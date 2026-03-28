7 Best TV & Streaming Shows of 2026 to Binge (So Far)

A bunch of godsend series are streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, BBC, Disney+ and other platforms right now. Looking for something to binge? You’re knocking right.

Enjoy an incredible atmosphere and costumes of Bridgerton S4. Dive into the mystery of Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials. Or, burst into laughter with The Office star Steve Carell and his new character in the recent comedy series “Rooster.”

In a word, take a look at our so far best list of the seven new series to watch now.

7. Bridgerton S4 (Netflix)

Among the best shows of 2026 (so far), we cannot pass by the authenticity of Bridgerton. Who runs the show this time? Young and charming Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). Two personalities in one: the second son of the respected family and a free-spirited artist. At one of the balls organised by his mother, he meets the mysterious and charming “Lady in Silver” – Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha). An illegitimate daughter of an earl, she works as a maid and keeps her true origin secret.

This period drama is a new take on the good old Cinderella story, adapted from Julia Quinn’s novel “An Offer from a Gentleman.” The team behind the series once again immerse viewers in the rich aesthetics of London during the Regency Era. Another reason to binge the fourth season of Bridgerton is the outstanding performance of Katie Leung, who plays the strict Lady Araminta Gun. The evil stepmother mode enabled successfully.

6. Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Netflix)

Agatha Christie’s novel, packed with a sweet chunk of mystery, burst onto the screens in January. Two months later, and the adaptation is still among the best streaming series in the UK, as of late March 2026. A trick at a country estate that resulted in death – at the core of the plot (just how we like it!). Expect suspense until the final sound. The characters played by Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman feed the plot’s tension with humour, creating challenges for the detective, Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent.

Key information:

Genre: detective, murder mystery

detective, murder mystery Original author: Agatha Christie

Agatha Christie Starring: Mia McKenna-Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman.

5. Industry S4 (HBO Max/BBC)

A major corporate drama unfolds in London. It reveals the darkest corners of the big-money world. Moral boundaries blur when personal ambition collides with financial games.

What’s going on?

Harper Stern (Myha’la) hunts for weak companies.

Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) struggles with his inner demons.

His wife Yasmin (Marisa Abela) fights them desperately.

Meanwhile, the story of Rishi Ramdani (Sagar Radia) unfolds in parallel – his life and career are under threat because of his gambling. It goes far beyond just using free spins available in the UK; alongside gambling, he’s playing with finances, and the adrenaline levels are much higher.

Why watch it?

It’s among the greatest new shows to watch in 2026, which will keep you on edge until the final minutes. Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have crafted deeply complex, flawed, and realistic characters.

4. Paradise S2 (Disney+/Hulu)

This political thriller-dystopia definitely deserves a spot on your binge list. Created by Dan Fogelman, this sci-fi drama is filled with mysteries that constantly seep into an elite underground bunker. Ironically, while the outside world is post-apocalyptic, the bunker is called “Paradise.”

Not everyone thrives in this paradise: Agent Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) is forced to leave it to find his wife, Teri (Enuka Okuma). Order in Paradise is disrupted, and Samantha Redmond (Julianne Nicholson) desperately tries to maintain it at all costs.

What’s Different from S1?

While the first season leaned heavily into detective storytelling, the second feels like an exploration of ways to survive in an ideal society. But can any society truly be perfect – even during an apocalypse?

3. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)

Ever wished for a prequel to “Game of Thrones,” based on the novels by George R.R. Martin? Get it. The fantasy drama tells the viewer about an unknown knight whose fate is to become a celebrated Kingsguard. A notable infusion of humorous spots makes it a top comedy adventure.

What to expect?

People travel 100 years before the truly epic events (political struggles, conflicts, love and betrayal) in Game of Thrones. The world of Westeros revolves around knightly honour and tournaments. The central stage fully belongs to the modest knight Dunk (Peter Claffey) and his lively squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). However, the squire is not as simple as he seems – the Prince Aegon Targaryen, actually.

Their adventures are the real deal, worth every minute if you’re looking for the best new shows to stream.

2. Rooster (HBO Max)

Rooster is a “dramedy” with elements of gothic horror, created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, the duo behind Scrubs.

What makes it a breakthrough?

Successful private detective Daniel Rooster (Barry Keoghan) arrives in a small university town. His goal is to fix past mistakes and rebuild his relationship with his daughter, Katie (Danielle Deadwyler). Katie’s life is filled with drama – her husband has betrayed her.

Within the tight-knit academic environment and a town where everyone knows each other, the characters must untangle a web of complex events. The sidesplitting dialogues capture attention and admiration. Just perfect!

1. The Pitt S2 (HBO Max)

Among the new shows to watch in 2026, this medical drama tops our list and hearts. The intensity and dynamics of season 2 make it an absolute hit. Dr Robby (Noah Wyle) still manages the emergency department. All her colleagues operate in a state of chaos and emotional exhaustion typical of medical professionals. S2 also introduces Sepideh Moafi as Dr Baran Al-Hashimi.

All these series are just a handful. In the spring 2026 season, viewers have a wide selection for every mood.