Google Pixel 11 Leak Spills Tensor G6 Specs

Google Pixel 11 rumors hit a new high-water mark this week after a sweeping specs leak detailed nearly every element of Google’s upcoming flagship — from the Tensor G6 chip’s CPU layout to the camera sensors expected to debut on the Pro models. The information, surfaced by 9to5Google and corroborated in part by Android Authority and Droid Life, suggests that Google’s August 2026 hardware event will lean on a refined Tensor platform and meaningful imaging upgrades rather than a sweeping design overhaul.

What the Tensor G6 Leak Reveals

According to the documents circulating among Pixel watchers, the Tensor G6 keeps the same one-plus-five-plus-two CPU configuration introduced on the Tensor G5 but swaps in newer Arm cores. The marquee Cortex-X core is reportedly clocked higher, while a refreshed mid-tier cluster targets battery life rather than peak benchmarks. The chip is again expected to be fabricated by TSMC on a 3nm process node, ending Google’s long history of relying on Samsung Foundry — a switch that quietly began with the Tensor G5 and is now said to deliver tangible thermal gains.

The leak also points to a beefed-up TPU for on-device AI. Google has been pouring resources into Gemini Nano experiences across Android, and the Pixel 11 lineup is expected to be the first phones designed end-to-end around the next-generation model. Independent reports from GSMArena and Tech Advisor agree that on-device generative imaging, smarter Call Notes, and a revamped Magic Editor are likely tentpole features.

Camera Hardware Sees a Real Refresh

For the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL, the most eye-catching change is on the back. The leak claims Google is moving to a larger 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, paired with a new 50-megapixel ultrawide that finally matches the main lens in resolution. The 5x periscope telephoto is said to be retained but with an updated module that improves close-focus performance — a long-running complaint among Pixel photographers. The standard Pixel 11 reportedly inherits the Pixel 10 Pro’s main sensor, which would be a notable bump from last year’s mid-tier shooter.

Android Police’s read on the same documents adds an interesting twist: Google may swap the Pixel 11 Pro’s skin temperature sensor for a Nothing-style notification light. Whether that survives to launch is anyone’s guess, but it would mark the first time Google has experimented with status LEDs since the Nexus era.

Design, Battery, and What to Expect

External design appears largely untouched. Renders shared in earlier leaks show the same horizontal camera bar, slightly slimmer bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. The standard Pixel 11 may finally adopt an LTPO display, enabling true 1Hz–120Hz variable refresh rates that Google previously reserved for the Pro lineup. Battery capacities reportedly inch upward across the board, with the Pro XL pushing past 5,200 mAh.

If past patterns hold, Google will formally unveil the lineup at a “Made by Google” event in mid-to-late August, with retail availability following weeks later. Pricing remains the great unknown — Google held the Pixel 10 base model at $799, but the Pixel 11 Pro could see a slight premium as supply costs rise across the smartphone industry. Until then, Pixel fans have plenty to chew on, and rivals at Apple and Samsung now know exactly what they’re up against.