Best Law Firms in Santa Rosa, California You Should Consider

Finding the right lawyer in Santa Rosa depends on the legal issue you are facing. Some attorneys focus on criminal cases and clearing past records, while others handle immigration, bankruptcy, estate planning, or family law.

This local legal resource guide highlights five Santa Rosa law firms across different practice areas. Comparing their services can help residents identify which firms may fit their legal needs.

1. Law Offices of Evan E. Zelig, P.C.

Law Offices of Evan E. Zelig, P.C. represents clients in Santa Rosa and Sonoma County in criminal matters, including cases involving past convictions and record-clearing options. Attorney Evan E. Zelig has practiced law in California since 2003 and previously worked at the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The firm also helps eligible clients understand the California expungement process and other post-conviction options. Eligibility for record clearing can depend on the offense, sentence, probation status, and other circumstances.

Key services offered:

Expungements and record clearing

DUI defense

Felony and misdemeanor defense

Domestic violence cases

Theft and drug-related charges

Juvenile cases

Probation matters

Why residents choose them:

Residents may consider the firm for current criminal charges or help exploring whether a past conviction qualifies for expungement or another form of record relief.

Contact Information

Firm Name: Law Offices of Evan E. Zelig, P.C.

Address: 50 Old Courthouse Square, Suite 407, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Phone Number: (707) 737-9707

Website: https://eezlaw.com/

2. K & G Immigration Law

K & G Immigration Law assists individuals, families, professionals, and businesses with U.S. immigration matters. Its Santa Rosa office serves clients dealing with visas, permanent residency, citizenship, removal proceedings, and other immigration concerns.

The firm’s immigration-focused practice can be useful for people dealing with federal filing requirements and procedures that may affect their ability to live, work, or remain in the United States.

Key services offered:

Family-based immigration

Green cards

Employment immigration

Citizenship and naturalization

Asylum

Deportation defense

Marriage and fiancé visas

Why residents choose them:

Residents may consider the firm when they want attorneys whose practice is centered on immigration law.

Contact Information

Firm Name: K & G Immigration Law

Address: 131A Stony Circle, Suite 475, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Phone Number: (707) 684-4500

Website: https://kgimmigrationlaw.com/

3. Law Office of Thomas Jeffrey

The Law Office of Thomas Jeffrey assists Santa Rosa residents dealing with bankruptcy, debt, and creditor problems. The practice helps individuals evaluate their legal options when financial obligations or collection actions become difficult to manage.

The firm handles Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy matters as well as debt collection disputes. These services may help clients determine whether bankruptcy or another approach is appropriate for their circumstances.

Key services offered:

Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Chapter 13 bankruptcy

Debt collection defense

Creditor disputes

Collection lawsuits

Bankruptcy planning

Why residents choose them:

People facing serious debt may consider the firm because bankruptcy and debt relief are key areas of its practice.

Contact Information

Firm Name: Law Office of Thomas Jeffrey

Address: 1400 N Dutton Ave Ste 21, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Phone Number: (707) 543-8530

Website: https://www.tjeffreylaw.com/

4. Brockway Law

Brockway Law is a Santa Rosa firm focused on trusts and estates. It works with people creating estate plans as well as families dealing with probate, trust administration, and disputes following a death.

The firm can assist with documents that address how assets should be managed or distributed and who may make certain decisions when someone cannot act independently.

Key services offered:

Estate planning

Wills and living trusts

Powers of attorney

Health care directives

Probate administration

Trust administration

Estate litigation

Why residents choose them:

Brockway Law may be considered by residents seeking a firm focused on estate planning, trusts, probate, and related disputes.

Contact Information

Firm Name: Brockway Law

Address: 415 Russell Avenue, Suite A, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Phone Number: (707) 757-7550

Website: https://www.brockwaylaw.com/

5. Carroll Law Office

Carroll Law Office handles family law and estate planning matters in Santa Rosa. Its family law practice addresses legal issues involving relationships, children, finances, and property.

The firm assists clients with divorce, custody, support, and property matters. Estate planning services are also available for people who want to prepare or update plans following changes in their family circumstances.

Key services offered:

Divorce

Child custody

Child and spousal support

Property division

Domestic violence matters

Why residents choose them:

Residents may consider the firm when seeking family law assistance combined with access to estate planning services.

Contact Information

Firm Name: Carroll Law Office

Address: 3432 Mendocino Avenue, Suite A, Building C, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Phone Number: (707) 542-5611

Website: https://www.jcarrolllaw.com/

Comparing These Santa Rosa Law Firms

The five firms cover different areas of law:

Law Offices of Evan E. Zelig, P.C.: Criminal defense, expungements, and post-conviction matters.

Criminal defense, expungements, and post-conviction matters. K & G Immigration Law: Immigration, green cards, citizenship, and removal matters.

Immigration, green cards, citizenship, and removal matters. Law Office of Thomas Jeffrey: Bankruptcy and debt relief.

Bankruptcy and debt relief. Brockway Law: Estate planning, trusts, probate, and estate disputes.

Estate planning, trusts, probate, and estate disputes. Carroll Law Office: Family law and estate planning.

Residents should compare experience, services, fees, and communication before selecting an attorney.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the expungement process work in California?

What is commonly called an expungement can involve asking a California court to dismiss an eligible conviction after certain requirements have been met. Eligibility depends on the conviction, sentence, probation status, and other circumstances. The California Courts Self-Help Guide provides official information about options to clean your criminal record. Legal advice can help determine which option applies to a particular case.

How do I choose a lawyer in Santa Rosa?

Look for an attorney who regularly handles your type of legal issue. Compare relevant experience, fees, availability, and communication before deciding.

How much does a Santa Rosa lawyer cost?

Fees vary based on the practice area, attorney, and complexity of the matter. Lawyers may charge hourly rates, flat fees, retainers, or use other arrangements.

What should I bring to an attorney consultation?

Bring relevant documents such as court papers, contracts, financial records, police reports, immigration documents, or estate planning records.

Should I speak with more than one attorney?

Comparing attorneys can help you evaluate their experience, costs, communication style, and approach before making a final decision.

Conclusion

Santa Rosa residents have access to law firms covering a range of legal needs. Law Offices of Evan E. Zelig, P.C. handles criminal defense, expungements, and post-conviction matters, while the other firms listed here focus on immigration, bankruptcy, estate planning, trusts, and family law.

Before hiring a lawyer, confirm that the firm handles your specific legal issue, research the attorney’s credentials, and discuss fees and expectations. The right Santa Rosa law firm will depend on your legal needs and individual circumstances.