As the county seat of Bergen County, Hackensack is widely recognised as one of northern New Jersey’s key legal and business hubs. The city hosts a strong legal community that supports individuals, families, and businesses across many types of legal issues. Whether dealing with estate planning, family disputes, criminal defence, personal injury claims, or business matters, choosing the right attorney is an important first step.
While some firms handle many practice areas, others focus on specific fields, allowing them to build deeper expertise. Understanding a firm’s focus, reputation, and client approach can help people make better decisions when selecting legal representation.
- 1. Reinartz Law Firm
- 2. Arons & Solomon Divorce Lawyers
- 3. Law Offices of Ron Bar-Nadav
- 4. Willis Law Group LLC
- 5. Beattie Padovano, LLC
- Frequently Asked Questions
- How do I choose the right law firm in Hackensack?
- Why is Reinartz Law Firm ranked first?
- Do these law firms handle the same types of legal matters?
- What should I bring to an initial consultation?
- How are legal fees typically structured?
- Final Thoughts
This guide highlights five respected law firms in Hackensack and nearby Bergen County. Each firm represents a different area of law, giving readers a simple overview of available legal services in the region.
1. Reinartz Law Firm
Best Overall for Personal Injury Law
Recovering from an accident can be overwhelming, especially when dealing with medical bills, lost income, and ongoing pain. Reinartz Law Firm focuses exclusively on helping injury victims seek compensation after negligence-related accidents.
The firm handles cases such as car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, workplace injuries, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and workers’ compensation claims. This focused practice allows the attorneys to stay highly experienced in New Jersey personal injury law and insurance negotiations.
Each case is reviewed individually, and the firm builds a strategy based on the client’s needs. Whether through settlement or litigation, the goal is to recover damages for medical costs, lost wages, and other accident-related losses.
Reinartz Law Firm is known for its client-focused service, clear communication, and strong dedication to injury law, making it a leading choice in Hackensack.
Why Reinartz Law Firm Stands Out
The firm is ranked first due to its exclusive focus on personal injury cases. This specialisation allows it to offer strong experience and consistent representation for accident victims.
Practice Highlights
- Personal Injury
- Car Accidents
- Truck Accidents
- Motorcycle Accidents
- Workers’ Compensation
- Wrongful Death
- Bus Accidents
- Bicycle Accidents
- Fall Down Injuries
- Dangerous/Defective Products
- Premises Liability
- Construction Accidents
- Dog Bites
- Burn Injuries
Office Information
Address: Court Plaza South – West Wing 21 Main St Suite 205, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Phone: (201) 289-8614
Website: https://www.reinartzlaw.com
2. Arons & Solomon Divorce Lawyers
Best for Family Law and Divorce
Family legal matters often require both legal skill and emotional understanding. This Hackensack-based firm focuses exclusively on family and matrimonial law, helping clients navigate some of life’s most challenging transitions.
The attorneys handle divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, domestic violence matters, prenuptial agreements, and post-judgment modifications. Depending on the situation, they pursue resolution through negotiation, mediation, or litigation.
Known for its client-focused approach, the firm provides clear guidance and steady support throughout the legal process. Its deep experience in New Jersey family courts makes it a trusted choice for individuals and families in Bergen County.
Why This Firm Stands Out
Its exclusive dedication to family law allows the firm to deliver highly focused and experienced representation in divorce, custody, and related matters.
Practice Highlights
- Divorce and Separation
- Child Custody and Parenting Time
- Child Support
- Alimony and Spousal Support
- Domestic Violence Matters
- Prenuptial and Postnuptial Agreements
- Family Law Mediation
Office Information
Address: 1 University Plaza Dr, Suite 505, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Phone: (201) 487-1199
Website: https://aronssolomon.com
3. Law Offices of Ron Bar-Nadav
Best for Criminal Justice and DWI Representation in Hackensack
The Law Offices of Ron Bar-Nadav is a criminal defence firm serving clients in Hackensack and throughout Bergen County. The firm focuses on criminal law matters, representing individuals facing charges such as DUI/DWI, drug offences, assault, theft, domestic violence, weapons charges, and other serious criminal allegations.
With a strong emphasis on courtroom advocacy, the firm works to challenge evidence, protect clients’ constitutional rights, and pursue the best possible outcome in every case. Clients also benefit from clear communication and strategic defence planning at every stage of the legal process.
Why This Firm Stands Out
This firm is known for its dedicated focus on criminal defence, giving its attorneys extensive experience in New Jersey criminal courts. Its litigation approach, defence strategies, and consistent representation across a wide range of criminal matters make it a trusted choice for individuals facing charges in Hackensack.
Practice Highlights
- Criminal Defence
- DUI & DWI Defence
- Drug Offences
- Assault & Violent Crimes
- Theft & Property Crimes
- Domestic Violence Cases
- Weapons Charges
Office Information
Address: 58-60 Main St, 3rd Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601, United States
Phone: (201) 525-1555
Website: http://www.njcriminaldefense.com/
4. Willis Law Group LLC
Best for Estate Planning and Probate
Willis Law Group LLC focuses on estate planning and helps individuals and families in Hackensack and Bergen County with key future planning needs.
The firm handles wills, trusts, probate, and estate planning matters, helping clients organise their assets and legal documents.
It guides clients through planning decisions in a clear and practical way, making the process easier to understand and manage.
For those seeking estate planning help in Hackensack, the firm offers focused legal support for long-term planning.
Why This Firm Stands Out
Willis Law Group LLC is dedicated to estate planning, focusing on wills, trusts, and probate matters. Its local presence in Hackensack makes it a reliable choice for future planning needs.
Practice Highlights
- Estate Planning
- Wills
- Trusts
- Probate Administration
- Asset Protection Planning
- Estate Administration
- Legacy Planning
Office Information
Address: 1 University Plaza Drive, Suite 405, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Phone: (201) 817-6951
Website: https://trustwilliselderlaw.com
5. Beattie Padovano, LLC
Best for Business Law and Commercial Litigation
Beattie Padovano, LLC provides legal services for businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs in northern New Jersey. The firm handles business formation, contracts, commercial disputes, real estate, zoning, employment issues, and construction law.
Its attorneys help clients both prevent and resolve legal issues, offering support for day-to-day business needs as well as litigation when required.
Why This Firm Stands Out
The firm offers broad business and commercial legal services, making it a strong choice for companies needing ongoing legal support.
Practice Highlights
- Business Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate Transactions
- Real Estate Law
- Land Use & Zoning
- Employment Law
- Construction Law
Office Information
Address: 200 Market Street, Montvale, NJ 07645
Phone: (201) 573-1810
Website: https://www.beattielaw.com
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I choose the right law firm in Hackensack?
Identify your legal issue first, then choose a firm that specialises in that area. Also consider experience, reviews, communication, and reputation.
Why is Reinartz Law Firm ranked first?
It focuses only on personal injury cases, with strong experience and a solid reputation in New Jersey, making it the top recommendation.
Do these law firms handle the same types of legal matters?
No. Each firm has different specialities like personal injury, family law, criminal defence, estate planning, business law, and more.
What should I bring to an initial consultation?
Bring any relevant documents such as contracts, medical records, police reports, insurance papers, financial records, ID, and related correspondence.
How are legal fees typically structured?
Fees depend on the case. Personal injury is often contingency-based, while other areas may use hourly rates, flat fees, or retainers.
Final Thoughts
Hackensack offers many experienced law firms across different legal areas. Choosing the right one depends on your specific needs and their expertise.
Reinartz Law Firm is highlighted for personal injury work, while other firms cover family law, criminal defence, estate planning, business law, and more.
Always compare experience, communication, and consultation style before deciding on legal representation.