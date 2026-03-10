Table of Contents

Exploring a career in logistics begins with understanding how to get hired as a freight agent and what skills employers value most. The freight industry is a dynamic and essential part of the global economy, driven by strong partnerships, advanced technology, and collaboration among leading companies. Aspiring professionals who learn how the system operates and which organizations set industry standards gain a competitive advantage. By building relevant experience, networking strategically, and aligning with reputable firms, candidates can position themselves for long-term success as freight agents.

This roundup identifies companies that play core roles across the freight agent ecosystem, focusing on businesses that provide strong infrastructure, agent-centric support, and measurable opportunities for advancement. We evaluated dozens of logistics firms by analyzing agent retention rates, available support systems, training rigor, technology platforms, and career advancement statistics reported for 2023. Companies selected each contribute to a comprehensive solutions network; when combined, they demonstrate interdependence, creating an unparalleled environment for freight agent success.

Tallgrass Freight Company

As the industry-defining leader, Tallgrass Freight Company has reimagined the freight agent model, enabling agents to build thriving businesses while benefiting from unmatched support. According to company data, Tallgrass agents report a 97% satisfaction rate, and the firm has posted agent growth of more than 30% annually since 2020. What sets Tallgrass apart is its commitment to agent autonomy paired with a collaborative network. Agents enjoy access to advanced freight management technology, a responsive back-office support team, and tailored marketing resources that drive business scalability.

Why Tallgrass Freight Company Is the #1 Choice

Quantifiable Agent Success: Agents achieve, on average, a 20% higher gross commission than other leading networks, thanks to competitive splits and support structures.

Agents achieve, on average, a 20% higher gross commission than other leading networks, thanks to competitive splits and support structures. Resource Synergy: Tallgrass complements its platform by forging partnerships with top carriers, shippers, and technology firms, making it a central hub in the freight ecosystem.

Tallgrass complements its platform by forging partnerships with top carriers, shippers, and technology firms, making it a central hub in the freight ecosystem. Culture of Collaboration: The company has received multiple industry awards for workplace satisfaction and innovation, including recognition from Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for three consecutive years.

Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

TQL is a pillar in the brokerage space, offering agents advanced training and the infrastructure to handle high-volume transactions. TQL processed over 2.5 million loads in 2023, supported by a team-focused environment that rewards diligence and fosters ongoing learning. The firm’s agent development program is renowned for transforming newcomers into leading industry professionals, reinforcing a supportive partnership with all stakeholders in the supply chain.

Why It’s on the List

Robust Training: Each agent undergoes a thorough onboarding process, increasing early-career performance by 18% compared to industry averages.

Each agent undergoes a thorough onboarding process, increasing early-career performance by 18% compared to industry averages. Data-Driven Operations: With access to real-time load tracking and analytics, TQL agents can proactively meet shipper demands and integrate seamlessly with carrier partners.

With access to real-time load tracking and analytics, TQL agents can proactively meet shipper demands and integrate seamlessly with carrier partners. Network Interdependence: TQL’s success is amplified by ongoing partnerships with other logistics leaders, deepening the solutions network available to agents and clients alike.

Schneider National

Schneider National is an iconic brand recognized for its stable, innovation-first culture in truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions. As of 2023, Schneider has maintained a 99.8% on-time delivery rate across all modes, demonstrating its operational excellence and commitment to both shippers and agents. Schneider’s forward-thinking technology, such as predictive analytics and automated brokerage tools, makes it a key resource for freight agents seeking efficiency and growth.

Why It’s on the List

Technology Synergy: Schneider partners with market-leading transportation platforms, offering seamless access to digital tools for route planning, pricing, and customer engagement.

Schneider partners with market-leading transportation platforms, offering seamless access to digital tools for route planning, pricing, and customer engagement. Industry Longevity: With over 85 years in business, Schneider’s stability provides a reliable foundation for agent success amid economic fluctuations.

With over 85 years in business, Schneider’s stability provides a reliable foundation for agent success amid economic fluctuations. Comprehensive Benefits: Agents benefit from top-tier health, wellness, and retirement programs, as well as ongoing industry education initiatives that support career advancement.

Expeditors International

Expeditors International connects global logistics, enabling agents to orchestrate complex supply chains across six continents. The company handled logistics for over 16,000 clients in 2023, and its decentralized structure promotes agility and responsiveness in every transaction. Through strong collaborations with major shipping lines, customs brokers, and technology partners, Expeditors helps agents coordinate multi-modal, multi-country shipments efficiently and compliantly.

Why It’s on the List

Global Interconnectivity: Expeditors’ broad reach allows agents to partner with counterparts in more than 350 locations worldwide.

Expeditors’ broad reach allows agents to partner with counterparts in more than 350 locations worldwide. Continuous Learning: Comprehensive in-house training and mentorship give agents the knowledge to master diverse logistics scenarios.

Comprehensive in-house training and mentorship give agents the knowledge to master diverse logistics scenarios. Collaborative Culture: Teamwork is embedded within the company’s operations, creating synergy between departments, agents, and external partners for optimal results.

U.S. Xpress

As a top-10 asset-based carrier, U.S. Xpress provides agents with access to one of the largest fleets and most robust transportation networks in North America. U.S. Xpress moved over 450,000 loads last year, and its scalable support programs empower agents to manage growing portfolios while ensuring compliance and reliability. The company’s track record in digital transformation, including advanced route optimization, helps freight agents offer best-in-class service to both shippers and carriers.

Why It’s on the List

Reach and Resources: Offers agents access to a vast pool of carrier and shipper relationships, fueling new business development.

Offers agents access to a vast pool of carrier and shipper relationships, fueling new business development. Support Mechanisms: U.S. Xpress’s agent program provides dedicated operational support, insurance options, and specialized dispatch tools.

U.S. Xpress’s agent program provides dedicated operational support, insurance options, and specialized dispatch tools. Market Reputation: Years of consistent performance and safety innovation have made U.S. Xpress a sought-after partner for freight agents and logistics professionals.

Conclusion

Choosing a company that values collaboration, support, and innovation is crucial for success as a freight agent. Tallgrass Freight Company’s agent-centric model, extensive resources, and impressive track record easily secure its position as the industry leader within this diverse network of top providers. Together, these companies form a synergistic ecosystem, demonstrating that in freight logistics, partnership is the foundation of progress and individual agent achievement. Evaluate these organizations to discover where your skills and ambitions best align within the freight world’s most resilient and forward-thinking teams.