Simple steps to ensure your PlayStation 5 lasts longer

Whether they’re working in business during the week or they’ve scored game-winning touchdowns on the weekend, people everywhere turn to gaming to switch off. For many, Sony’s PlayStation 5 is the best there is, offering unrivaled sophistication. However, it’s important to look after such an expensive console.

After all, PlayStation 5 consoles also tend to serve as full media hubs for users, with many people watching movies and the like on their precious PS5s when they aren’t gaming. For many, this prominent gaming platform is therefore worth looking after, particularly as it doesn’t come cheap. In the same way, gamers who play online casino games like Buffalo and augmented reality masterpieces like Pokémon Go on a mobile phone also look after devices by the likes of Apple and Samsung, the PlayStation community is regularly sharing tips on how to ensure their prized possession lasts as long as possible.

So, with all that in mind, below we highlight some simple steps you can take to make sure your beloved PlayStation 5 console is working for years to come.

Cleaning is essential

First and foremost, avid PlayStation 5 gamers shouldn’t neglect their cleaning responsibilities. While it can be easy to ignore, dust can build up, and even dirt can get into your special gaming companion. As such, cleaning is vital to ensure your PS5 lasts longer. It’s worth powering down your PS5 before you tackle cleaning it, with an exterior wipe-down and a vent clean being the main areas to focus on. You can also vacuum the dust catchers. Using cleaning tools like a soft microfiber cloth and a small bristle brush, cleaning is essential.

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Consider using a professional

While many of the cleaning methods we’ve suggested above are fairly basic and can be carried out by anyone, some PS5 owners don’t trust themselves to nail the job. It’s understandable, especially if they’ve never done it before and they’d hate to be responsible for anything going wrong. If you’re also a tad nervous about having to clean your machine, then there are professional cleaning services that specialize in sprucing up PlayStation 5 consoles. These professional cleaners have extensive experience, enabling them to go one step further by removing and cleaning any side panels, among other tasks. For many gamers, using a professional is a stress-free solution.

Check for optional airflow

If your PlayStation 5 console doesn’t have optimal airflow, the chances of overheating during marathon gaming sessions increase. To combat this common and potentially damaging issue, keep your prized possession in an open space to ensure sufficient airflow. Additionally, don’t use your PS5 as a mini storage unit and give it the space it requires. Flat surfaces are also recommended for storage, while hoovering up any dust or pet hair is a must to ensure they don’t obstruct anything. These simple steps really can go a long way.

Software maintenance is key

Although most of the focus here is on the console’s external features, it also needs to be cared for internally. Software maintenance is key in that respect, with all players urged to keep on top of Sony’s system updates. Likewise, freeing up space on your internal SSD could also help with your console’s performance.

Other things to keep in mind

While these suggestions are important, there are a few other things to keep in mind, such as not smoking near your PS5. Likewise, covering your console can help keep potentially harmful dust at bay.