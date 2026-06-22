The Complete Utility Setup Checklist for Moving House

Setting up utilities for a new home is straightforward when tackled in the right order. Most connections require between one and five business days, and some utilities need longer. Starting the process at least two weeks before moving day typically removes common stress points and helps ensure the essentials are ready when the keys are handed over.
The Full Utility Setup Checklist
Households and businesses managing multiple connections may work with business electricity providers that handle energy setup alongside other utility comparisons, simplifying what can otherwise become a disjointed process. The checklist below covers every connection category in priority order:
Electricity and Gas
Task
Detail
Timing
Confirm meter status
Check whether the property has an active NMI and MIRN
2 weeks before
Compare energy plans
Review tariff type, discount scope, and benefit period
2 weeks before
Submit connection request
Allow 1 to 5 business days for standard connections
1 week before
Confirm connection date
Get written confirmation from the retailer
2 to 3 days before
The National Meter Identifier (NMI) for electricity and the Meter Installation Reference Number (MIRN) for gas are found on previous bills for the property or can be obtained from the property manager. Without these, some retailers cannot process a same-day connection request.
Internet and Broadband
NBN connections typically take the longest of any utility, up to ten business days in some areas. This is the one service that generally needs to be booked first, ahead of everything else.
- Check NBN availability and connection type at the new address before selecting a plan
- Confirm whether the property has an existing NBN connection or requires a new installation
- New installations may require a technician visit, which adds to the lead time
- Request a connection date that falls at least three days before moving in
Water and Waste
In most Australian states, water supply transfers automatically when a property changes hands. The local council also manages kerbside waste collection.
- Contact the local council to confirm water account transfer at least one week before moving
- Update billing details with the water authority directly to avoid accounts defaulting to the previous occupant
- Confirm bin collection days and any specific waste requirements for the new address
Phone and Pay Television
These are lower priority but worth scheduling during the same planning window:
- Redirect or transfer existing landline numbers before the old account closes
- Check pay television service availability at the new address before cancelling the current subscription
Documents to Have Ready Before Contacting Any Provider
Preparing the right information in advance speeds up every connection request and helps avoid callbacks:
- Full name and date of birth
- New property address and move-in date
- NMI (electricity) and MIRN (gas)
- Preferred connection date for each service
- Payment and direct debit details
- Concession card details, if applicable
Comparing Energy Plans Before Connecting
Accepting the default standing offer at a new property is one of the most common and correctable energy mistakes. Taking around 20 minutes to compare plans before submitting a connection request typically results in lower bills from the first quarter onwards.
Key comparison points:
Factor
What to Check
Tariff type
Does flat rate or time-of-use suit the household’s routine?
Discount conditions
Pay-on-time, direct debit, or e-billing requirements
Benefit period
When does the promotional rate expire?
Exit fees
Are there early termination charges on fixed plans?
Common Moving Day Utility Mistakes
- Leaving connections too late. Submitting requests fewer than two business days before moving in risks arriving without power or gas
- Skipping the meter check. An inactive meter requires a distributor visit, adding several days to the connection timeline
- Forgetting internet lead times. NBN installations cannot be fast-tracked once the process starts
- Not reading the BPID. The Basic Plan Information Document lists actual rates and conditions; signing without it is a common reason new occupants overpay from day one
A Checklist Used Once Can Save Money for Years
The connections made when moving into a new home often remain in place for years without review. Setting up the right plan from the start, rather than accepting the default arrangement, helps prevent avoidable costs on every quarterly bill for the duration of the tenancy.