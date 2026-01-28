What is Hemorrhoid Treatment: Options and Relief

Hemorrhoids are a painful and irritating disease that is widespread among individuals at some point in their lives. Although their occurrence is high, it may be uncomfortable to communicate about them, and that is why many people tend to postpone the visit to the health professional.

Hemorrhoids may also be accompanied by pain, itch, swelling, and bleeding, which makes daily activities uncomfortable. The positive aspect is that there are effective methods of treating hemorrhoids, which do not need any surgery to treat most cases. This paper also discusses the nature of hemorrhoids, their causes, and the various treatment methods of hemorrhoids.

What are Hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids are distended veins on the rectum or near the anus. These are like varicose veins, and they occur when excessive pressure is exerted on the lower rectum.

Knowing the type of hemorrhoid you are treating will indicate the best treatment for hemorrhoids. There are two main types:

Internal hemorrhoids

It develops within the rectum and is typically painless, though it can lead to bleeding. It is located inside the rectum.

External hemorrhoids

It is also known as hemorrhoids, which are below the skin around the anus. It can be itchy, painful, and feel like hard lumps.

Cause of Hemorrhoids

The appearance of hemorrhoids is commonly caused by pressure build-up in the rectal region. Common causes include:

Difficulties in bowel movements.

Constipation or diarrhea.

Long sitting, particularly on the toilet.

Pregnancy and childbirth

Low-fiber diets

Home Treatment of Mild Hemorrhoids

Simple lifestyle modification and home care are sufficient for mild hemorrhoid treatment in Philadelphia, PA.

Dietary Changes

Adding more fiber will also make the stools soft and will minimize straining. Whole grains, plenty of water, and fruits and vegetables can make a difference.

Warm Sits Baths

Warm water can be used to soak the affected part and relieve pain, swelling, and irritation.

Over-the-Counter Products

The itching and discomfort can be treated with creams, ointments, and suppositories that are aimed at treating hemorrhoids. These are products that are most suitable in the short term.

Healthy Bathroom Habits

Do not sit on the toilet longer than needed and avoid straining. Pressure may be built up by going the moment you feel like it.

Treatment of Hemorrhoids in Medical Care

Without improvement of the symptoms with home care, professional treatment might be required.

Small-Invasive Operations

Several outpatient treatment procedures are effective in the treatment of hemorrhoids:

Rubber band ligation is the interruption of blood flow to the hemorrhoid.

The injection is employed to make the hemorrhoid shrink with sclerotherapy.

Laser or infrared methods decrease the blood flow in the affected vein.

These are treatment procedures for hemorrhoids, which are generally fast and have minimal healing time.

Surgical Treatments

Surgery is usually a last resort as a treatment for severe or persistent cases that are not responding to other medications.

Hemorrhoidectomy

The procedure can completely excise the hemorrhoid, and the process is very effective, though the recovery can be slow.

Stapled Hemorrhoidopexy

This is a procedure that relocates the hemorrhoid and decreases the amount of blood supply to the hemorrhoid, which usually causes less pain as compared to traditional surgery.