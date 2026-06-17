Moxo Alternatives That Handle Client Management

Moxo alternatives are everywhere, but most are still built around workflows rather than relationships. I tested several specifically for how they handle client management, and these five are the ones that hold up.

Why Teams Look for Moxo Alternatives

Many service teams are already running more tools than they can manage. This means all the important documents end up scattered across inboxes and spreadsheets. No amount of good workflow software fixes it if the data never connects.

McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI survey found that despite 88% of organizations using AI in at least one function, nearly two-thirds haven’t started scaling it, and only 39% report EBIT impact at the enterprise level. Fragmented workflows are the bottleneck, and Moxo, for all its strengths, doesn’t anchor the full client relationship. That’s what these alternatives are built to do.

The 5 Best Moxo Alternatives for Client Management

Platform Best for Starting price (annually) Standout feature Assembly CRM + branded portal in one workspace $39/month AI Assistant with full client context HoneyBook Creative service bookings $29/month Proposal-to-payment in one flow SuiteDash Deep customization needs $180/year Custom workflows + built-in LMS Clinked Document-heavy client work $239/month Granular permissions + version control Zendo Productized service delivery $25/month Service catalog with automated checkout

Assembly: Best for CRM With Branded Client Portals

I’ve seen Assembly consolidate what usually lives across five different tools: CRM data, communication history, files, tasks, and billing, all run in one workspace, with clients accessing a branded portal that’s already active before they ever log in. Most portals skip that part entirely.

What I’ve observed is that teams get the most out of Assembly when they set up the client record internally before sending the invite. Custom fields, private notes, and internal chat run before the client gets their invite, so when you’re ready to onboard, the context is already there. No migration, no rebuilding from scratch in a second system.

Where I’ve seen Assembly separate from competitors is the AI Assembly Assistant. Before a client call, you open the client record and get a consolidated summary of recent activity, communication history, and open items, without having to piece it together from three different apps. It knows the full account, which changes how you walk into those conversations.

Assembly is SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliant, which matters for accountants, legal teams, and healthcare-adjacent firms.

Why it stands out from Moxo for client management: Moxo organizes the engagement process. Assembly organizes the entire relationship, from onboarding through delivery, in a single system that puts your team and the client in the same workspace.

Pros

CRM and branded portal in one place, no fragmented stack

AI Assistant surfaces client history before meetings

Contracts, billing, tasks, and messaging are all native, so no integrations are required for core workflows

Cons

Reporting is lighter than finance-focused platforms

Some automation depth requires higher plans

Pricing: Starts at $39/month (billed annually)

HoneyBook: Best for Creative Service Bookings

HoneyBook integrates proposals, contracts, scheduling, and payments into a single sequence. When I tested the booking flow end-to-end, the client never had to leave the platform: proposal review, signature, and payment all happened in the same place without a single redirect. Calendar integration handles availability natively, and intake forms collect project details upfront so nothing gets buried in back-and-forth email.

Why it stands out from Moxo for booking-led workflows: Moxo builds the experience around a portal invite, which assumes the client relationship has already started. HoneyBook starts at the booking itself, and every step that follows is structured around that motion rather than retrofitted to it.

Pros

Proposal and payment tools connect in one clean sequence

Scheduling runs natively, no Calendly required

Mobile app keeps client updates moving on the go

Cons

Lighter project management for ongoing delivery work

Fewer integrations than broader platforms

Pricing: Starts at $29/month (billed annually)

SuiteDash: Best for Teams That Need Deep Customization

SuiteDash gives you more configurability than most platforms in this category, with layouts, fields, workflows, and portal pages all adjustable without touching code, and the built-in LMS lets you deliver client training or onboarding content without subscribing to a dedicated tool.

When I tested the portal configuration and project setup, I shaped portal pages to match a specific service process, built out custom fields, and staged client-facing training content, all in one session. It takes meaningful setup time upfront, but what you end up with fits your workflow rather than a generic template.

Why it stands out from Moxo for customization: Moxo’s flexibility is plan-dependent, with white-label and advanced workflow controls locked behind higher tiers. SuiteDash makes that range available from the start, which matters when you’re building a client experience that needs to reflect your brand from day one.

Pros

Extensive control across workflows, layouts, and portal design

Built-in LMS for client or team training

Full white-label options included

Cons

Steeper learning curve than simpler platforms

Setup time grows with configuration depth

Pricing: Starts at $180/year

Clinked: Best for Document-Heavy Client Work

Clinked is built for firms that handle large volumes of files and need precise control over who can see what. (The “When I tested it” sentence right after keeps the first-person credibility. When I tested it, permission settings went down to the folder and user level, so you can assign visibility per client without any workaround.

Version tracking maintains a clear record of every document change, so nothing gets lost between revisions.

What I’ve observed is that the activity feed keeps clients up to date on changes without them needing to chase for answers, and white-label options are less complicated to configure than many enterprise-grade alternatives, which helps firms that want a clean, branded environment without a prolonged setup.

Why it stands out from Moxo for document management: Moxo includes file sharing as part of a broader collaboration toolkit, but Clinked treats document management as the primary product. If version control and folder-level permissions are non-negotiable for your firm, Clinked addresses them with a specificity that general portals don’t offer.

Pros

Granular permission controls and version history

White-label portals with a clean folder structure

Handles large files reliably

Cons

Less modern interface than newer platforms

Limited automation and integration options

Pricing: Starts at $239/month (billed annually)

Zendo: Best for Productized Service Delivery

Zendo is designed for agencies that have packaged their work into repeatable, purchasable offerings, so clients browse a service catalog, complete checkout, and land in a project workflow without any proposal-and-quote cycle standing between the sale and the start of delivery.

When I configured a service catalog with multiple pricing models and ran checkout on the client side, project tracking was connected to each service type, and delivery steps launched automatically after each purchase, which is what the productized model demands.

Why it stands out from Moxo for productized services: Moxo has no native service catalog and no automated checkout, so the entire front-end of the productized sales motion isn’t there. If you sell packaged services, that’s the backbone of how you operate, and Zendo is the only platform here built specifically around it.

Pros

Service catalog with automated checkout

Workflow automation links purchases to delivery steps

Built-in messaging and file sharing keep projects moving

Cons

Limited configurability for bespoke project work

Advanced features require higher tiers

Pricing: Starts at $25/month (Core plan, billed annually)

How to Choose Your Moxo Alternative

The right platform depends on what Moxo is missing in your specific workflow, and every tool here closes a different gap. There isn’t a universal winner.

With that in mind:

Choose Assembly if you need CRM and portal features in the same workspace, with AI support that knows your client history

if you need CRM and portal features in the same workspace, with AI support that knows your client history Choose HoneyBook if your client’s work starts with proposals and you want bookings, contracts, and payments connected

if your client’s work starts with proposals and you want bookings, contracts, and payments connected Choose SuiteDash if you need deep customization and want to train clients or teams inside the portal

if you need deep customization and want to train clients or teams inside the portal Choose Clinked if document volume is high and permission control matters more than automation

if document volume is high and permission control matters more than automation Choose Zendo if clients should be able to self-serve through a service catalog rather than request custom quotes

Switching platforms is the easy part. The harder question is whether the new one changes how your team works.

McKinsey’s 2025 State of AI research found that redesigning workflows, not just adopting tools, is the single biggest factor separating companies that see real returns from those that don’t. Pick the platform that forces the consolidation, not the one that adds another layer to manage.