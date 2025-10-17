VLGE Makes It Easy For Players To Build Worlds And Shop On Roblox

VLGE, the brand-centric, immersive-making platform started by designer and entrepreneur Evelyn Mora, is debuting some tooling that brings games to life for fashion brands and retailers through Roblox without them having to write a lick of Lua. The pitch is straightforward but powerful: let it be faster and cheaper to deploy shoppable, game-like experiences where Gen Z already exists.

A No-Code Bridge to Roblox Commerce for Brands

At its core, VLGE is an editor that lets you create environments, mini-games, and storefronts using drag-and-drop components; from there projects are exported out to Roblox. Teams who may have otherwise engaged an agency to develop experiences from the ground up can now prototype in a browser, preview in real time and go live on Roblox with a guided publish flow.

That’s important because Roblox world builds can easily reach the five figures and require months of development from brands. By abstracting Roblox’s scripting layer and packaging up best-practice templates — store layouts, NPC stylists, runway challenges and loyalty quests — VLGE bills itself as the fastest route from mood board to monetizable experience.

From Fashion Weeks to Shoppable Worlds on Roblox

VLGE has already stress-tested its approach with campaigns for Lancôme, Charlotte Tilbury and Vogue Scandinavia, and recently produced a fully gamified, 3D fashion week as part of showing how product drops can exist in interactive spaces. The next benchmark is a collective push to be known as World Fashion Week, where dozens of labels are expected to launch shoppable worlds built on VLGE and published to platforms like Roblox.

The approach is part of a trend in retail: experiences up front, checkout everywhere. In practical terms, that could mean that a player finds makeup during a quest and can use it to style their avatar before purchasing a face wash or facial cleanser in the real world, or a digital twin in the case of virtual wear. VLGE claims it’s also being designed to support 3D assets that can be interoperated with items made once and used in different environments.

Why Roblox Is the First Stop for Fashion Brands

Roblox’s size makes it the natural launchpad. Company disclosures in 2023 indicated the service had more than 70 million daily active users and modest growth through 2024, as teens and young adults had comprised an increasing share of activity. From Nike to Gucci, brands have already shown that a playful space can move the needle on awareness and conversion, raising the bar for polished, always-on virtual flagships.

VLGE’s export-first method leans into that momentum. Though the editor works with Unreal Engine workflows, and the team says support for Meta Horizon Worlds is on the way, Roblox is where an audience is most immediately reachable — it’s also where commerce rails and creator incentives are developing most quickly.

The Playbook for Gamified Shopping Experiences

Mora’s thesis here is that “shop” is slated to become a game mechanic. In place of static lookbooks, VLGE-built worlds might house timed product drops, social co-op challenges that unlock discounts or AR try-ons that incentivize exploration with loyalty points. It’s the difference between a campaign and a sustained service: content feeds in weekly, events blossom seasonally, community data fuels the next build.

That approach maps well onto consumer behavior. A McKinsey study on virtual goods and immersive commerce suggests that interactive spaces could account for a vast portion of e-commerce growth by 2030, especially with Gen Z and Gen Alpha. On Roblox, a platform on which users clock billions of hours each quarter, session-friendly micro-interactions tend to outperform traditional ad formats.

Pricing Tiers and Time to Launch for Brands

VLGE does offer a freemium starter for creators and pilots, as well as paid tiers for small businesses and enterprise teams. The key cultural bet is predictability: prebuilt systems for navigation, for checkout handoffs, for avatar styling, and analytics also mean internal marketing teams can iterate without waiting for scarce technical resources.

For many brands, opportunity cost is as important as budget. Conventional Roblox development usually involves out-of-studio builds, contract cycles and QA across all devices. VLGE compresses that down to a browser session and deployment wizard, going from idea to live world in weeks rather than quarters.

What This Means for Retail and Creators Today

If VLGE makes good, fashion houses will be able to operate something akin to a flagship, pop-up and runway show all at once within Roblox, with commerce turned on. An emerging label gets the same canvas without the typical technical gatekeeping, leveling the field in a space where attention is quickly compounded.

The company’s long-term plans include an e-tail store that hawks both physical goods and digital 3D assets made with export to Roblox in mind, betting on dual-format inventories. It has raised $5 million from investors that include L’Oréal Group, members of the du Pont family and the British Fashion Council — backers that hint at both technical ambition and deep fashion DNA.

There’s work to be done: Brands will care about attribution, UGC safety and interoperability standards. Substacks and newsletters have taught publishers the dark art of identity, Obsession Porn has irrevocably changed privacy perceptions, and everyone knows that 1P data is where it’s at.

But the direction is clear. In order to turn world-building and shopping on Roblox into something as easy as styling up a lookbook, VLGE is shaping virtual retail from a marketing ploy into a replicable playbook.