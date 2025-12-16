Solitaire Clash Holiday Event Continues With Week 2 Care Kits for Foster Love

AviaGames Inc., the developer of Solitaire Clash, is moving forward with its holiday partnership with Foster Love as Week 2 of the Wonderland Wishes event continues. After seeing strong community support during the recent Play for Paws collaboration with the Nevada SPCA, AviaGames is once again inviting players to take part in meaningful seasonal giving. Foster Love, a nonprofit organization providing support for young people in foster care since 2008, has reached over a million individuals through programs offering basic items, learning guidance, and uplifting experiences. This year, the Solitaire Clash Wonderland Wishes charity ambassador Leo Gonzalez is helping spread awareness and motivating Solitaire Clash players to join the cause. With Week 1 focused on toy donations, Week 2 now highlights Urgent Care Kits, thoughtful comfort bundles prepared for those supported by Foster Love.

Holiday Warmth Through the Solitaire Clash Wonderland Wishes

Starting on November 30, the five-week Wonderland Wishes celebration encourages the Solitaire Clash community to join themed activities centered on kindness. Week 1 kicked off with Toy Giving, and Week 2 shifted attention to Care Kits, bundles created to bring warmth, personal care items, and encouragement. With the guiding message “Every win makes a wish come true,” players can complete special in-app challenges to earn Wish Stars, which help fuel contributions to Foster Love. The more Wish Stars earned, the more Care Kits AviaGames will help deliver—turning everyday gameplay into meaningful holiday support.

Week 2: Care Kits — A Wish for Comfort and Encouragement

Running from December 7 through December 13, Week 2 of Wonderland Wishes focuses entirely on Urgent Care Kits. Each kit includes hygiene items, a cozy blanket, a plush companion, a coloring book, and other comfort pieces carefully selected to brighten someone’s day. During this themed week, Solitaire Clash players can help support Foster Love by:

Opening the Wish Letter to join the event

Collecting Wish Stars through gameplay

Contributing to donations, as AviaGames donates $0.02 to Foster Love for every 100 Wish Stars earned

Every Wish Star represents a shared act of kindness, showing how small in-game moments can help spread comfort throughout the season.

What’s Ahead in Wonderland Wishes

Following the Toy Giving and Care Kits themes, Wonderland Wishes continues with additional weekly focuses designed to uplift young people supported by Foster Love:

Week 3: Bikes

Week 4: Warm Clothing

Week 5: Educational Materials

Each week adds new opportunities for the Solitaire Clash community to support Foster Love’s mission throughout the holiday period.

Continuing a Legacy of Meaningful Giving

The Wonderland Wishes event builds on the strong impact of AviaGames’ Play for Paws initiative, which raised more than $222,100 for the Nevada SPCA. These ongoing efforts highlight how the Solitaire Clash community continues to support positive causes and inspire change. With Week 2 dedicated to Care Kits, the event reinforces AviaGames’ commitment to thoughtful giving and shows how simple moments of play can help create real impact.

Sharing Comfort Through Wonderland Wishes

As Week 2 continues, AviaGames and Foster Love remain focused on delivering Care Kits made possible through player-earned Wish Stars. Building on the energy of Play for Paws and Week 1’s Christmas Toy Giving, this week demonstrates how the Solitaire Clash community can help uplift young people during the holiday season. With more themed weeks ahead, the Solitaire Clash Wonderland Wishes continues to bring players together through small acts of kindness that create lasting positive change.