think of it as structured self-porting: the tool coaches you on what to extract and then ingests it in one move.

Second, Gemini can import entire conversation archives. Most mainstream chatbots, including ChatGPT and Claude, let users export logs as a zip file. Upload that archive to Gemini and the assistant will surface prior threads, enabling you to pick up a long-running planning conversation or retrieve a recipe recommendation without rebuilding context from scratch. Google says those imported chats are searchable inside Gemini, a practical upgrade for anyone with months of scattered AI notes.

Why Data Portability Matters For AI Assistants Right Now

Consumer AI is wading into an era where personal context is the moat. Assistants that remember your calendar quirks, dietary constraints, or writing style produce better results—and create lock-in. By lowering the friction to switch, Google is pushing the industry toward genuine data portability, a principle advocated by groups like the Data Transfer Project, which Google co-founded alongside other tech firms.

The move also aligns with the spirit of global privacy frameworks that enshrine a right to data access and portability. European regulators have emphasized user control in guidance from the European Data Protection Board, and U.S. rules such as the California Consumer Privacy Act highlight similar themes. While today’s announcement is a product update, it nudges the market toward portability as a default expectation rather than a buried export button.

The Competitive Stakes As Google Pushes Easy Switching

It’s no secret why Google is doing this. OpenAI recently shared that ChatGPT now reaches roughly 900 million weekly active users, underscoring its lead in consumer mindshare. Google, meanwhile, has reported that Gemini surpassed 750 million monthly active users across surfaces. With Android and Chrome distribution, Google has scale—but not always the primary habit. Removing the “start over” tax is designed to convert curiosity into daily use.

There’s also a network-effect angle that’s unique to AI assistants: better memories beget better outputs, which beget more usage. By making migration painless, Google hopes to capture high-intent users—the ones who have already curated rich context elsewhere. If even a fraction switch, the quality lift from their imported data could compound quickly.

What Users Can Import And Practical Examples

Memories are aimed at recurring facts and preferences: your go-to presentation format, a child’s allergies, the podcasts you like on long drives, the neighborhood you grew up in. For archives, the obvious wins include research threads, coding sessions with step-by-step debugging, and travel planning chats with saved itineraries and confirmation numbers. A freelancer could pull in a year of client tone notes; a teacher might import lesson-planning threads to continue refining rubrics with Gemini’s help.

Because most rivals export in machine-readable formats—often JSON or HTML inside a zip—Gemini can reconstruct conversations well enough to resume them, even if the original chatbot used slightly different message structures. That said, imported threads are snapshots, not live links; replies continue inside Gemini’s model and feature set.

Privacy And Safety Questions When Moving Chat Histories

Moving conversations between assistants introduces familiar privacy trade-offs. Chat logs may contain sensitive personal data or information about third parties who never consented to cross-app transfer. Users should review exports before uploading and consider redacting items like IDs, medical notes, or financial screenshots. Experts have long advised segmenting sensitive use cases across accounts or profiles to limit collateral exposure if any one service is compromised.

Google says users control what gets imported and can manage or delete memories after the fact. That aligns with industry norms, but the onus remains on platforms to communicate retention periods, model-training defaults, and enterprise admin controls clearly. Regulators from the U.K.’s ICO to the U.S. FTC have signaled heightened scrutiny on AI transparency, particularly when mixing personal data with model improvement workflows.

Limits And What To Watch As Portability Expands In AI

Portability is only as good as compatibility. Rich media attachments, plug-in outputs, or code execution states from other assistants may not transfer cleanly, and some rivals could tweak export formats over time. Expect Google to broaden supported schemas and add mapping for common plug-in artifacts if adoption spikes.

Two signals to monitor: whether businesses get admin-governed import tools for team contexts, and how aggressively rivals respond. If the rest of the market embraces one-click transfer, we could see a portability détente that benefits users. If not, switching may become a differentiator that pressures incumbents to open up faster.

Gemini’s new switching tools turn a tedious, error-prone migration into a guided import of memories and chats. For users, that means less time retraining an assistant on who you are. For the industry, it’s a step toward treating personal AI context as something you own—not a tether that keeps you from trying something better.