7 Zapier Alternatives Worth Testing in 2026

I’ve spent the better part of a decade wiring SaaS tools together, and Zapier was usually the first thing I reached for. Lately, more clients ask me about Zapier alternatives before we even start, because the bill or the complexity finally caught up with them.

The right alternative depends on what’s actually broken. Some teams need cheaper task pricing, some need code in their workflows, and a fair number don’t need a connector at all. Those teams do better with an app builder like Zite that replaces the Zap chain with one piece of software.

Here are seven I keep coming back to, and the kind of team each one fits best.

Make: the closest like-for-like swap

Make is what I hand people who want Zapier’s logic without Zapier’s invoice. The visual canvas lays every step out in front of you, so a five-step automation reads like a diagram instead of a list.

It runs roughly a third of the cost for similar volumes, and filters or routers don’t eat into your budget the way billable tasks do on Zapier.

The trade is the learning curve. Routers, iterators, and aggregators take an afternoon to click, so it’s not the pick for someone who wants something live in ten minutes.

n8n: for teams that want to self-host

n8n is the one I point engineering-heavy teams toward. It’s open-source, you can run it on your own infrastructure, and your data never leaves servers you control.

Pricing is based on workflow executions rather than per-task counts, which gets cheap fast at volume. The catch is obvious: someone has to own the hosting, the updates, and the occasional broken node. Without an engineer in the room, it’s more than most teams want to babysit.

Pabbly Connect: flat pricing, no task anxiety

Pabbly Connect wins on the thing people complain about most with Zapier: the bill. Pricing is flat, with no per-task overage waiting at the end of a busy month.

I’ve moved a few high-volume clients onto it purely to stop the meter from running. The interface is plainer than Make’s and the integration library is shorter, so check that your apps are covered before you commit.

Power Automate: if you live in Microsoft 365

Power Automate makes sense when your company already pays for Microsoft. It plugs into Outlook, SharePoint, and Teams natively, and the licensing often rides along with what you already own.

Step outside the Microsoft world, though, and it gets clumsy. Third-party connectors feel like an afterthought, and the editor is less friendly than its competitors for anything off the beaten path.

When your Zaps should have been one app

This is the entry that surprises people. A lot of Zap chains exist to paper over a missing app: a form drops into a sheet, which pings Slack, which updates a CRM, which fires an email. Zite builds the app those steps were imitating.

You describe what you need, and it generates the screens, the database, and the workflow logic in one pass. The logic shows up as a flowchart you can read, so the AI’s work isn’t a black box you have to trust on faith.

It won’t replace a connector between two tools you can’t get rid of. But for an onboarding portal or a request tracker you were faking with six Zaps, building once beats wiring six things that each break on their own schedule.

Pipedream: for people who write code

Pipedream is where I send developers. Every step can run Node.js, Python, Go, or Bash, so a task that would take ten Zaps to fake fits into a single function.

It’s serverless, so there’s nothing to host, and the execution logs are detailed enough to actually debug a failure. For non-coders, it’s the wrong tool, because the interface assumes you’re comfortable in a code editor.

IFTTT: cheap and cheerful for personal use

IFTTT is the budget pick for simple jobs: smart-home triggers, social posts, a phone alert when something happens. At a few dollars a month, it’s hard to argue with.

I wouldn’t put a revenue workflow on it. The logic is shallow and the error handling is thin, so it earns its keep for personal automations and little else.

How to choose

The decision usually comes down to one question: what’s actually broken?

If it’s the bill, look at Pabbly’s flat rate or n8n’s execution pricing. If it’s complexity, Make’s canvas gives you room to breathe. If you write code, Pipedream removes the ceiling. And if your Zaps are really standing in for an app you never built, that points at an app builder rather than a fancier connector.

The category is splitting in two. On one side, connectors keep getting cheaper and more flexible. On the other, app builders are absorbing work that connectors were never meant to do. My bet for 2026 is that fewer teams will ask which automation tool to buy, and more will ask whether they needed one in the first place.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best Zapier alternative?

There’s no single best one. Make is the closest swap on price, n8n suits technical teams, and an app builder like Zite fits teams whose Zaps were really standing in for an app they never built.

Is there a free Zapier alternative?

Yes. Make, n8n, Pipedream, and IFTTT all have free tiers, though each caps something, whether tasks, workflows, or features, to nudge you toward a paid plan.

Why is Zapier so expensive at scale?

Because it bills per task. Every action step counts, so multi-step automations running often can burn through a plan’s task budget faster than you’d expect.

Can a single app replace a chain of Zaps?

Sometimes. If your Zaps exist to move data between tools that should have been one piece of software, building that app directly removes the chain. Connectors still win when you’re linking tools you can’t replace.