As the county seat of Bergen County, Hackensack is widely recognised as one of northern New Jersey’s key legal and business hubs. The city hosts a strong legal community that supports individuals, families, and businesses across many types of legal issues. Whether dealing with estate planning, family disputes, criminal defence, personal injury claims, or business matters, choosing the right attorney is an important first step.

While some firms handle many practice areas, others focus on specific fields, allowing them to build deeper expertise. Understanding a firm’s focus, reputation, and client approach can help people make better decisions when selecting legal representation.

This guide highlights five respected law firms in Hackensack and nearby Bergen County. Each firm represents a different area of law, giving readers a simple overview of available legal services in the region.

1. Reinartz Law Firm

Best Overall for Personal Injury Law

Recovering from an accident can be overwhelming, especially when dealing with medical bills, lost income, and ongoing pain. Reinartz Law Firm focuses exclusively on helping injury victims seek compensation after negligence-related accidents.

The firm handles cases such as car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, workplace injuries, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and workers’ compensation claims. This focused practice allows the attorneys to stay highly experienced in New Jersey personal injury law and insurance negotiations.

Each case is reviewed individually, and the firm builds a strategy based on the client’s needs. Whether through settlement or litigation, the goal is to recover damages for medical costs, lost wages, and other accident-related losses.

Reinartz Law Firm is known for its client-focused service, clear communication, and strong dedication to injury law, making it a leading choice in Hackensack.

Why Reinartz Law Firm Stands Out

The firm is ranked first due to its exclusive focus on personal injury cases. This specialisation allows it to offer strong experience and consistent representation for accident victims.

Practice Highlights

Personal Injury

Car Accidents

Truck Accidents

Motorcycle Accidents

Workers’ Compensation

Wrongful Death

Bus Accidents

Bicycle Accidents

Fall Down Injuries

Dangerous/Defective Products

Premises Liability

Construction Accidents

Dog Bites

Burn Injuries

Office Information

Address: Court Plaza South – West Wing 21 Main St Suite 205, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Phone: (201) 289-8614

Website: https://www.reinartzlaw.com

2. Arons & Solomon Divorce Lawyers

Best for Family Law and Divorce

Family legal matters often require both legal skill and emotional understanding. This Hackensack-based firm focuses exclusively on family and matrimonial law, helping clients navigate some of life’s most challenging transitions.

The attorneys handle divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, domestic violence matters, prenuptial agreements, and post-judgment modifications. Depending on the situation, they pursue resolution through negotiation, mediation, or litigation.

Known for its client-focused approach, the firm provides clear guidance and steady support throughout the legal process. Its deep experience in New Jersey family courts makes it a trusted choice for individuals and families in Bergen County.

Why This Firm Stands Out

Its exclusive dedication to family law allows the firm to deliver highly focused and experienced representation in divorce, custody, and related matters.

Practice Highlights

Divorce and Separation

Child Custody and Parenting Time

Child Support

Alimony and Spousal Support

Domestic Violence Matters

Prenuptial and Postnuptial Agreements

Family Law Mediation

Office Information

Address: 1 University Plaza Dr, Suite 505, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Phone: (201) 487-1199

Website: https://aronssolomon.com

3. Law Offices of Ron Bar-Nadav

Best for Criminal Justice and DWI Representation in Hackensack

The Law Offices of Ron Bar-Nadav is a criminal defence firm serving clients in Hackensack and throughout Bergen County. The firm focuses on criminal law matters, representing individuals facing charges such as DUI/DWI, drug offences, assault, theft, domestic violence, weapons charges, and other serious criminal allegations.

With a strong emphasis on courtroom advocacy, the firm works to challenge evidence, protect clients’ constitutional rights, and pursue the best possible outcome in every case. Clients also benefit from clear communication and strategic defence planning at every stage of the legal process.

Why This Firm Stands Out

This firm is known for its dedicated focus on criminal defence, giving its attorneys extensive experience in New Jersey criminal courts. Its litigation approach, defence strategies, and consistent representation across a wide range of criminal matters make it a trusted choice for individuals facing charges in Hackensack.

Practice Highlights

Criminal Defence

DUI & DWI Defence

Drug Offences

Assault & Violent Crimes

Theft & Property Crimes

Domestic Violence Cases

Weapons Charges

Office Information

Address: 58-60 Main St, 3rd Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601, United States

Phone: (201) 525-1555

Website: http://www.njcriminaldefense.com/

4. Willis Law Group LLC

Best for Estate Planning and Probate

Willis Law Group LLC focuses on estate planning and helps individuals and families in Hackensack and Bergen County with key future planning needs.

The firm handles wills, trusts, probate, and estate planning matters, helping clients organise their assets and legal documents.

It guides clients through planning decisions in a clear and practical way, making the process easier to understand and manage.

For those seeking estate planning help in Hackensack, the firm offers focused legal support for long-term planning.

Why This Firm Stands Out

Willis Law Group LLC is dedicated to estate planning, focusing on wills, trusts, and probate matters. Its local presence in Hackensack makes it a reliable choice for future planning needs.

Practice Highlights

Estate Planning

Wills

Trusts

Probate Administration

Asset Protection Planning

Estate Administration

Legacy Planning

Office Information

Address: 1 University Plaza Drive, Suite 405, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Phone: (201) 817-6951

Website: https://trustwilliselderlaw.com

5. Beattie Padovano, LLC

Best for Business Law and Commercial Litigation

Beattie Padovano, LLC provides legal services for businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs in northern New Jersey. The firm handles business formation, contracts, commercial disputes, real estate, zoning, employment issues, and construction law.

Its attorneys help clients both prevent and resolve legal issues, offering support for day-to-day business needs as well as litigation when required.

Why This Firm Stands Out

The firm offers broad business and commercial legal services, making it a strong choice for companies needing ongoing legal support.

Practice Highlights

Business Law

Commercial Litigation

Corporate Transactions

Real Estate Law

Land Use & Zoning

Employment Law

Construction Law

Office Information

Address: 200 Market Street, Montvale, NJ 07645

Phone: (201) 573-1810

Website: https://www.beattielaw.com

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I choose the right law firm in Hackensack?

Identify your legal issue first, then choose a firm that specialises in that area. Also consider experience, reviews, communication, and reputation.

Why is Reinartz Law Firm ranked first?

It focuses only on personal injury cases, with strong experience and a solid reputation in New Jersey, making it the top recommendation.

Do these law firms handle the same types of legal matters?

No. Each firm has different specialities like personal injury, family law, criminal defence, estate planning, business law, and more.

What should I bring to an initial consultation?

Bring any relevant documents such as contracts, medical records, police reports, insurance papers, financial records, ID, and related correspondence.

How are legal fees typically structured?

Fees depend on the case. Personal injury is often contingency-based, while other areas may use hourly rates, flat fees, or retainers.

Final Thoughts

Hackensack offers many experienced law firms across different legal areas. Choosing the right one depends on your specific needs and their expertise.

Reinartz Law Firm is highlighted for personal injury work, while other firms cover family law, criminal defence, estate planning, business law, and more.

Always compare experience, communication, and consultation style before deciding on legal representation.