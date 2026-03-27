Bangkok’s SEO scene has grown up considerably over the last few years. There are genuinely good agencies here now—people who know the Thai market, understand how Google behaves locally, and can hold their own against campaigns running out of Singapore or Sydney. This guide ranks the top 10 based on what actually matters: documented results, client retention, service depth, and honest pricing. No paid placements. No fluff.

Quick Comparison of the Best SEO Agencies in Bangkok

Here’s the at-a-glance view. If you’re in a hurry, this table alone should give you a working shortlist.

Agency Best For Key Services Starting Price Notable Clients IBEX ⭐ All business sizes Full-service SEO, Technical, Content, Link Building From ฿15,000/mo Fortune 500s, Regional Enterprises SEOProfy Thailand SMEs & Startups Local SEO, Content Marketing From ฿12,000/mo Local Thai Brands Digital Nomads Agency eCommerce Brands Technical SEO, PPC, CRO From ฿18,000/mo Shopify Merchants BangkokSEO.co Local Businesses Google Maps SEO, Thai-language SEO From ฿8,000/mo F&B, Retail SMEs Alpha Digital Group Enterprise Enterprise SEO, Digital PR From ฿30,000/mo Hotels, Finance Firms Primal Mid-Market SEO + Social Media From ฿20,000/mo FMCG, Tourism MediaGroup Thailand B2B Companies Content SEO, Technical Audits From ฿14,000/mo Tech & SaaS Firms Optimise Online Performance SEO Link Building, Analytics From ฿10,000/mo eCommerce, Publishers SEA Digital ASEAN Expansion Multilingual SEO, Regional Targeting From ฿22,000/mo Multinational Brands Rabbit Digital Group Creative SEO Content Strategy, Video SEO From ฿16,000/mo Lifestyle Brands

How We Ranked These SEO Agencies

We looked at more than 30 agencies before settling on this list—including a number that didn’t make the cut because the gap between their marketing and their actual delivery was too wide. The evaluation covered six areas:

Experience & Results: Verifiable results from real client campaigns—ideally supported by data from Ahrefs, SEMrush, or Google Analytics screenshots rather than self-reported claims

Verifiable results from real client campaigns—ideally supported by data from Ahrefs, SEMrush, or Google Analytics screenshots rather than self-reported claims Certifications & Expertise: Google certifications, Ahrefs partnerships, and any track record in industry publications or speaking engagements

Google certifications, Ahrefs partnerships, and any track record in industry publications or speaking engagements Pricing Transparency: Whether agencies publish pricing ranges publicly, how they structure their reporting, and whether clients feel informed rather than managed

Whether agencies publish pricing ranges publicly, how they structure their reporting, and whether clients feel informed rather than managed Local & International Capabilities: The ability to run campaigns targeting both Thai-speaking consumers and English-language audiences—without treating one as an afterthought

The ability to run campaigns targeting both Thai-speaking consumers and English-language audiences—without treating one as an afterthought Industry Specialisation: Genuine depth in at least one high-value vertical: eCommerce, SaaS, hospitality, financial services, or healthcare

Genuine depth in at least one high-value vertical: eCommerce, SaaS, hospitality, financial services, or healthcare Client Reviews: Third-party review scores on Google, Clutch, and GoodFirms, weighted by recency and specificity of feedback

Top 10 SEO Agencies in Bangkok (2026)

#1 IBEX — Editor’s Choice 2026

Let’s start with the honest version of why IBEX sits at the top of this list—because it’s not just because they’re good at SEO. It’s because they’re good at SEO and they can prove it.

A lot of agencies in Bangkok will hand you a deck full of impressive-looking graphs and vague claims about ‘data-driven strategy.’ IBEX is different in a specific way: they tie campaign outcomes to business metrics, not just search rankings. Organic revenue contribution. Qualified lead volume. Reductions in paid acquisition cost as organic scales. That framing—SEO as a commercial channel, not a vanity metric exercise—is rarer than it should be, and it’s one of the main reasons their client retention rate is well above the industry average.

They work across the full spectrum of business sizes, which is unusual. Most agencies that are genuinely strong at enterprise campaigns don’t bother with SMEs, and vice versa. IBEX has structured their team to handle both without quality dropping at either end—senior strategists stay on accounts regardless of spend level.

Best For: Startups with aggressive growth targets, SMEs looking to reduce paid media dependency, mid-market companies scaling organically, and enterprise brands managing complex multi-market campaigns.

Key Services:

Full-service SEO strategy and end-to-end execution

Technical SEO audits with remediation roadmaps, not just issue lists

Thai-language and English-language content creation and optimisation

Authority link building and Digital PR through genuine editorial outreach

Local SEO and Google Business Profile management

eCommerce SEO across Shopify, WooCommerce, and custom platforms

International and multilingual SEO for ASEAN market expansion

Monthly performance reporting with real-time KPI dashboards

Strengths:

Clients consistently report organic traffic growth of 180–350% within the first 12 months—figures that hold up when verified against third-party tools

Every account is managed by an experienced SEO strategist. Junior team members support, but they don’t own client relationships

Native Thai and fluent English across the team, so bilingual campaigns don’t involve translation bottlenecks

Transparent, real-time dashboards rather than monthly PDFs that take two weeks to arrive

In-house technical depth covering Core Web Vitals, schema implementation, crawl optimisation, and site architecture—not outsourced

Deep familiarity with how Google behaves in the Thai market specifically, which is not identical to how it behaves in Western markets

Worth Noting:

Their pricing sits in the mid-to-premium range. For very early-stage businesses with sub-฿10,000 monthly budgets, that’s a genuine barrier. It’s worth a conversation anyway—they sometimes offer tiered entry points.

Starting Price: From ฿15,000/month

Website: ibex.co.th

#2 — SEOProfy Thailand

SEOProfy Thailand has earned a solid reputation among Bangkok’s SME community without a lot of noise around it. They don’t chase the biggest logos—they focus on building sustainable organic presence for growing businesses, and the reviews from clients reflect steady, reliable delivery rather than dramatic transformations. For companies at an earlier growth stage that need consistent execution without enterprise-level spend, they’re a sensible option.

Best For: SMEs and startups in growth phase.

Key Services: Local SEO, content marketing, on-page optimisation, competitive gap analysis.

Starting Price: From ฿12,000/month

#3 — Digital Nomads Agency

If your main challenge is getting your online store found in Google, Digital Nomads Agency is worth a serious look. They’ve built genuine eCommerce SEO expertise—understanding the architecture challenges that Shopify and WooCommerce create, how to handle faceted navigation without cannibalising crawl budget, and how to make category pages actually rank. Less impressive outside the eCommerce context, but strong within it.

Best For: eCommerce brands on Shopify, WooCommerce, or custom-built platforms.

Key Services: Technical SEO, PPC, conversion rate optimisation, product and category page SEO.

Starting Price: From ฿18,000/month

#4 — BangkokSEO.co

BangkokSEO.co occupies a specific and useful niche: getting Bangkok businesses into the Google Maps pack. If you run a restaurant, dental clinic, gym, or any business where nearby customers are your entire market, ranking in the three-pack for your relevant search terms is often worth more than any amount of organic blog traffic. They focus on exactly that, and they do it well at a price point accessible to smaller operators.

Best For: Local service businesses and retailers targeting Bangkok-area customers.

Key Services: Google Maps SEO, Thai-language on-page optimisation, citation building, local content.

Starting Price: From ฿8,000/month

#5 — Alpha Digital Group

Alpha Digital Group is one of the more established names in Bangkok’s enterprise digital marketing space. They handle complex, multi-domain campaigns for large hospitality groups, financial institutions, and real estate developers—clients who need dedicated teams, sophisticated attribution models, and regular C-suite reporting. Their pricing reflects the operational weight of that work.

Best For: Large enterprises and multinational brands running multi-market campaigns.

Key Services: Enterprise SEO, digital PR, content strategy, analytics and attribution.

Starting Price: From ฿30,000/month

#6 — Primal

Primal is probably the best-known name in Bangkok’s digital marketing landscape, which comes with both advantages and caveats. They’re a genuinely capable agency with a well-rounded offering—SEO sitting alongside social media and paid media under one roof. For mid-market brands that want a single agency managing multiple channels, the integration value is real. The main variable is team allocation, which can affect consistency.

Best For: Mid-market brands wanting integrated organic and paid campaigns.

Key Services: SEO, social media marketing, paid advertising, content production.

Starting Price: From ฿20,000/month

#7 — MediaGroup Thailand

MediaGroup Thailand’s strength is topical authority building for B2B and SaaS companies. Ranking for decision-maker-level queries—the kind of searches that happen higher up a long B2B buying cycle—requires a different content approach than consumer SEO, and their team understands that distinction. The results compound slowly, but the leads that come through tend to be higher quality than most acquisition channels.

Best For: B2B companies, technology firms, and SaaS businesses.

Key Services: Content SEO, technical audits, buyer journey mapping, lead generation SEO.

Starting Price: From ฿14,000/month

#8 — Optimise Online

Optimise Online is a performance-first agency that leans hard into link acquisition and analytics. They’re a practical choice if you’ve already got a technically clean site and a reasonable content library, but your domain authority is lagging behind competitors who’ve been building links longer. Less useful as a full-service option, but genuinely strong at what they specialise in.

Best For: eCommerce stores and content publishers with existing organic foundations.

Key Services: Link building, analytics configuration, technical SEO.

Starting Price: From ฿10,000/month

#9 — SEA Digital

If your ambitions go beyond Thailand, SEA Digital is the Bangkok agency most equipped to help. They’ve developed real operational expertise in multilingual SEO across ASEAN markets—handling hreflang, country-specific keyword research, and regional link building for brands expanding into Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines simultaneously. The Thai domestic SEO work is solid, but the regional capability is their differentiator.

Best For: Brands planning coordinated expansion across multiple ASEAN markets.

Key Services: Multilingual SEO, regional targeting, hreflang implementation, ASEAN content.

Starting Price: From ฿22,000/month

#10 — Rabbit Digital Group

Rabbit Digital Group brings a creative-first approach to SEO that works particularly well for lifestyle and consumer brands. They think about content as brand-building first and keyword optimisation second—which produces work that feels less clinical than typical SEO output. Strong on video SEO and YouTube strategy for brands whose customers are younger and mobile-first.

Best For: Consumer and lifestyle brands with visual or video-heavy content strategies.

Key Services: Content strategy, video SEO, creative campaigns, influencer SEO.

Starting Price: From ฿16,000/month

Types of SEO Services Offered in Bangkok

Understanding what’s inside the service offering matters more than the label on the tin. Here’s what the best Bangkok agencies actually deliver across the four main SEO disciplines.

Local SEO

Local SEO is less about your website and more about how Google understands your business in a geographic context. For any company with a physical presence in Bangkok, this is often the highest-ROI SEO investment available.

Google Maps ranking optimisation targeting ‘near me’ and location-modified searches

Thai-language keyword research and on-page content optimisation for Thai-speaking audiences

NAP (Name, Address, Phone) consistency management across Thai and international business directories

Google Business Profile management, Q&A, review response, and post scheduling

Technical SEO

Technical SEO is the part most agencies talk about but fewer truly understand. The difference between an agency that runs a Screaming Frog audit and hands you a spreadsheet, versus one that actually fixes the underlying issues and explains the trade-offs, is significant.

Full-site crawl audits covering indexation, redirect chains, canonicalisation, and crawl budget allocation

Core Web Vitals improvements targeting LCP, INP, and CLS—with actual code-level fixes, not just recommendations

Schema markup and structured data implementation for rich results and AI Overview visibility

Mobile-first indexing compliance, page speed optimisation, and JavaScript rendering checks

Content & On-Page SEO

Good content SEO is less about writing more content and more about writing the right content—mapped to search intent, structured for topical authority, and maintained so it doesn’t go stale.

Keyword clustering and topical authority mapping across full buyer journey stages

Content strategy, editorial calendar planning, and production management

Landing page copywriting and optimisation for commercial and transactional search intent

Content audits, refresh prioritisation, and keyword cannibalisation resolution

Link Building

Links remain one of Google’s most important ranking signals—and one of the most abused. The gap between white-hat editorial outreach and black-hat link schemes has never mattered more, given how aggressively Google has refined its spam detection.

White-hat outreach targeting high-authority Thai and international publishers with genuine relevance

Digital PR campaigns securing editorial brand mentions and backlinks in news and trade media

HARO and journalist-outreach link acquisition

Broken link building and resource page link acquisition for longer-term campaigns

How to Choose the Right SEO Agency in Bangkok

Choosing an SEO agency is genuinely difficult—partly because almost every agency says roughly the same things about themselves, and partly because the results take months to materialise, by which point you’re often already locked into a contract. A few things that help cut through:

Be upfront about your budget: Don’t set a budget figure you’re not ready to share. Agencies pitch differently depending on what they think you can spend, and being vague about budget usually results in a proposal that’s either too expensive or too thin.

Don’t set a budget figure you’re not ready to share. Agencies pitch differently depending on what they think you can spend, and being vague about budget usually results in a proposal that’s either too expensive or too thin. Ask for specific case studies: Generic case studies—’we grew traffic by 200%!’—are nearly useless without knowing the industry, the starting baseline, and the timeline. Ask specifically for examples from businesses that look like yours.

Generic case studies—’we grew traffic by 200%!’—are nearly useless without knowing the industry, the starting baseline, and the timeline. Ask specifically for examples from businesses that look like yours. Check how they measure success: Agencies that only report on keyword positions are not reporting on business impact. Look for partners who can connect SEO activity to revenue, leads, or customer acquisition cost.

Agencies that only report on keyword positions are not reporting on business impact. Look for partners who can connect SEO activity to revenue, leads, or customer acquisition cost. Ask who specifically handles your account: This question makes most agencies uncomfortable, which is exactly why you should ask it. ‘Our senior team’ often means ‘the senior team pitches you, then your account goes to someone more junior.’

This question makes most agencies uncomfortable, which is exactly why you should ask it. ‘Our senior team’ often means ‘the senior team pitches you, then your account goes to someone more junior.’ Verify language capabilities: Confirm the agency has genuine native Thai-speaking team members—not just a translation workflow—if your audience includes Thai-speaking customers.

Confirm the agency has genuine native Thai-speaking team members—not just a translation workflow—if your audience includes Thai-speaking customers. Ask about link-building tactics directly: Any answer that includes private blog networks, tiered link schemes, or ‘guaranteed first-page rankings’ should end the conversation.

SEO Pricing in Bangkok: What to Expect in 2026

The Bangkok SEO market covers a wide price range—and the relationship between price and quality, while not perfect, is more consistent here than in some other markets. Extremely cheap rarely delivers. But expensive doesn’t automatically mean effective either.

Service Type Avg. Monthly Cost (THB) Notes Freelance SEO Consultant ฿5,000 – ฿10,000 Limited scope; fine for basic audits or one-off fixes Small Local Agency ฿8,000 – ฿15,000 Solid for SMEs with a purely local Bangkok focus Mid-Tier Agency ฿15,000 – ฿30,000 Full-service campaigns with dedicated strategists and ROI reporting Enterprise Agency ฿30,000 – ฿100,000+ Complex multi-site campaigns; dedicated cross-functional teams International Agency (Remote) ฿50,000 – ฿200,000+ Global reach—at a significant cost premium over local options

For international businesses comparing options: a mid-tier Bangkok agency like IBEX delivers output quality comparable to a premium agency in the US or UK, at roughly 40–60% of the equivalent cost. That cost gap is a genuine advantage, not a compromise—the talent pool in Bangkok has deepened considerably over the past five years.

Benefits of Hiring a Bangkok-Based SEO Agency

Local market expertise that goes beyond Google Translate—understanding how Thai consumers search, what content formats they respond to, and how Google’s local signals work differently here than in Western markets

Genuine bilingual capability for campaigns that need to work in both Thai and English without one language being a second-class citizen

Cost efficiency that makes senior-level SEO talent accessible at retainer budgets that wouldn’t cover junior resources in London or New York

Regional reach into ASEAN markets for brands with broader expansion plans beyond Thailand

Time zone alignment with Southeast Asian business hours—faster iteration and more natural communication rhythms than managing an agency twelve hours removed

FAQs About SEO Agencies in Bangkok

How much do SEO services cost in Bangkok?

Realistically, you’re looking at anywhere from ฿5,000/month for a freelancer handling a narrow scope of work, to ฿100,000/month or more for a full enterprise campaign with a dedicated agency team. The majority of established agencies with a solid track record sit in the ฿12,000–฿30,000/month range for a comprehensive retainer. IBEX starts at ฿15,000/month.

How long does SEO take to work in Thailand?

Three to six months is the honest answer for businesses starting from a reasonable baseline—a technically sound website with some existing content and domain history. Starting from zero in a competitive vertical, you should plan for six to twelve months before organic traffic becomes a meaningful acquisition channel. IBEX clients tend to see their first clear ranking movement within 60–90 days, largely because the agency front-loads technical fixes and quick-win content in the opening months rather than spending that period on strategy decks.

Are Thai SEO agencies good for international SEO?

The better ones, yes—though it’s worth verifying rather than assuming. Agencies like IBEX and SEA Digital have documented international campaign experience, genuine English-language capabilities, and the technical knowledge to handle hreflang, international site architecture, and cross-market link acquisition. Not every Bangkok agency has that breadth, so asking for specific international case studies is worth the extra five minutes in a sales conversation.

What industries benefit most from SEO in Thailand?

Hospitality and tourism, eCommerce and retail, financial services, real estate, healthcare, and SaaS or technology businesses tend to see the strongest ROI from SEO in Thailand. That said, any business where customers are actively searching for solutions—rather than needing to be interrupted with advertising—can benefit from well-executed organic search. The question is usually whether the search volume for your category justifies the investment, which a decent agency can help you answer in a preliminary audit.

Should I hire a local Bangkok agency or a global agency?

For campaigns targeting Thai consumers, a Bangkok-based agency has structural advantages that are hard for a remote global agency to replicate: native language capability, local algorithm knowledge, and cultural context for content that actually resonates. For purely international English-language campaigns, a global agency might add value—but the best of both worlds is usually a Bangkok-based agency like IBEX that combines genuine local expertise with international execution capability.

What makes IBEX the number one SEO agency in Bangkok?

Several things, but if you had to pick one: they measure success the way clients actually care about it. Not just ranking positions, but organic revenue, lead quality, and the reduction in paid acquisition cost that comes when organic scales properly. That commercial orientation, combined with senior-led account management, bilingual execution, and a technical depth that’s rare in the Bangkok market, produces results that hold up when you look at the data rather than just the pitch.

Does IBEX work with small businesses?

Yes—their service model scales across business sizes, and they offer entry-level packages for companies earlier in their growth journey. The expectation is that investment grows as results compound, which is a reasonable model for both sides. Worth having the conversation even if your current budget feels like it might be below their typical engagement size.

Final Verdict: Which SEO Agency Is Right for You?

The honest answer is: it depends on your situation. But here’s a quick-reference breakdown by business type:

Best overall: IBEX—the clearest all-round recommendation. Proven results, senior-led execution, full-service capabilities, and enough flexibility to serve businesses at different stages without the quality dropping.

IBEX—the clearest all-round recommendation. Proven results, senior-led execution, full-service capabilities, and enough flexibility to serve businesses at different stages without the quality dropping. Best for local businesses on a tighter budget: BangkokSEO.co for purely local campaigns; SEOProfy Thailand for SMEs wanting reliable month-to-month execution at a mid-range price.

BangkokSEO.co for purely local campaigns; SEOProfy Thailand for SMEs wanting reliable month-to-month execution at a mid-range price. Best for enterprise: Alpha Digital Group or IBEX—both can handle the operational complexity. IBEX edges on technical depth; Alpha Digital Group has stronger hospitality and finance vertical networks.

Alpha Digital Group or IBEX—both can handle the operational complexity. IBEX edges on technical depth; Alpha Digital Group has stronger hospitality and finance vertical networks. Best for eCommerce: Digital Nomads Agency or Optimise Online—niche expertise in eCommerce architecture and link acquisition respectively.

Digital Nomads Agency or Optimise Online—niche expertise in eCommerce architecture and link acquisition respectively. Best for ASEAN expansion: SEA Digital or IBEX—both have demonstrated capability running coordinated campaigns across multiple ASEAN markets.

Whichever direction you go, the most important variable is fit—not just the agency’s capabilities on paper, but whether they understand your market, communicate in a way that works for your team, and measure success in a way that connects to your actual business goals.

If you want to start with the highest-probability option: IBEX is Bangkok’s top-ranked SEO agency for 2026. Their team offers a free audit that gives you a concrete view of where your site currently stands and what closing the gap on your top competitors would actually involve.