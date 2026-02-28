What Does Insurance Cover for Addiction Treatment?

If you are asking what does insurance cover for addiction, you are usually trying to answer two things fast: what level of care can I access and what will it cost me. In many cases, health insurance may help cover substance use disorder treatment, but the exact details depend on your plan type, network rules, and whether the recommended care is considered medically necessary. Marketplace plans, for example, cover mental health and substance use disorder services as an essential health benefit.

Below is what insurance typically covers, what can change your out-of-pocket cost, and a few major insurers people commonly use (including BCBS).

The most common addiction services insurance may cover

Coverage varies, but many plans include some combination of:

Detox (withdrawal management)

Detox is the medically supported process of stabilizing safely while substances leave your system. Insurance coverage often depends on risk level and setting:

Inpatient detox may be covered when withdrawal risk is high (for example, alcohol or benzodiazepines, or complex medical needs).

may be covered when withdrawal risk is high (for example, alcohol or benzodiazepines, or complex medical needs). Outpatient detox may be covered when it is clinically appropriate and you have a stable, safe environment.

Detox is often treated as a medical service, and plans may require authorization for higher levels of care.

Inpatient or residential rehab

When someone needs 24/7 structure and monitoring, insurance may cover inpatient or residential treatment, especially when it meets medical necessity criteria. Residential stays often involve utilization reviews (ongoing approval) and may require prior authorization.

Partial hospitalization (PHP) and intensive outpatient (IOP)

PHP and IOP are common covered levels of care that provide structured therapy without overnight stays. These programs are often used as step-down care after detox or inpatient treatment, or as a starting point for people who need more than weekly therapy.

Standard outpatient treatment

Outpatient care can include individual therapy, group counseling, relapse-prevention planning, and ongoing check-ins. It can also include treatment for co-occurring mental health conditions, depending on your benefits.

Medications for addiction treatment

Many plans cover FDA-approved medications used in addiction care (for example, medications for opioid use disorder) as part of treatment, though coverage can vary by formulary, prior authorization rules, and pharmacy benefits.

Why coverage differs from person to person

Even if two people both “have insurance,” they may have very different coverage and costs. The biggest variables are:

1) Your plan category and benefits

Under the Affordable Care Act, many individual and small-group plans must include mental health and substance use disorder services as essential health benefits.

2) Parity protections (how limitations can be applied)

The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) generally requires that when plans provide mental health and substance use disorder benefits, they cannot impose more restrictive financial requirements or treatment limitations than they do for medical and surgical benefits. That includes things like deductibles, copays, visit limits, and certain care management rules such as prior authorization.

3) In-network vs out-of-network

In-network providers usually mean lower costs and fewer billing surprises. Out-of-network care may be partially covered or not covered at all depending on your plan.

4) Prior authorization and medical necessity

Many plans require prior authorization for detox, inpatient/residential care, and sometimes PHP/IOP. Approval often depends on whether the insurer agrees the level of care is medically necessary.

Major insurers people often use for rehab coverage

Here are a few “big bucket” insurers and plan types commonly used for addiction treatment:

Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS): Coverage varies by local BCBS company and plan, but detox, inpatient, and outpatient levels of care are commonly part of benefits depending on medical necessity and network rules. BCBS also directs members to their local BCBS company site to review plan benefits and claims.

Coverage varies by local BCBS company and plan, but detox, inpatient, and outpatient levels of care are commonly part of benefits depending on medical necessity and network rules. BCBS also directs members to their local BCBS company site to review plan benefits and claims. Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare: These major commercial insurers often cover a range of addiction services, but rules vary by employer plan and state, and authorization and network requirements commonly apply.

These major commercial insurers often cover a range of addiction services, but rules vary by employer plan and state, and authorization and network requirements commonly apply. Medicaid and Medicare: Coverage can include substance use disorder treatment, though benefits and provider availability vary significantly by state and program rules.

Coverage can include substance use disorder treatment, though benefits and provider availability vary significantly by state and program rules. TRICARE (military insurance): Often covers medically necessary substance use treatment, with plan and authorization rules depending on the specific TRICARE program.

How to confirm what your plan covers in 10 minutes

When you call the number on your insurance card (or ask a treatment provider to verify benefits), focus on these questions:

“Is detox covered, and do you cover inpatient vs outpatient detox?” “Are inpatient/residential, PHP, IOP, and outpatient covered?” “Do any of these require prior authorization?” “What is my deductible remaining, and what are my copays/coinsurance for each level of care?” “Is this facility in-network for my plan?”

Want to use your insurance to start treatment sooner?

If you tell a provider what you are using, when you last used, and whether you have had severe withdrawal before, they can usually recommend the safest level of care and help you verify coverage. If BCBS is your plan, start here: BCBS insurance verification to see what options may be available and what information you should have ready.