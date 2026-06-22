The Complete Utility Setup Checklist for Moving House

Setting up utilities for a new home is straightforward when tackled in the right order. Most connections require between one and five business days, and some utilities need longer. Starting the process at least two weeks before moving day typically removes common stress points and helps ensure the essentials are ready when the keys are handed over.

The Full Utility Setup Checklist

Households and businesses managing multiple connections may work with business electricity providers that handle energy setup alongside other utility comparisons, simplifying what can otherwise become a disjointed process. The checklist below covers every connection category in priority order:

Electricity and Gas

Task Detail Timing Confirm meter status Check whether the property has an active NMI and MIRN 2 weeks before Compare energy plans Review tariff type, discount scope, and benefit period 2 weeks before Submit connection request Allow 1 to 5 business days for standard connections 1 week before Confirm connection date Get written confirmation from the retailer 2 to 3 days before

The National Meter Identifier (NMI) for electricity and the Meter Installation Reference Number (MIRN) for gas are found on previous bills for the property or can be obtained from the property manager. Without these, some retailers cannot process a same-day connection request.

Internet and Broadband

NBN connections typically take the longest of any utility, up to ten business days in some areas. This is the one service that generally needs to be booked first, ahead of everything else.

Check NBN availability and connection type at the new address before selecting a plan

Confirm whether the property has an existing NBN connection or requires a new installation

New installations may require a technician visit, which adds to the lead time

Request a connection date that falls at least three days before moving in

Water and Waste

In most Australian states, water supply transfers automatically when a property changes hands. The local council also manages kerbside waste collection.

Contact the local council to confirm water account transfer at least one week before moving

Update billing details with the water authority directly to avoid accounts defaulting to the previous occupant

Confirm bin collection days and any specific waste requirements for the new address

Phone and Pay Television

These are lower priority but worth scheduling during the same planning window:

Redirect or transfer existing landline numbers before the old account closes

Check pay television service availability at the new address before cancelling the current subscription

Preparing the right information in advance speeds up every connection request and helps avoid callbacks:

Full name and date of birth

New property address and move-in date

NMI (electricity) and MIRN (gas)

Preferred connection date for each service

Payment and direct debit details

Concession card details, if applicable

Comparing Energy Plans Before Connecting

Accepting the default standing offer at a new property is one of the most common and correctable energy mistakes. Taking around 20 minutes to compare plans before submitting a connection request typically results in lower bills from the first quarter onwards.

Key comparison points:

Factor What to Check Tariff type Does flat rate or time-of-use suit the household’s routine? Discount conditions Pay-on-time, direct debit, or e-billing requirements Benefit period When does the promotional rate expire? Exit fees Are there early termination charges on fixed plans?

Common Moving Day Utility Mistakes

Leaving connections too late . Submitting requests fewer than two business days before moving in risks arriving without power or gas

. Submitting requests fewer than two business days before moving in risks arriving without power or gas Skipping the meter check . An inactive meter requires a distributor visit, adding several days to the connection timeline

. An inactive meter requires a distributor visit, adding several days to the connection timeline Forgetting internet lead times . NBN installations cannot be fast-tracked once the process starts

. NBN installations cannot be fast-tracked once the process starts Not reading the BPID. The Basic Plan Information Document lists actual rates and conditions; signing without it is a common reason new occupants overpay from day one

A Checklist Used Once Can Save Money for Years

The connections made when moving into a new home often remain in place for years without review. Setting up the right plan from the start, rather than accepting the default arrangement, helps prevent avoidable costs on every quarterly bill for the duration of the tenancy.