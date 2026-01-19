What to Do When Someone Leaks Your Private Photos

Learning that someone had shared your private photographs can leave you exposed and helpless. Maybe it was a toxic break-up, or maybe it was an ambush. Either way, it strikes fast and powerfully.

“You go from trust to betrayal in an instant, and most people don’t have a clue about their rights. But in DC, the law is more encompassing than people know,” says David Benowitz, criminal defense attorney with Price Benowitz LLP.

This article tells you what to do, who to talk to, and how you can start to reclaim your power.

Understanding the Illegal Sharing of Private Photos in Washington, DC

In Washington, DC, it’s against the law for someone to share sexually explicit images of you without your consent. The law calls this “non-consensual pornography.”

It’s a crime under DC Code § 22–3052 to share intimate images with the intention of harming, harassing, or embarrassing. That’s important because it means the abuser could actually be punished by law.

Some people are worried about whether selfies count or if they’re just for photos taken by someone else. The answer is straightforward: if you didn’t consent to it to be shared, and it was meant to be private, it’s covered under the law.

Immediate Steps to Take When Your Private Photos Are Leaked

First, screenshot all, from messages to usernames and URLs. In this way, evidence is preserved even if the person deletes it later on. You may save files in more than one destination, for example, a cloud folder and a USB drive.

Second, don’t confront the person who leaked the photo, at least not immediately. Let the evidence do the talking. Confrontation will lead them to cover their tracks or take revenge.

Then, talk to somebody you can trust. A family member, therapist, or friend. It’s hard to attempt to do this by yourself, and you’ll require support, both practical and emotional, as you go along.

How to Report and Remove Intimate Images From the Internet

Most websites, from Facebook to Reddit, actually have reporting mechanisms for non-consensual images. So, use them! Send in the screenshot evidence and make it explicit that the photo was posted without your permission.

To get it removed more quickly, report to DC’s Office of the Attorney General, which also hosts a privacy-violations department. You can also use services like Take It Down from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children – it also works for adults.

If you’re overwhelmed, consider hiring a digital privacy professional. They know how to push takedowns through and monitor future leaks, especially on obscure sites where moderation is weak.

Legal Rights and Possible Charges Against the Offender in DC

If you are in DC, you can press charges for illegal publication. The offender could end up in jail, get fined, or both. In a few instances, prosecutors would also charge harassment or stalking.

You can also sue civilly. That means you would be suing the person for emotional distress, lost income, or harm to your reputation. It is not just punitive, but also about taking back control and holding the offender responsible.

You might want to talk to an attorney who has worked with cases like yours before you make a legal step. They can tell you what proof you require and how to go about fulfilling the legal aspects of making your case stronger.

Emotional and Practical Support Resources for Victims

This type of violation goes deeper than most people understand. It’s personal, it’s violating, and more often than not leads to anxiety, depression, or even isolation. You’re not alone in that.

There are local organizations, such as the Network for Victim Recovery of DC (NVRDC) that offer trauma-informed legal services and counseling. Not only do they handle the legal process, but they also help you feel human again.

And don’t discount the power of therapy. A peer support group or licensed therapist, whoever it is, talking to someone who understands can make a world of difference. Healing emotionally is just as important as pursuing legal action.

Final Thoughts

Sometimes the most challenging part is not knowing what to do. It’s not thinking that doing something will help. But there is assistance in the form of people, laws, and resources that are designed to protect you.

If you don’t know where to start, speak to a lawyer who’s handled these cases in the past. One conversation can take the weight off your shoulders.