Las Vegas, Nevada, is known for tourism and entertainment, but it is also home to established neighborhoods, businesses, schools, and families. With that mix comes a wide range of legal needs. Residents and visitors may need help with criminal charges, immigration matters, education disputes, debt, estate planning, or other legal concerns.

Choosing a law firm starts with the type of problem you need to solve. A criminal charge calls for different legal experience than an immigration case, bankruptcy matter, or estate plan.

This list highlights five law firms serving Las Vegas in 2026. Each firm is featured for a different area of law. The list is not a ranking based on case results. Joel M. Mann is featured first for criminal defense.

1. Joel M. Mann – Criminal Defense

Type: Law Firm

Focus: DUI, domestic violence, drug charges, theft crimes, violent crimes, sex crimes, white-collar crimes, and other criminal matters

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Joel M. Mann is a Las Vegas criminal defense attorney representing people accused of misdemeanor and felony offenses in Nevada. His practice focuses on criminal cases, with particular attention to drug possession and controlled substance charges, along with other offenses that may involve jail time, fines, license consequences, and a criminal record.

The firm handles drug possession, controlled substance offenses, DUI, domestic violence, theft crimes, violent offenses, sex crimes, casino marker matters, probation violations, white-collar crimes, and other criminal allegations. Drug cases may involve allegations related to possession of illegal drugs, prescription medications, or other controlled substances under Nevada law. Mann’s work also extends beyond trial-level representation to appeals and post-conviction matters.

Mann has practiced criminal defense in Las Vegas since 2006. Clients work directly with him as their cases move forward. His approach includes reviewing the allegations, examining the available evidence, explaining the legal process, and developing a defense based on the facts of the case.

Drug possession and other controlled substance charges can affect a person’s freedom, employment, finances, driving privileges, and criminal record. A lawyer who handles these cases can review how the drugs or controlled substances were discovered, examine the evidence supporting the charge, and help the defendant understand the available legal options.

Business Information

Joel M. Mann – Las Vegas Criminal Defense Lawyer

601 S. 7th St., #9

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: (702) 712-4079

Website: https://www.legalmann.com/

2. Law Offices of Arsen V. Baziyants – Immigration Law

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Family immigration, green cards, citizenship, naturalization, and related immigration matters

Location: Las Vegas, NV

The Law Offices of Arsen V. Baziyants is a Las Vegas immigration law practice serving individuals and families dealing with the U.S. immigration system. Attorney Arsen V. Baziyants has practiced immigration law since 2008.

The firm’s work centers on family-based immigration and citizenship. Its services include marriage-based green cards, family immigration matters, naturalization, adjustment of status, and related applications.

Immigration cases can involve detailed forms, supporting documents, interviews, and communication with federal agencies. The firm also handles Requests for Evidence and Notices of Intent to Deny that may arise during a case.

This focus gives the Law Offices of Arsen V. Baziyants a separate role from the criminal defense practice featured first. People dealing with family immigration or citizenship matters can look for a firm whose work centers on federal immigration law.

Business Information

Law Offices of Arsen V. Baziyants

530 S. 9th St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: (702) 243-9444

Website: https://lvimmigrationattorney.com/

3. IEP Defenders – Special Education Law

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Special education, IEP disputes, student rights, school disputes, and due process matters

Location: Las Vegas, NV

IEP Defenders works with families dealing with special education matters. Its services center on the rights of students with disabilities and disputes involving Individualized Education Programs, known as IEPs.

Parents may seek legal help when they disagree with a school about evaluations, educational services, placement, accommodations, or other parts of a child’s educational plan. These disagreements can involve meetings, records, formal complaints, settlement discussions, and due process proceedings.

The firm represents families in Nevada and other states. Its Las Vegas presence gives local parents access to a practice focused on special education rights.

Education law gives IEP Defenders a distinct place on this list. A family dealing with a special education dispute has different legal needs from someone facing criminal charges, immigration issues, or serious debt.

Business Information

IEP Defenders

10161 Park Run Drive, Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89145

Phone: (743) 437-4357

Website: https://iepdefenders.com/

4. Luh & Associates – Bankruptcy Law

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Consumer bankruptcy and debt-related legal matters

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Luh & Associates is a Las Vegas law firm with an established consumer bankruptcy practice. Founded in 2003, the firm serves clients in Nevada and handles bankruptcy along with several other areas of civil law.

Its consumer bankruptcy practice assists people dealing with financial problems and debt. Bankruptcy may become an option when a person is facing collection activity, growing debt balances, or other financial pressures that have become difficult to manage.

Founding attorney Charlie Luh previously clerked for a federal bankruptcy judge before developing his consumer bankruptcy practice. The firm’s website states that its bankruptcy work includes complex consumer cases.

Someone considering bankruptcy should review factors such as income, debts, property, and financial goals with an attorney before deciding how to proceed. Luh & Associates gives Las Vegas residents a legal resource focused on this financial area.

Business Information

Luh & Associates

8987 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Phone: (702) 367-8899

Website: https://lvbankruptcy.com/

5. Trusted Estate Planning Attorneys – Estate Planning

Type: Law Firm

Focus: Wills, trusts, probate, powers of attorney, asset protection, and business planning

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Trusted Estate Planning Attorneys helps individuals and families prepare legal plans for their property, finances, and future needs. The firm’s Las Vegas practice includes wills, trusts, probate, powers of attorney, asset protection, and related matters.

Estate planning can apply at many stages of adult life. Parents may want to create instructions for their property and children. Homeowners may want to decide how real estate will pass to family members. Business owners may need plans addressing future ownership.

The firm also assists with probate. After someone dies, an estate may need to address property, debts, court requirements, and the distribution of assets.

Its focus on estate planning gives the firm a different role from the criminal defense, immigration, education, and bankruptcy practices included elsewhere on this list.

Business Information

Trusted Estate Planning Attorneys

6980 S. Cimarron Rd., Suite 110

Las Vegas, NV 89113

Phone: (725) 238-5196

Website: https://trustedepa.com/

Which Las Vegas Law Firm Fits Your Legal Need?

The practice area is one of the first things to check when comparing Las Vegas law firms.

For a DUI, domestic violence allegation, drug charge, theft offense, or another criminal matter, Joel M. Mann focuses on criminal defense.

Someone dealing with citizenship or family immigration should look for an immigration practice. Parents involved in IEP or special education disputes may need an education law attorney. People facing serious debt may need bankruptcy counsel. Wills, trusts, probate, and planning for property call for an estate planning attorney.

Other factors worth checking include attorney licensing, experience with the specific legal issue, fees, communication practices, and who will handle the case.

Legal Services for the Las Vegas Community

Las Vegas residents do not all need the same kind of lawyer. A person facing criminal charges has different concerns from a family dealing with immigration paperwork, a parent involved in an education dispute, someone considering bankruptcy, or a household preparing an estate plan.

The firms included here reflect those different needs. Joel M. Mann represents the criminal defense category, with the remaining firms covering other legal services available in Las Vegas.

Before choosing a law firm, review its current practice areas and confirm that it handles your specific legal matter. A focused search based on the type of case, location, and attorney background can make it easier to find legal help suited to the situation.