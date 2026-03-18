Why Your 20s Is the Best Time to Buy Term Insurance (And What It Costs You to Wait)

You’re young. You’re healthy. You probably have no dependants yet, and roughly zero interest in thinking about life insurance. That’s entirely understandable, and exactly why this article is for you.

Term insurance is the simplest, most affordable form of life insurance. You pay a fixed premium every year; if you pass away during the policy term, your family receives a payout. No investment component, no complexity, just pure protection. And one of the most important variables that determines how much you pay for that protection is your age when you buy it.

The Premium Equation: Youth Is Your Biggest Asset

Insurance companies price premiums based on risk. The younger and healthier you are, the lower the statistical risk you present, and the lower your premium. It’s that simple.

To put numbers to it: a 25-year-old non-smoker buying a ₹1 crore term plan for 35 years could pay as little as ₹7,000–9,000 per year. Wait until 35, and the same plan with the same cover could cost ₹14,000–18,000 per year. At 45, you might be looking at ₹35,000 or more annually, if an insurer will offer you the same cover at all.

Over a 30-year policy, that difference in annual premium compounds into lakhs of rupees in additional cost, simply because you waited.

“I Don’t Have Dependants Yet” The Most Expensive Misconception

This is the most common reason young people defer buying term insurance. It sounds logical, but it misses how term insurance actually works.

Consider what changes between 25 and 35 for most people:

A spouse or partner who may depend on your income

Children and the responsibility of planning for their future

A home loan running into decades

Ageing parents

Business liabilities

By the time you have these dependants, your premium will have jumped significantly. You may also have developed a health condition like high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol that either raises your premium further or triggers an exclusion. The window of your cheapest, easiest insurability is right now, not later.

The Compounding Cost of Delay

Let’s run a simple thought experiment. Suppose buying term insurance at 25 costs you ₹8,500 per year. You delay and buy the same cover at 32 for ₹14,000 per year. Over a 30-year policy, you will have paid roughly ₹1.65 lakh more in cumulative premiums for identical protection. That’s money that could have stayed in your pocket, gone into investments, or funded a family holiday every few years.

And this still doesn’t account for the health risk. A clean bill of health today is not guaranteed tomorrow. A single pre-existing condition flagged at medical underwriting may result in a loading (a permanent premium surcharge) or an outright rejection. Once rejected by one insurer, getting cover elsewhere becomes significantly harder.

Lock In More Than a Premium. Lock In Your Insurability

When you buy term insurance young and healthy, you lock in two things: a low premium for the entire duration of the policy, and your insurability itself. Even if your health deteriorates over the following decades, your existing policy cannot be cancelled or repriced because of that deterioration. You are protected, regardless.

This is the aspect most people overlook. It’s not just about what insurance costs today. It’s about guaranteeing your access to protection in the future, when you’ll need it most and may no longer qualify for it easily.

How Much Cover Do You Actually Need?

A common rule of thumb is 10–15 times your annual income. So, if you earn ₹8 lakh per year today, a ₹1 crore cover is a reasonable starting point. Factor in outstanding debts (student loans, car loans), future liabilities (home loan, children’s education), and the income your family would need to sustain their lifestyle without yours.

The Bottom Line

Term insurance is one of those financial decisions, where doing it early is unambiguously better. Buying a term insurance early comes offers lower cost, easier qualification, longer protection, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing your family is covered no matter what comes next.

Your 20s aren’t too early to think about this. In fact, they’re the best possible time. Every year you wait is a year of higher premiums you’ll pay for the rest of the policy.