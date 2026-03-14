5 Things We Learned at Vishakha Renewables’ Silver Jubilee — And Why Gautam Adani’s Words Made It Unforgettable

Vishakha Renewables hit the 25-year mark in January 2026. They hosted a Silver Jubilee at their Mundra facility in Gujarat, though it was not a conventional company event.

But Gautam Adani showed up in person, spoke from the heart, and genuinely bonded with the crowd. His remarks made a lasting impact.

After that, founder Jigish Doshi took the stage and shared his vision for where the company’s going next.

Here’s a simple breakdown of what happened that night, and why it matters.

1. Gautam Adani Told the Room Something Most Leaders Never Admit

When Adani stood up to speak, he skipped the standard remarks about market share or big expansion plans. He kept it simple, he talked about people.

He mentioned Jigish Doshi, the founder of Vishakha Renewables, and shared what it genuinely means to know someone for 35 years.

He was not talking about some deal that went well, or a collaboration that simply generated profit. It was more personal than that. This was about a friendship built over decades, shaped by loyalty and time, rather than by documents.

Gautam Adani told everyone that what originally caught his attention about Jigih Doshi, all those years back, was not something you see every day in business. Jigish Doshi had a habit of putting others before himself, even if it meant a loss for him.

“That’s the sort of character he is”, Adani said, “one you can trust with your name, your word, even your future.”

“This is a story not of contracts, but of conviction, trust, and shared destiny.”

For the people in the room, employees who spent years building this firm, hearing that from Gautam Adani was more than just pleasant. It gave the impression of authentic recognition.

2. He Then Said Something Every Young Professional in That Room Needed to Hear

During the course of his speech, Gautam Adani looked out at the younger crowd, those who will ultimately lead at Vishakha Renewables.

He did not talk about numbers or grand strategies. Instead, he offered something a bit quieter, but way more important: a reminder that what built this company is not set down in any business plan. It’s in how people treat each other. It’s in the guts it takes to have an honest talk, or the choice to play fair when it is easier not to.

“Character revealed in crisis,” he said, “is the most valuable capital of all.”

That line resonated deeply. Not because it sounded smart, but because everyone there had watched Jigish Doshi actually live by it.

Gautam Adani did not stand up there giving ambiguous suggestions. He pointed to someone real and said, “This is what it looks like.” Now, it’s your turn to carry that forward.

3. Jigish Doshi Took the Stage — And Immediately Started Talking About What’s Next

Twenty-five years is a long run. Most people in Jigish Doshi’s position would have spent the night looking back fondly, perhaps sharing old tales. Not him. He kept his attention on what lies ahead.

He talked about the reason Vishakha Renewables exists in the first place, a gap in the market that, to be honest, hardly anyone anticipated.

While India rushed to roll out solar panels everywhere on rooftops, in open fields, all attention was on meeting those major national goals.

But the materials that go inside every single one of those panels like the glass, the frames, the protective layers, were almost entirely being shipped in from abroad.

It was a subtle risk tucked away within India’s renewable energy drive. Jigish Doshi observed it ahead of time. He decided he refused to wait for someone else to deal with it.

Up on stage for his Silver Jubilee, Jigish Doshi did not sound like a person willing to take it easy. In fact, he sounded more ambitious. This was someone who would finally find the right moment, and was not going to let it slip away.

4. The Facility They Were Celebrating Is Hard to Fully Grasp Until You See the Numbers

This is where the evening shifted from moving to truly remarkable.

The solar glass furnace at Mundra cranks out 660 tonnes of glass every day.

That’s not just a big number, it’s enough to help build panels that generate 4.8 gigawatts of electricity a year.

Imagine millions of homes, all powered by sunlight, with glass made right here in India.

And that’s only Phase 1.

Phase 2 is already in progress. Once it’s up and running, daily output nearly doubles. Suddenly, you are looking at enough glass for 12 gigawatts a year. No one’s ever built a solar glass operation this size in India before.

But broaden your view, and things get even more impressive. Solar glass is just one part of the story at Mundra.

Vishakha Renewables also manufacturers:

Aluminium frames that hold the panels together

The encapsulant sheets that seal and protect solar cells

Backsheets that shield panels from heat and moisture.

All four essentials. All made under the same roof. All in India.

Gautam Adani called it “a national capability”, and honestly, he’s right.

This facility directly cuts down how much India needs to rely on other countries for the solar materials powering its own manufacturing base.

5. The Last Line of Gautam Adani’s Speech Was the One Nobody Forgot

After all the warmth, the stories, and those jaw-dropping facility numbers, Adani wrapped up with something no one expected.

No congratulations. No grand toast.

Just five words.

“Vishakha’s story is incomplete.”

For a moment, the room fell silent. But everyone in the room understood exactly what he meant..

The Bigger Picture — And Why It’s Only Getting Started

The Silver Jubilee was a moment to pause. But only briefly.

India’s renewable energy ambitions continue to grow steadily. The country needs more high-quality solar panel materials.

Someone needs to take responsibility and make the glass, the frames, the encapsulants, the backsheets.

Someone needs to do it properly, do it at scale, and stop relying on shipments from the other side of the world.

Vishakha Renewables quietly spent 25 years emerging as that key player.

Now, it’s not just another solar materials manufacturer.

Vishakha Renewable is the solar materials manufacturer India needs and India’s biggest solar glass manufacturer. The only single ecosystem you will find capable of producing multiple solar panel materials.

Vishakha Renewable did not get here without collaborating with others, either. The company found the right partners, people with deep expertise, commercial understanding, and, above all, real trust. That’s how they pushed through, whether the challenge was mastering glass technology or unlocking new markets.

This combination of scale, integration, and the right team? That’s what makes the next 25 years worth watching.

India has committed to generating 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. That goal demands solar panels by the millions.

Solar panels demand the kind of domestic manufacturing infrastructure that India has only recently begun to build.

The work being done in Mundra is not just commercially significant. It’s filling a gap the country genuinely cannot afford to leave open.

At 25, Vishakha Renewables is not celebrating the end of something.

It’s standing at the beginning of its most consequential chapter, with the furnaces running, the next phase under construction, and a founder who clearly has no intention of slowing down.

As Gautam Adani said, the story is incomplete. Jigish Doshi is already writing the next part.