Apple Mac Mini Price Hike: Base Model Now $799

Apple Mac Mini shoppers hunting for that famous $599 sticker price are walking away empty-handed this week. Apple has quietly pulled the entry-level Mac mini with 256GB of storage from its global lineup, lifting the desktop’s starting price to $799 for a 512GB configuration. The change, confirmed across Apple’s regional online stores, marks one of the most notable Mac pricing shifts in recent years and lands at a moment when soaring artificial intelligence demand is squeezing the company’s component supply.

Why the $599 Mac Mini Has Disappeared

The 256GB base model, introduced alongside the M4 refresh in late 2024, had become Apple’s most aggressively priced desktop in years. According to listings tracked by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, that configuration began running into stockouts late last week before vanishing from the U.S., U.K., Canadian, and European storefronts. Apple did not issue a formal announcement, but the company has since told resellers that supplies of both the Mac mini and the higher-end Mac Studio will remain “constrained for several months.”

Industry watchers point to two overlapping forces behind the move. The first is raw demand: small businesses and home-lab AI tinkerers have been buying Mac minis in bulk to run on-device large language models, a workflow that benefits from the chip’s unified memory architecture. The second is supply. Reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Fortune indicate that Apple is rerouting M4 wafer allocations toward higher-margin products, including the Mac Studio and the data-center “Private Cloud Compute” servers powering Apple Intelligence.

What Buyers Get for the Extra $200

The new entry tier doubles internal storage to 512GB while keeping the 16GB unified memory floor and the 10-core M4 chip. Apple’s product pages still list the 24GB and 10-Gigabit Ethernet upgrades as before, but customers who used to walk out the door at well under $600 are now looking at a base ticket of $799, with sales tax pushing many real-world purchases close to $850.

Education buyers get a small reprieve. Apple’s Education Store still lists the 512GB model at $719, while certified refurbished units of the discontinued 256GB version are popping up at roughly $509 — though stock is sparse and disappearing within hours of relisting, according to forum trackers.

A Sign of Wider Apple Price Pressure?

Analysts at Wccftech and Notebookcheck framed the change as the leading edge of a broader shift. While Apple held the line on MacBook Pro pricing through this year’s refresh and absorbed parts of the new component costs, multiple supply-chain reports suggest the iPhone 18 lineup may not escape an increase when it lands later this year. Microsoft has already raised Surface prices, and PC makers including Dell and Lenovo nudged select SKUs upward in March.

For now, the cheapest way into the Apple desktop ecosystem remains the Mac mini — just $200 more expensive than it was a week ago. Shoppers eyeing one before the back-to-school rush would be wise to act early. With Apple itself warning of “limited availability” deep into the summer quarter, the next price-friendly window may not appear until the rumored M5 refresh arrives in 2027.