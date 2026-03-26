Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Hits Record Low

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Select has dropped to $17.99, a record-low price that slashes $22 off its list and instantly makes it the best value in the Fire TV lineup. With the base HD stick also discounted, the 4K Select costing roughly a dollar more flips the usual calculus for anyone weighing an inexpensive upgrade or a first streaming purchase.

Why This Record Price Changes The Streaming Math

At under $20, the 4K Select delivers bona fide UHD streaming with support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, plus Dolby audio passthrough for compatible gear. It runs the full Fire TV OS with Alexa voice controls and the broad Amazon Appstore, covering all the usual suspects like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, and live TV services. It’s also compatible with cloud gaming apps, including Amazon Luna and the Xbox app for Game Pass Ultimate members—handy if you want to try game streaming without adding a console.

The hardware is built for mainstream living rooms: Wi‑Fi 5 for steady 4K streams, efficient codecs (including AV1 on supported services) to reduce bandwidth demands, and 8GB of onboard storage for apps. It’s not the top-spec Fire TV, but at this price point it nails the sweet spot of features that actually matter for most viewers.

HD Model Versus 4K Select: Which Should You Buy?

The discounted Fire TV Stick HD remains fine for 1080p sets, but the 4K Select’s tiny premium buys future‑proofing you’ll almost certainly use. According to Leichtman Research Group, roughly two‑thirds of U.S. TV households already have at least one 4K set, and UHD has become the default resolution in mass‑market TVs. Spending a dollar more to unlock 4K streaming, broader HDR support, and better codec efficiency is a pragmatic hedge against your next TV upgrade.

There’s also a quality bump on today’s screens. Even when you’re viewing 1080p content, many apps deliver higher bitrates or better tone mapping on 4K-capable hardware. If you stream sports, nature docs, or big franchise films, the difference in clarity and color handling can be noticeable.

When To Consider Fire TV Stick 4K Max Instead

If you want the fastest Fire TV stick with more headroom, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale and worth a look. It adds Wi‑Fi 6E for less congestion on modern routers, doubles storage to 16GB (useful if you install a lot of apps or games), and enables the Ambient Experience that turns your TV into an artful smart display. Power users and dense Wi‑Fi households will appreciate those extras, but for everyday streaming the 4K Select now offers the better cost-to-performance ratio.

Real-World Streaming And Gaming Upsides Today

Most major streaming platforms recommend 15–25 Mbps for 4K, and median U.S. fixed broadband speeds comfortably exceed that, according to widely tracked network performance reports. That means the 4K Select should deliver consistently sharp playback on typical home connections. Support for modern codecs helps services like YouTube and Prime Video deliver efficient, high‑quality streams without clogging your network.

On the gaming front, Microsoft’s Xbox app on compatible Fire TV devices lets Game Pass Ultimate subscribers stream marquee titles directly to the stick. Pair a Bluetooth controller, launch the app, and you can play without a console—a compelling bonus on hardware that costs less than many gamepads.

Bottom Line: The Best-Value Doorway to 4K Streaming

At $17.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is the no‑brainer buy in Amazon’s lineup. It undercuts rival 4K streamers that often dip only to the mid‑$20s during sales, while packing the right mix of video standards, app support, and voice controls. Unless you specifically need the 4K Max’s faster Wi‑Fi and extra storage, this record‑low deal is the best-value doorway to 4K streaming—and a smart way to be ready for your next TV.