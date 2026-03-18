Understanding Dry Eye: Causes, Treatments and When to See a Specialist

Dry eye is a very common condition that affects millions of people around the world. It can cause discomfort, blurry vision, irritation, and even lead to more serious problems if left untreated. While occasional dry, tired eyes are normal, persistent symptoms may signal underlying issues that require professional care.

In this blog post, we’ll explore what dry eye is, what causes it, common treatment options, and why a dry eye treatment specialist Melbourne can make a difference in your eye health.

What Is Dry Eye?

Dry eye occurs when your tears aren’t able to provide adequate lubrication for your eyes. Tears have a complex composition—consisting of oils, water and mucus—and each layer plays a role in maintaining comfort and clear vision.

When any part of this tear film is disrupted, the eyes can feel dry, gritty or irritated. Unlike the temporary dryness you might experience after staring at a screen or being in an air‑conditioned room, chronic dry eye is an ongoing condition that can significantly impact your quality of life.

Common Causes of Dry Eye

Dry eye doesn’t have just one cause. It can be the result of age, environment, lifestyle, medical conditions or a combination of factors.

Age and Hormonal Changes

Tear production tends to decrease with age. This is especially common for people over 50, and women may be more affected due to hormonal changes during menopause.

Environmental Triggers

Dry air, wind, smoke, prolonged screen use or spending long hours in air‑conditioned or heated environments can all contribute to dry eye symptoms.

Blink Patterns and Digital Fatigue

When we use phones, computers or tablets for long periods, our blink rate drops. Since blinking spreads tears across the eye surface, reduced blinking means less tear distribution and more dryness.

Medical Conditions and Medications

Autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis or Sjögren’s syndrome can impair tear production. Certain medications—including antihistamines, antidepressants and blood pressure drugs—may also reduce tear volume.

Eyelid or Blink Problems

Some people don’t fully close their eyelids when they blink or sleep, or they may have eyelid conditions that affect tear distribution. These issues can contribute to persistent dryness.

Signs and Symptoms to Watch For

Dry eye can appear in many forms. It’s not always a simple “dry” feeling. Some common symptoms include:

Persistent dryness or a gritty sensation

Red or irritated eyes

Burning or stinging

Blurred vision

Sensitivity to light

Watery or teary eyes (yes, paradoxically)

If these symptoms occur frequently or interfere with your daily life—reading, driving, working on a screen—it’s time to consider seeking professional advice.

How Dry Eye Is Diagnosed

Dry eye may seem simple, but it can have complex triggers. A specialist will generally start with a detailed eye examination and look at your medical history. Diagnostic tools and tests might include:

Tear Film Assessment – Measuring tear production and tear quality.

– Measuring tear production and tear quality. Meibomian Gland Evaluation – These glands produce the oil layer of tears; dysfunction here is a major cause of dry eye.

– These glands produce the oil layer of tears; dysfunction here is a major cause of dry eye. Slit‑Lamp Examination – A microscope that allows detailed inspection of the eye surface and eyelids.

– A microscope that allows detailed inspection of the eye surface and eyelids. Ocular Surface Staining – Dyes that show areas of dryness or damage on the eye.

Diagnosis is key because the right treatment depends on identifying the specific type and cause of your dry eye.

Treatment Options: From Simple to Specialized

Fortunately, there are many effective ways to manage dry eye. Treatment often depends on the severity and underlying cause.

Lifestyle and Environmental Changes

Sometimes simple adjustments can make a big difference:

Take regular breaks during screen time

Use a humidifier in dry environments

Wear wraparound sunglasses outdoors

Avoid direct airflow from fans or vents

Tear Supplements

Artificial tears or lubricating eye drops are often the first line of defense. They can temporarily relieve symptoms and are available over the counter.

Meibomian Gland Care

If gland dysfunction is an issue, treatments that target the oil layer of tears may be recommended. This could include warm compresses, lid massages or specialized in‑clinic treatments to clear blocked glands.

Prescription Therapies

For more significant inflammation or tear production issues, an eye specialist may prescribe medicated drops or oral medications that help increase tear production or reduce inflammation.

Advanced and In‑Clinic Procedures

In some cases, procedures such as thermal pulsation therapy, intense pulsed light (IPL) or punctal plugs (tiny devices that help retain tears) may be suggested to improve gland function and tear retention.

When to See a Dry Eye Specialist

An optometrist or ophthalmologist who focuses on dry eye can provide tailored care, especially if:

Over‑the‑counter drops don’t help

Symptoms are persistent or worsening

You have underlying medical conditions

Your lifestyle requires optimal comfort (e.g., heavy screen use)

Seeing a specialist means access to specific diagnostic tools and a customized treatment plan that targets your particular type of dry eye.

Conclusion

Dry eye is more than an annoyance—when chronic, it can affect vision, comfort and daily activities. Understanding the causes, recognizing the symptoms and knowing what treatment options are available are the first steps toward relief. While lifestyle changes and simple therapies help many people, a dry eye treatment specialist can provide a deeper evaluation and advanced care when needed.

If you’ve been struggling with persistent eye irritation or dryness, you don’t have to just “put up with it.” Professional assessment and treatment can bring significant improvement and help you see—and feel—better every day.