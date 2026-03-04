What to Ask a Car Accident Lawyer in Prince George’s County

After a car accident, speaking with a lawyer can help you understand your rights and options. A car accident lawyer reviews your case, explains the law, and guides you through the claims process. You should ask the right questions about their experience, challenges, who handles your case, and fee structure before hiring.

The right questions can help you decide if the attorney is a good fit for you. It also helps you understand how to pursue the compensation you deserve. Choosing a lawyer is an important step.

You want someone who is experienced, clear in communication, and focused on your best interests. Asking simple but direct questions can make the decision easier.

1. How Much Experience Do You Have With Car Accident Cases?

First, ask about the lawyer’s experience. Not all attorneys handle car accident claims regularly.

You may want to ask:

How many car accident cases have you handled?

Have you worked on cases in Prince George’s County courts?

What types of injuries have you dealt with?

Local experience matters. A lawyer familiar with the courts and insurance companies in the area may better understand how cases are handled.

2. What Is My Case Worth?

Next, ask about the value of your case. While no lawyer can promise an exact amount, they should give a general idea based on:

Medical bills

Lost wages

Property damage

Pain and suffering

A good attorney will explain what damages may apply in your situation. They should also explain what factors can increase or reduce the value of your claim.

3. How Do You Charge for Your Services?

Understanding fees is very important. Most car accident lawyers work on a contingency fee basis. This means they only get paid if you win or settle the case.

Ask questions such as

What percentage do you charge?

Are there upfront costs?

Who pays for court fees and expert witnesses?

Clear answers about fees help avoid surprises later.

4. Who Will Handle My Case?

Sometimes, the lawyer you meet is not the one who handles your case day to day. Therefore, it is helpful to ask:

Will you personally manage my case?

Will a junior attorney or paralegal handle parts of it?

How often will I receive updates?

Good communication is key. You should feel comfortable reaching out with questions.

5. What Challenges Do You See in My Case?

Every case has strengths and weaknesses. An honest lawyer will explain both.

They may discuss:

Disputes about fault

Insurance coverage limits

Gaps in medical treatment

Witness issues

Hearing about possible problems early helps you set realistic expectations.

6. Will My Case Go to Trial?

Most car accident cases settle outside of court. However, some do go to trial.

Ask:

Do you have trial experience?

How often do your cases settle?

What happens if the insurance company refuses to settle?

Knowing the lawyer is prepared for trial can give you confidence during negotiations.

7. How Long Will the Process Take?

Car accident claims can take months or longer. The timeline depends on:

The severity of injuries

Ongoing medical treatment

Insurance company cooperation

Court schedules

While exact timelines are hard to predict, the lawyer should give a rough estimate.

Why Asking Questions Matters

Asking questions does more than provide information. It also shows how the lawyer communicates. Are they patient? Do they explain things clearly? Do they listen?

You should feel respected and informed. A good lawyer will welcome your questions and answer them in simple terms.

Key Takeaways