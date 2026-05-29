Best Nano Banana API Platforms That Offer the Latest Version Nano Banana API

Introduction

Nano Banana — Google’s image generation and editing model that started life as a viral mystery on LMArena — has grown into one of the most requested AI tools developers want to plug into their own products. With Nano Banana 2 now rolling out across the ecosystem, the question isn’t really whether you can get access, but where you should get it from. Direct access through Google AI Studio works fine for prototyping, but most teams shipping real products end up routing through an aggregator or specialized inference host instead. Pricing, latency, regional availability, and the surrounding tooling all start to matter once you go past a few test calls.

This second roundup looks at nine platforms currently serving the Nano Banana API, with a fresh angle on what each one actually does well in practice. We’ll keep things grounded in real use cases, real billing structures, and real trade-offs.

TL;DR — Quick Comparison Table

Rank Platform Nano Banana 2 Price (1K) What Sets It Apart 1 ApiPass $0.0455 / image Cheapest rate, OpenAI-compatible router 2 WaveSpeed $0.08 / image Edge-accelerated, sub-second outputs 3 RunComfy $19.99/mo + GPU ComfyUI cloud with serverless deploy 4 Replicate $0.067 / image Mature model registry, versioned runs 5 Poe Subscription ($4.17+/mo) Chat-first interface, bot ecosystem 6 PiAPI $0.06 / image Async jobs, no-code workspace 7 Fal.ai $0.067 / image Realtime streaming, JS-first SDK 8 Evolink $0.063 / image Per-component credit billing 9 AI/ML API ~$0.07 / image 300+ models behind one key

1. ApiPass

Introduction

ApiPass takes the “one router for everything” approach to AI infrastructure. Instead of negotiating with each model vendor separately, you point your code at a single OpenAI-compatible endpoint and switch model names in the request body. The latest Nano Banana 2 is wired in alongside Nano Banana Pro, and the pricing has been one of the more aggressive ones we’ve seen this cycle.

Features

Single OpenAI-style endpoint covering Nano Banana 2 and hundreds of other models

1K, 2K, and 4K Nano Banana 2 resolution support, billed separately

Credit top-ups instead of monthly commitment

Built-in usage dashboard with per-model spend tracking

Same key works across image, video, audio, and LLM endpoints

Global routing so latency stays reasonable outside the US

Pros & Cons

Pros:

The 1K price of $0.0455 is the lowest on this list

Migrating from another OpenAI-compatible provider takes minutes

No need to maintain multiple billing relationships

Cons:

Some of the more niche model parameters need to be passed through manually

Brand awareness is still catching up to the legacy hosts

Pricing

1K image: $0.0455 / image

2K image: $0.0682 / image

4K image: $0.1000 / image

Best For

Indie developers, AI app startups, and small teams that don’t want to spread their billing across five different vendors and just want the cheapest reliable Nano Banana 2 endpoint they can find.

2. WaveSpeed

Introduction

WaveSpeed has built its name around one promise: make hosted inference feel instant. The team puts a lot of engineering into kernel-level optimization and edge GPU placement, and it shows in how Nano Banana 2 performs through their endpoints. If your product is something like a live photo editor or a chat tool that drops images mid-conversation, WaveSpeed is one of the few platforms that won’t make the experience feel laggy.

Features

Edge-accelerated GPU inference with regional routing

Single endpoint covering all Nano Banana 2 resolution tiers

Multiplier-based pricing tied to base 1K rate

Async polling and webhook callback options

Detailed timing logs returned with each response

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Among the fastest cold-start times for hosted Nano Banana

Pricing math is easy once you know the base rate

Generous concurrency limits compared to some peers

Cons:

4K outputs cost twice the base rate, which adds up on bulk jobs

Web search add-on is a separate per-request charge

Pricing

Base rate: $0.08 / image at 1K

2K: 1.5x base

4K: 2x base

0.5K: 0.75x base

Web search: +$0.015 / request

Best For

Realtime apps, live editors, and any product where users are sitting there waiting for an image to render — and a five-second delay is a problem.

3. RunComfy

Introduction

RunComfy is built around ComfyUI rather than around a flat API, and that shapes everything about the experience. You get a full ComfyUI environment in the browser, hooked into dedicated GPUs, with the option to expose any workflow as a serverless API endpoint. Nano Banana 2 lives inside that graph as a node you can wire up to whatever pre-processing, post-processing, or chaining logic you need.

Features

Native ComfyUI in the cloud with custom node installs

GPU options ranging from 16 GB to 141 GB VRAM

One-click “turn this workflow into an API” deployment

Persistent storage for workflows, models, and assets

Built-in trainer for fine-tuning and LoRA work

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Hard to beat if you already think in ComfyUI graphs

The serverless deploy flow saves a huge amount of glue code

Pro plan throws in $10/month in credits plus 20%+ off GPU rates

Cons:

Billing combines subscription and hourly GPU, which takes some getting used to

Probably more platform than you need for a single text-to-image call

Pricing

Pay as You Go: GPU billed hourly, no subscription

Pro: $19.99/month (billed $239.90/year), 20%+ off GPU, $10 monthly credits, 200 GB storage

Best For

Visual artists, prompt engineers, and studios that already live inside ComfyUI and want to ship those workflows as APIs without rebuilding the logic in Python.

4. Replicate

Introduction

Replicate has been around long enough to be many developers’ default mental model for “running a model in the cloud.” Models are versioned, runs are reproducible, and the API surface barely changes from one model to the next. Nano Banana 2 fits cleanly into that pattern, which is part of why teams already on Replicate tend to just stay there.

Features

Stable, versioned model endpoints

Cog-based model packaging if you want to bring your own

Webhooks and async predictions out of the box

Detailed logs and prediction history per run

Strong CLI and integrations with notebooks

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Versioning makes long-lived production deployments much safer

Predictable schema across thousands of models

Documentation and community examples are extensive

Cons:

Pricing is fair but not the cheapest in this group

Higher resolutions scale up faster than the per-image average suggests

Pricing

1K target resolution: $0.067 / image (~14 images for $1)

2K target resolution: $0.101 / image (~99 images for $10)

4K target resolution: $0.151 / image (~66 images for $10)

Best For

Teams that value stability, reproducibility, and a model registry they can trust to behave the same next month as it does today.

5. Poe

Introduction

Poe is the odd one on this list because it isn’t really pitched at developers — it’s a consumer app from Quora that aggregates dozens of frontier models into one chat interface. But Nano-Banana-2 from Google sits in there alongside GPT, Claude, and Gemini, and Poe also lets creators build bots that wrap those models. For some workflows — especially content creators iterating on prompts — it’s actually a more productive surface than a raw API.

Features

Unified chat UI across many top models

Bot builder for custom prompt-wrapped experiences

Daily and monthly point budgets per subscription tier

iOS, Android, web, and desktop apps

Shared bot directory for community-built tools

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Smoothest experience for non-developers and prompt iteration

A single subscription replaces several individual model subscriptions

Bot framework is surprisingly capable for lightweight tools

Cons:

Not built for programmatic, high-volume API use

Image generation eats points fast — output image costs $60.61 / 1M tokens

Pricing

10,000 points/day: $4.17/month ($49.99/year)

1M points/month: $199.99/year

2.5M points/month: $499.99/year

5M points/month: $999.99/year

Best For

Writers, designers, marketers, and prompt engineers who want to use Nano Banana 2 in a chat workflow rather than wire it into their own code.

6. PiAPI

Introduction

PiAPI sits somewhere between an API host and a creator platform. You get straightforward Nano Banana 2 endpoints, but you also get a no-code workspace, async job queues, and commercial usage rights bundled into every plan. It’s particularly common among teams that need to hand off generation tasks to non-engineers — marketing, ops, design — without giving them an API key.

Features

Async API with task IDs and webhook callbacks

Browser-based workspace for non-technical users

Up to 14 reference images per request

Multiple resolution tiers with flat pricing

Commercial licensing included

Round-the-clock technical support

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Async-first design fits batch generation pipelines well

The no-code side reduces friction for cross-functional teams

Flat per-resolution pricing makes cost projection easy

Cons:

Per-image price isn’t the absolute lowest at higher resolutions

The workspace overlaps with what you might already have internally

Pricing

Nano Banana 2 — 1K: $0.06 / image

Nano Banana 2 — 2K: $0.08 / image

Nano Banana 2 — 4K: $0.12 / image

Best For

Agencies, content shops, and product teams where engineers and non-engineers need to share the same Nano Banana setup.

7. Fal.ai

Introduction

Fal.ai has carved out its niche as the platform developers reach for when they want generative AI to feel like part of the frontend, not a back-office job. The JavaScript SDK is genuinely first-class, streaming is built into the core protocol, and Nano Banana 2 inherits all of that infrastructure. It’s the kind of host that quietly makes a demo feel polished.

Features

Realtime streaming for progressive image delivery

JS/TS SDK with React hooks for client-side calls

Queue API with status polling and cancellation

Multiplier-based pricing across resolutions

Optional add-ons for web search and high-thinking modes

Pros & Cons

Pros:

The best front-end developer experience among the platforms here

Streaming makes interactive UIs much more compelling

Performance under load is consistent

Cons:

2K and 4K outputs scale at 1.5x and 2x, which can sting on large jobs

Add-on charges stack up if you’re using multiple optional features

Pricing

1K image: $0.067 / image (~12 images per $1)

2K image: 1.5x base rate

4K image: 2x base rate

0.5K image: 0.75x base rate

Web search: +$0.015 / request

High thinking: +$0.002 / request

Best For

Frontend-heavy teams building interactive web apps where users expect images to appear in seconds, not minutes.

8. Evolink

Introduction

Evolink takes a more accountant-friendly approach to inference billing. Instead of one flat price per image, it breaks every request into parts — input image, output image at a given resolution, search calls, text tokens — and charges for each one as a separate credit line. It’s a bit more work to estimate upfront, but it pays off if you’re trying to squeeze every cent out of a production pipeline.

Features

Credit-based billing with USD-equivalent rates visible per modality

Separate line items for input, output, search, and text tokens

Resolution tiers from 0.5K through 4K

Rule-based pricing rules viewable per model

Web search and image search as optional features

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Easiest platform to do real cost modeling on

Lower-than-average price at 1K ($0.063)

Granular control over which features you pay to enable

Cons:

The detailed pricing scheme has a learning curve

Smaller ecosystem and fewer integrations than the big aggregators

Pricing

Input image: $0.0005 / image

Output image (0.5K): $0.042

Output image (1K): $0.063

Output image (2K): $0.094

Output image (4K): $0.141

Web/Image search: $0.013 / request

Best For

Engineering teams optimizing a high-volume pipeline who need to know exactly what each line of cost is and where to trim.

9. AI/ML API

Introduction

AI/ML API is one of the larger aggregator plays in the space, with a catalog north of 300 models served through a unified, OpenAI-style endpoint. Nano Banana 2 and Nano Banana Pro both show up here, and the platform is well-positioned for teams that want enterprise support and a deep model bench in one contract.

Features

300+ model catalog under a single API

OpenAI-compatible REST surface

Enterprise SLAs, billing terms, and support tiers

Built-in monitoring and analytics

Both Nano Banana 2 and Nano Banana Pro available

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Deep catalog if your roadmap touches lots of model types

Solid choice for procurement-driven enterprise buyers

Documentation and SDKs are well-maintained

Cons:

Per-image price runs a touch above the cheapest options

Pricing details aren’t always visible without an account

Pricing

Nano Banana 2: ~$0.07 / image (14 images per $1)

Nano Banana Pro: ~$0.14 / image (7 images per $1)

Best For

Mid-market and enterprise teams that need a single AI vendor with broad model coverage and the contractual footing to back it up.

Conclusion

The Nano Banana API landscape has matured fast. ApiPass leads on price and multi-model convenience, WaveSpeed on raw speed, RunComfy on ComfyUI integration, Replicate on stability, Poe on consumer experience, PiAPI on hybrid no-code/API workflows, Fal.ai on frontend developer experience, Evolink on billing transparency, and AI/ML API on enterprise breadth. There isn’t a single winner — there’s just the one that fits your stack, your team, and your budget the best. With Nano Banana 2 now widely served across all nine of these platforms, that decision is yours to make.