T-Mobile Raises Phone Return Fees By $5

T-Mobile has quietly raised what it charges when you bring a phone back. The carrier’s updated support materials now list higher device restocking fees that scale with the phone’s price, nudging each tier up by $5 and pushing the top charge to $75. The change means anyone reconsidering a recent handset purchase could see a slightly smaller refund than before.

What Changed and How the Restocking Policy Works

The company assesses one of three flat restocking fees based on the device’s full retail price at the time of purchase. According to the latest policy, returns now incur $25 for devices under $300, $50 for devices priced between $300 and $599, and $75 for devices costing $600 or more. These fees are deducted from your refund when you return a device to a retail location within the standard return window.

Previously, the tiers were $20, $45, and $70, so each level moved up by $5. For a practical example, returning a $999 flagship would reduce your refund by $75, while a $249 budget phone would see a $25 deduction. The fee is tied to the device price itself, not to any bill credits or trade-in promotions you may have used to lower your effective monthly cost.

How It Compares to Rivals at Verizon and AT&T

On the high end, T-Mobile now charges more than its two national competitors. Verizon applies a flat $50 return fee across phones and tablets. AT&T’s fee varies by device and market but typically tops out at $55. That positions T-Mobile as the most expensive among the Big Three for returning premium devices, though its $25 entry tier is still lower than rival flat fees for sub-$300 hardware.

For consumers who regularly test-drive phones or frequently switch, the difference adds up. A single $75 fee can offset a month or more of bill credits tied to certain promotions, particularly on midrange and entry-flagship models. It also makes trial-and-error upgrades a little pricier during peak launch seasons when many customers jump to new models.

Why Carriers Charge Restocking Fees on Returned Phones

Carriers argue that restocking fees help cover reverse logistics: inspection, data wiping, repackaging, shipping, and potential markdowns when reselling returned units as open-box or certified pre-owned. They also offset operational costs like commission adjustments and fraud prevention. While not unique to telecom, these fees in wireless can feel more visible because phones are high-ticket items and return windows are relatively short.

Consumer advocates often emphasize that such fees must be clearly disclosed at the point of sale. Federal and state consumer protection rules require transparent return terms, and carriers typically publish fee schedules on support pages and in-store documents. If return fees influence your decision, it’s worth asking the rep to show you the written policy before you sign.

Tips to Avoid Return Fee Surprises and Extra Costs

If you’re on the fence about a device, consider testing the network first. T-Mobile’s eSIM-based trial programs, where available, let compatible phones sample service without buying new hardware. When you do purchase, confirm whether accessories are returnable without fees and whether exchanges (as opposed to returns for refund) are treated differently in your area.

Also check how the fee interacts with promotions. Bill credits tied to device financing, trade-ins, or port-in offers may stop if you return the phone, and you’ll still face the restocking fee. For online purchases, review whether mail-in returns are eligible and if the same fee schedule applies when sending a device back rather than bringing it to a store.

Bottom Line for Phone Shoppers Weighing T-Mobile Returns

The fee hike is modest at $5 per tier, but the new $75 top charge makes T-Mobile the priciest among national carriers for returns on high-end phones. If you’re confident in your choice, this likely won’t change much. If you like to audition devices, it’s now a slightly more expensive habit. Either way, build the restocking fee into your calculus before you unbox a new phone—especially if you’re chasing promotions where every dollar matters.