Your Parent Keeps Repeating the Same Question on Video Calls — Is It Normal Ageing or Early Dementia?

The video call ends and you sit with a feeling you cannot quite name. Your father asked you the same question three times in twenty minutes. He forgot that your sister visited last week. At one point he seemed to lose the thread of what he was saying mid-sentence and covered it with a laugh.

You replay the call. You wonder if you noticed something real or if you are reading too much into a tired evening.

This is one of the most disorienting positions an NRI child can be in: something feels different, but you are not sure enough to act on it, and you are 9,000 miles away from being able to look properly. For many NRI families, this is the moment they begin looking at what professional elder care in India can actually do — not just as a safety net, but as a set of eyes on the ground when theirs cannot be there.

The Problem With Spotting This on a Video Call

An in-person visit gives you information a screen cannot. You notice whether the kitchen is clean, whether your parent’s weight has changed, whether they move differently. A video call gives you a face in a frame, often with a phone held at an unflattering angle, for twenty minutes.

Cognitive decline is easy to miss on a call and easy to misread. A parent having a bad evening looks similar to a parent showing early dementia symptoms. A parent who is anxious about the call performs differently from a parent who is relaxed. If the call happens at the same time every week and your parent has learned to manage it — keeping the conversation to familiar ground, redirecting when uncertain — you may not see what is actually happening between calls.

This is not a reason to dismiss what you noticed. It is a reason to take it seriously rather than wait for something more obvious.

What Normal Ageing Actually Looks Like

Before assuming the worst, it helps to know what is genuinely normal. Cognitive ageing follows predictable patterns that are distinct from dementia, though the overlap creates genuine confusion.

Normal: Occasionally forgetting a name or word but remembering it later. Slower recall — the answer comes, just not immediately. Taking longer to learn something new. Occasionally misplacing items but being able to retrace steps to find them.

Worth noting: Repeating the same question or story within a single conversation without any apparent awareness of having already said it. Difficulty following a familiar recipe or managing a regular task like paying a bill. Getting confused about time — what day it is, what month, what year. Noticeable personality changes — more suspicious, more withdrawn, or more irritable than is typical. Forgetting recent events while older memories remain clear.

The distinction that matters most is not what is forgotten but whether the person is aware they have forgotten. Someone who says “I can’t remember that name right now, it’ll come to me” is showing normal ageing. Someone who does not register that they have already asked the same question twice is showing something that warrants attention.

Dementia vs Normal Ageing — The Practical Differences

What you observe Normal ageing Early dementia — worth evaluating Forgetting names Common, recalled later Frequent, with no recall Repeating questions Rare, usually caught by the person Same question in same conversation, unaware Following conversations Intact, may be slower Loses thread mid-sentence Managing familiar tasks Intact Bill payments, cooking, or routines becoming difficult Orientation to time Intact Confused about day, month, or year Personality Stable Noticeably more suspicious, withdrawn, or irritable Acknowledging memory Notices and mentions lapses Often unaware of lapses

This table is not a diagnostic tool. A geriatrician assessing your parent in person will draw on a clinical evaluation, not a checklist. But it gives you a framework for deciding whether what you observed is worth pursuing. For a more detailed breakdown of specific dementia symptoms in elderly parents, this article on understanding dementia symptoms in elderly covers the clinical picture in more depth.

What to Do From the US — Without Overreacting or Underreacting

The temptation in this situation is to either dismiss what you noticed (it was probably nothing) or to escalate immediately (I need to fly to India this week). Neither is usually the right starting point.

Talk to your sibling or a trusted contact in India first. Someone who sees your parent regularly — a sibling, a close family friend, a neighbour — may have noticed the same things or may reassure you that what you saw on the call is not typical. Either answer is useful information.

Watch the next three calls with a specific focus. Not for anything dramatic — for the specific things you noticed. Does your parent repeat questions? Do they lose the thread? Are they aware when they repeat themselves? Documenting specific observations across two or three calls gives you something concrete to bring to a doctor rather than a vague concern.

Contact the parent’s general physician. In India, the GP is the starting point for a cognitive concern. You can do this by email or phone — you do not need to be present. Describe what you have observed specifically. Ask whether a cognitive screening is warranted. If the GP agrees, they will typically refer to a geriatrician or neurologist for a formal assessment.

Do not rely on the parent to report the concern themselves. One of the consistent features of early cognitive decline is reduced awareness of it. Your parent is unlikely to go to the doctor and say “I think I may have dementia.” They may genuinely not notice the changes you have observed. The adult child initiating the conversation with the medical team is often how this process begins.

Arranging a Cognitive Assessment in India From Abroad

A geriatric assessment typically covers physical health, mental health, functional abilities, and cognitive screening. It is not a single test — it is a structured evaluation that gives the medical team a picture of where your parent is and what, if anything, needs follow-up.

You do not need to be in India to initiate this. The GP referral can be arranged remotely. What you do need is someone on the ground to accompany your parent to the appointment — both because your parent may not follow the full conversation in a clinical setting and because cognitive concerns sometimes surface in the appointment itself.

If you do not have a sibling or trusted person available to do this, a professional care service can provide accompaniment: someone who knows how to support an elderly person through a medical appointment and who can relay the outcome clearly to family abroad. This is part of what healthcare navigation for elderly parents in India typically covers for NRI families managing the process remotely.

What Happens If It Is Early Dementia

Most forms of dementia have no cure, but early identification significantly changes what is possible. When identified early, medication management can slow the progression of symptoms in some forms of dementia. The family has time to put support structures in place while the parent can still participate in decisions about their own care. The parent remains at home, in familiar surroundings, with professional home attendants and nursing care that structures the day and manages the specific risks that cognitive decline introduces — medication errors, wandering, poor nutrition, and social withdrawal.

What does not help: waiting for a second major incident before acting, or attributing every symptom to normal ageing because acknowledging the alternative is difficult. Early attention is the most effective thing an NRI child can do from abroad.

What to Do This Week

Call the sibling or trusted contact in India. Watch the next two video calls with specific attention. If what you observed on the first call is consistent, contact your parent’s GP by email.

If you are at the point where you want someone on the ground to help coordinate a geriatric assessment and keep a daily eye on how your parent is managing, a Care Counsellor can do both. To understand what that looks like in practice, you can speak to a Care Counsellor at Samarth.

What you noticed on that video call may turn out to be nothing. But the cost of paying attention is low, and the cost of not paying attention — and being right — is much higher.

Frequently Asked Questions

My parent asks the same question twice in a conversation. Should I be worried?

Occasional repetition is part of normal ageing. The distinction to watch for is whether it happens within the same conversation and whether your parent registers having already asked. A parent who repeats a question in the same call with no awareness of the repetition — and this happens consistently across multiple conversations — warrants a medical evaluation. One instance is not enough to act on. A pattern is.

How do I raise the possibility of dementia with a parent who will resist the conversation?

Do not lead with “dementia.” Lead with what you have observed: “I noticed you seemed tired on our last few calls” or “You mentioned you have been having trouble remembering appointments.” Frame the GP visit as a general health check, not a memory test. This is not deceptive — a geriatric evaluation covers overall wellbeing, not cognitive function in isolation.

Can a doctor assess my parent’s cognitive function over a video call?

Some cognitive screening tools can be administered via video consultation. However, a full geriatric assessment is more accurate in person, because it includes physical observation, functional assessment, and clinical judgement that a screen limits. Video consultations are useful for initial conversations and follow-ups, not as a replacement for the in-person evaluation.

What if my parent refuses to see a doctor about this?

This is common. Start with the GP framing this as a routine check-up rather than a cognitive concern. If your parent has a strong relationship with a family member or trusted person, that person accompanying them and normalising the visit helps. A Care Counsellor who has built a relationship with your parent over several weeks is often better placed to facilitate this conversation than a family member calling from the US, where the dynamic can feel more pressured.

Is dementia hereditary? Should I be concerned for myself?

Some forms of dementia have a genetic component, but having a parent with dementia does not mean you will develop it. The risk varies significantly by type of dementia. This is a question worth raising with your own doctor — and worth separating from the immediate task of getting your parent properly assessed.