Top business use cases for datacenter proxies: scraping, SEO, monitoring

A web data workflow usually fails for boring reasons: too many requests from one place, traffic patterns that look unnatural, or sessions that cannot stay stable long enough to finish a task. This is where a datacenter proxy, which gives your team many different IP addresses on fast, well-connected servers, serves as a valuable asset. That way, you can spread out your requests instead of sending everything from:

one office network, or

one small cloud server.

Spreading the traffic makes your workflow more stable and less likely to get blocked or slowed down.

Mechanically, the value comes from how proxy servers route traffic. Instead of each script calling a target site directly, requests go to an intermediary that forwards them and returns the response. With the right setup, you can choose between “sticky” behavior, where many requests keep the same identity for a session, and “rotating” behavior, where identity changes on a schedule or per request. Sticky sessions matter for login flows, carts, and multi-step forms. Rotation matters for broad collection jobs where coverage is more important than continuity. In both cases, proxies help keep throughput steady and reduce the sudden spikes that trigger throttling.

This is central to three common business uses. For scraping, the aim is breadth and freshness: product catalogs, travel inventory, reviews, or listings that change constantly. A datacenter proxy setup can spread collection across many identities so a crawl finishes on time and with fewer gaps. For monitoring, the same idea supports outside-in visibility: uptime checks, page-speed sampling, and change detection that reflect what customers see from different regions.

SEO monitoring that reflects real search environments

SEO tracking doesn’t work well if you think search results are always the same. In real life, search results change based on:

the device you use (phone vs. laptop),

your location,

your language,

and even when you search.

So measuring SEO is more like taking samples, by using important tools including Google Discover, etc. You need checks that are:

consistent enough to compare from week to week,

but wide enough to see how your visibility changes in different places.

One reason this sampling is important is concentration. When one search engine is used by most people, even a small move up or down in the results can change your traffic a lot.

But the smaller search engines still matter in some countries, industries, or on certain devices. If you ignore them, you might miss real demand.

A practical way to do this:

Focus first on the biggest search engine that brings you the most traffic.

Then add extra checks for the smaller engines that are important for your audience and regions.

The table below shows how the global search market looked in January 2026, with one search engine holding most of the worldwide share.

Search engine (worldwide) Market share (Jan 2026) Google 89.82% Bing 4.45% Yandex 1.95% Yahoo! 1.37% DuckDuckGo 0.74% Baidu 0.69%

Monitoring that teams can act on, not just look at

“Monitoring” is often treated as an internal discipline, but the highest-value signals are frequently external. A site can look healthy from inside a network while failing for customers in a specific region. A product page can load, but key elements might not render for certain browsers or routes. And content can change quietly in ways that affect conversion, search appearance, or brand consistency.

This is why outside-in checks have become a core business use case. You can run synthetic visits that load critical pages, confirm that key text and images appear, and track performance over time from multiple vantage points. You can also run change detection against high-impact pages, such as pricing, shipping promises, or top landing pages, and trigger reviews when something shifts. The goal is not perfect coverage. It is early warning on the pages and flows that matter most.

Industry research also shows why teams keep investing in reliability work. Uptime Institute frames it plainly: “Preventing outages continues to be a strategic priority for data center owners and operators.” Their 2025 outage analysis materials also highlight the human side of reliability, noting that nearly 40% of organizations suffered a major outage caused by human error over the past three years, and that many of those incidents traced back to procedures not being followed.