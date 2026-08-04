Top 5 Yakima, WA Law Firms Worth Knowing in 2026

Yakima is an important center for business, agriculture, health care, and government services in Central Washington. With a diverse population and a mix of families, workers, property owners, and businesses, residents can face many different types of legal matters.

Choosing a lawyer starts with finding a firm that handles the type of issue you are facing. An injury claim requires different legal knowledge than an immigration case, criminal charge, estate plan, or bankruptcy filing.

The Yakima law firms below work in distinct areas of law. From personal injury and immigration to estate planning, criminal defense, and bankruptcy, the list offers a useful starting point for finding legal help based on your needs.

1. Kapuza Lighty Accident Injury Lawyers – Personal Injury Law

Type: Personal Injury Law Firm

Focus: Personal injury, car crashes, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and other injury claims

Location: Yakima, Washington

Kapuza Lighty Accident Injury Lawyers represents people injured in accidents and other incidents involving another party. The firm handles claims involving vehicle crashes, serious injuries, defective products, and other personal injury matters.

Its defective product practice includes cases where unsafe or faulty consumer products cause injuries. These claims may involve questions about a product’s design, manufacturing, warnings, or safety.

One useful feature for Yakima residents is the firm’s bilingual support. Staff members assist clients in English and Spanish, making legal communication more accessible for the area’s Spanish-speaking community.

The firm can deal with insurance-related issues and help clients understand the steps involved in pursuing an injury or defective product claim.

Address: 3806 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98902

Phone: (509) 267-3511

Website: https://yakimaaccidentinjurylawyers.com/

2. Rottman Immigration Law – Immigration and Citizenship Law

Type: Immigration Law Firm

Focus: Immigration, citizenship, family petitions, visas, removal defense, and appeals

Location: Yakima, Washington

Rottman Immigration Law focuses exclusively on U.S. immigration and citizenship law. The practice assists immigrants and their family members with matters ranging from citizenship applications to immigration cases and appeals.

Services include family visa petitions, adjustment of status, naturalization, employment authorization, DACA matters, waivers, consular processing, and removal defense.

The attorney and staff provide services in English and Spanish. The office is located near the USCIS Yakima Field Office, which may be convenient for clients dealing with immigration proceedings.

Address: 303 East D Street, Suite 3, Yakima, WA 98901

Phone: (509) 457-3313

Website: https://rottmanlaw.com/

3. TDA Law Firm, PLLC – Estate Planning

Type: Estate Planning Law Firm

Focus: Wills, trusts, probate, powers of attorney, estate planning, and real estate matters

Location: Yakima, Washington

TDA Law Firm, PLLC serves individuals and families in Yakima and surrounding communities. Attorney Timothy D. Allen’s practice includes estate planning, wills, trusts, probate, powers of attorney, and real estate transactions.

Estate planning can help people put their wishes in writing and decide how property and financial matters should be handled. Life events like marriage, having children, buying property, or approaching retirement can create reasons to review an existing estate plan.

The firm’s probate work can also assist families with the legal process of administering an estate after someone dies.

Address: 2807 W Washington Avenue, Suite 111, Yakima, WA 98903

Phone: (509) 902-0778

Website: https://www.tdalawfirm.com/

4. 2nd Street Law PLLC – Criminal Defense

Type: Criminal Defense Law Firm

Focus: DUI, assault, domestic violence, juvenile defense, federal crimes, and other criminal charges

Location: Yakima, Washington

2nd Street Law PLLC concentrates on criminal defense. Its attorneys represent people facing misdemeanor and felony charges throughout the Yakima Valley and surrounding areas.

The firm’s practice areas include DUI, homicide and assault, domestic violence, sexual assault allegations, juvenile defense, and federal criminal cases. Its attorneys handle matters in municipal, district, superior, and federal courts.

A person facing a criminal charge may need help understanding court procedures, reviewing evidence, responding to prosecutors, and preparing a defense based on the circumstances of the case.

Address: 217 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901

Phone: (509) 575-0372

Website: https://www.secondstreetlaw.com/

5. Kimel Law Offices – Bankruptcy and Business Law

Type: Bankruptcy and Business Law Firm

Focus: Bankruptcy, Chapter 7, Chapter 13, and business law

Location: Yakima, Washington

Kimel Law Offices provides bankruptcy and business law services from its Yakima office. Attorney Metiner G. Kimel has more than 30 years of legal experience and works with individuals and businesses dealing with financial and business-related matters.

The firm’s bankruptcy practice includes Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 cases. Its business law services cover matters involving business formation, transactions, agreements, and contracts.

People dealing with serious debt may use a bankruptcy attorney to learn how different bankruptcy chapters work and what a filing could mean for their debts, income, and property.

Address: 205 North 40th Avenue, Suite 205, Yakima, WA 98908

Phone: (509) 381-7321

Website: https://www.mkimellaw.com/

Which Type of Yakima Lawyer Do You Need?

Start with the legal issue you need to address. Someone injured because of another party may need a personal injury lawyer. Immigration attorneys handle citizenship, visa, and removal matters. Estate planning lawyers work with wills, trusts, and probate. Criminal defense attorneys represent people accused of crimes, and bankruptcy lawyers help clients evaluate debt relief options.

Before choosing a firm, ask about its experience with your type of matter, fees, communication process, and who will handle your case.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I choose a law firm in Yakima?

Look for a firm that handles your type of legal matter. Review its practice areas, attorney backgrounds, location, and approach to client communication before making a decision.

Consider seeking legal advice when an accident causes injuries, medical expenses, missed work, or problems with an insurance claim. An attorney can explain your legal options and any filing deadlines that may apply.

3. Do all Yakima law firms handle the same cases?

No. Many firms focus their work on particular areas of law. A criminal defense firm, immigration practice, and estate planning office serve very different legal needs.

4. What should I bring when meeting an attorney?

Bring documents connected to the matter. Depending on the case, these may include court papers, contracts, government notices, insurance correspondence, financial records, photographs, or medical documents.

5. Should I speak with more than one lawyer?

Comparing firms can help you evaluate experience, fees, communication, and services. Focus on finding an attorney whose work matches the legal issue you need to address.

Finding Legal Help in Yakima

Yakima residents have access to attorneys working across many areas of law. The firms listed here cover personal injury, immigration, estate planning, criminal defense, bankruptcy, and business matters.

The right choice depends on the legal problem and the services you need. Review each firm’s practice areas, ask questions about fees and communication, and confirm that the attorney handles cases similar to yours. Matching the legal issue with the right practice area can make the search for a Yakima lawyer much easier.