Energy Rewards Programmes: Do They Really Save You Money?

Energy rewards programmes attach perks like points, cashback, and partner discounts to household electricity and gas plans. For some households, they represent genuine additional value. For others, the rewards structure masks a weaker underlying rate. Whether a programme actually saves money depends on how the plan is priced, what the rewards are worth in dollar terms, and how consistently a household can meet the conditions required to earn them.

What the Points Are Actually Worth

Retailers offering rewards programmes often partner with loyalty schemes to add points earning to energy plans. Comparing Lumo Energy and similar market offers that include rewards components requires calculating the dollar value of points earned relative to the plan’s usage and supply rates.

Most loyalty points in Australian programmes are worth between 0.5 and 1 cent each. Here’s how that translates at common annual spend levels:

Annual Energy Spend Points Earned (1 per $1) Value at 0.5c per Point Value at 1c per Point $1,500 1,500 $7.50 $15.00 $2,000 2,000 $10.00 $20.00 $2,500 2,500 $12.50 $25.00

A plan charging $150 more per year than a comparable alternative would need to deliver at least that much in rewards value to break even. At typical point valuations, most programmes fall well short of that threshold.

Where Rewards Programmes Add Genuine Value

Rewards do deliver meaningful benefits in specific circumstances:

Flybuys and frequent flyer schemes: points that convert to grocery discounts or flight credits tend to carry higher practical value than generic cashback

points that convert to grocery discounts or flight credits tend to carry higher practical value than generic cashback Cashback structures: direct bill credits are easier to value and more reliably redeemed than points

direct bill credits are easier to value and more reliably redeemed than points Bundled service discounts: some retailers offer reduced rates on broadband or other services when combined with an energy plan, which can produce real household savings

some retailers offer reduced rates on broadband or other services when combined with an energy plan, which can produce real household savings High-volume households: greater consumption means more points earned, improving the ratio of reward value to plan cost

The Conditions Most Customers Miss

Earning rewards on an energy plan typically requires meeting specific conditions each billing cycle. Missing any one of them can suspend points earning entirely for that period.

Common conditions attached to reward-linked energy plans:

Condition Risk if Missed Pay on time points not earned for that billing cycle Direct debit required manual payments may disqualify reward earnings E-billing only paper billing can void eligibility on some plans Minimum spend threshold low-usage periods may fall below the qualifying amount

According to the Regulator, all conditional benefits must be disclosed in the Basic Plan Information Document (BPID). Reading the BPID before signing confirms exactly what is required to earn rewards and what happens when conditions are not met.

Rewards vs. Lower Rate: A Direct Comparison

Focus on whether the rewards programme delivers more value than a plan with a lower base rate and no rewards.

Here is a straightforward way to assess the situation:

1. Find the annual cost of the rewards plan at your average consumption level.

2. Find the annual cost of the best available non-rewards plan in your distribution zone.

3. Calculate the dollar difference between the two.

4. Estimate the realistic annual dollar value of rewards earned, factoring in conditions.

5. If the rewards’ value exceeds the cost difference, the programme adds net value. If not, the lower rate wins.

In many cases, households that run this calculation find that the simpler plan is the better option. High-volume households with consistent payment habits are the exception, as reward programmes can deliver a genuine net benefit.

Benefit Periods Apply to Rewards Plans Too

Promotional rates on rewards-linked plans expire just as they do on standard market offers. Once a benefit period closes, the plan reverts to a higher base rate, while rewards earnings may continue.

At that point, the household pays more for the same points, further eroding any value the programme provided during the promotional window. Setting a calendar reminder before the benefit period expires is just as important in a rewards plan as in any other offer.

The Maths Matters More Than the Marketing

Energy rewards programmes are not inherently good or bad value. The answer depends on what the plan charges, what the rewards are realistically worth, and whether the conditions required to earn them suit how the household operates. Running the numbers before signing up and revisiting them when a benefit period ends is the most reliable way to know whether the programme is working in the household’s favour.

Speak with our team if you need help comparing your options.