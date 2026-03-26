Jmail Team Unveils JCal Recreating Epstein Calendar

The creators behind Jmail, the viral Gmail facsimile built from Jeffrey Epstein’s communications, have released JCal, a working clone of Google Calendar populated with two decades of Epstein’s scheduled appointments as reconstructed from public records. The project aims to show, in a familiar interface, how a powerful figure organized days that swung from mundane errands to meetings with prominent names documented in unsealed materials.

What JCal reveals inside the recreated Epstein calendar

JCal is designed to look and behave like Google’s own calendar: events are color-coded, clickable, and accompanied by notes summarizing why they appear and what source they come from. Visitors can scan weeks where innocuous items such as haircuts, workouts, and driver pickups sit next to appointments that reference well-connected visitors or high-level meetings, reflecting patterns seen in records tied to Epstein’s network.

The entries, built from the so-called Epstein Files, provide a granular view of logistics and routines that often underpin major reporting. For example, calendar annotations and email confirmations have historically served as breadcrumbs for investigative coverage; The Wall Street Journal, for instance, previously cited calendar documents in its 2023 reporting to map Epstein’s interactions during the mid-2010s. JCal packages this kind of source material into a browsable timeline.

How the JCal dataset was built from public records

According to the team, events in JCal are reconstructed from materials released through court proceedings and investigative disclosures, including emails and scheduling notes. Each listing includes a short, creator-written note that explains the context and points to the underlying record where it was mentioned. The project’s curators emphasize that JCal is a best-effort reconstruction rather than a complete ledger and that the presence of a name or event is not evidence of misconduct.

The calendar currently spans roughly 20 years of activity and is expected to expand as the team ingests additional sources, such as archived text messages and travel records referenced in litigation. A search function is in development to allow filtering by date range, location, or named entities—features that could make it easier for journalists and researchers to trace patterns across lengthy timelines.

Who is behind JCal and the broader Jmail projects

JCal comes from the same group that launched Jmail, a Gmail-like interface that reconstructed Epstein’s inbox and quickly gained traction among digital archivists and curious readers. The effort is led by digital creator Riley Walz and developer Luke Igel, with contributions from software developer Matheus Mendes and others credited by the project. Mendes previously created JeffTube, a YouTube-style interface organized around approximately 140 videos tied to the case materials; that effort has since been folded into the broader Jmail suite.

Alongside JCal and JeffTube, the team maintains JPhotos and JDrive, interfaces that present images and documents cataloged from the same corpus. Together, these tools treat public records like a product—wrapping raw source material in consumer-grade interfaces so that non-experts can navigate complex files without specialized software.

Why the reconstructed Epstein calendar project matters

Calendar data is powerful because it captures logistics: who, when, where, and how long. When combined with corroborating documents, it can surface new leads or highlight inconsistencies—useful for accountability reporting and legal analysis. Researchers at newsrooms and nonprofits often rely on this kind of structured metadata; groups focused on open-source intelligence have shown how timestamps, locations, and cross-references can verify narratives or uncover gaps.

At the same time, the Jmail team acknowledges the risks of misinterpretation. Calendar entries can reflect tentative plans, staff-level coordination, or routine gatekeeping, not necessarily completed meetings or endorsement. By attaching citations and explanatory notes, the creators aim to foreground provenance and context, an approach consistent with best practices recommended by media ethics scholars and transparency advocates.

The bigger picture and implications for public archives

Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in custody after being charged with sex trafficking of minors, has been the subject of extensive investigations by federal authorities and civil litigation that continue to produce document releases. Projects like JCal sit at the intersection of public-interest archiving and consumer tech design, making sprawling case files legible in ways that static PDFs and court dockets rarely are.

If the team follows through on its roadmap—full-text search, more source integrations, and broader entity tagging—JCal could evolve from a novel interface into a durable research tool. For journalists, attorneys, and watchdog groups parsing thousands of lines of scheduling data, that usability upgrade could be the difference between skimming headlines and uncovering new stories buried in the calendar grid.