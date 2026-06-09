The worst restore I ever sat through took most of a workday to bring back one config file.

The data was sitting right there. It was just trapped inside an EBS snapshot that had to be mounted as a full volume before anyone could touch it.

That afternoon shaped how I think about the best enterprise backup solution for S3 and EC2. The job is getting back exactly what you lost, in minutes, and proving everything else is still covered.

Most of us start the same way, with the native AWS tools: S3 versioning, EBS snapshots, AWS Backup on a schedule. They’re fine, right up until you’re spread across a few hundred accounts and a couple of petabytes, and “fine” stops being the right word.

That’s about where a newer breed of cloud-native platforms like Eon shows up, and it’s the honest place to start any comparison.

Native AWS backup is good at making copies. Recovery is where it gets thin.

Take S3. Versioning gets sold internally as a backup, and it does protect you from an overwrite or a fat-fingered delete inside a bucket. It does nothing the day someone deletes the whole bucket, or a set of leaked credentials starts wiping objects on purpose.

Replication across regions feels safer, and it is, for hardware failure. But a replicated copy is still a live copy.

There’s no native point-in-time you can roll a bucket back to. Once data ages into Glacier, “we have it” becomes a retrieval ticket and a bill.

EC2 has the same shape of problem. EBS snapshots are block-level and incremental, which is efficient and useful.

The catch shows up the day you need one file out of one snapshot, because you have to mount the whole thing as a volume just to retrieve it.

Run that across a few hundred instances and you’ve got snapshot sprawl: thousands of artifacts, retention nobody quite remembers setting, and a recovery path that’s never been tested under pressure.

AWS Backup pulls a lot of this together. You get scheduling across EBS, RDS, DynamoDB and more, cross-account copy, and Vault Lock for immutability, which is a real step up from rolling your own scripts.

The ceiling is what it can’t do at scale. AWS Backup has added item-level search for EBS and S3 backups, but it requires indexing, caps at five items per restore job, and doesn’t span across services in a single query.

You’re still mostly restoring whole snapshots. Figuring out what’s covered across hundreds of accounts turns into its own job.

What I Check Before Trusting a Backup Platform

After enough of these evaluations, I’ve narrowed it to five questions. None of them are about storage capacity.

Can it restore one thing? A single file, an S3 object, one database record, without rebuilding the whole volume or instance around it. This is the line between a five-minute fix and a lost afternoon.

What happens to the bill as you grow? Snapshot retention quietly compounds. You want deduplication, compression, and incrementals doing real work so cost doesn’t climb in lockstep with your data.

Can you see your own coverage? On any given day, you should be able to say what’s protected across every account and region without building a spreadsheet to find out. If that answer takes a week, your coverage has already drifted and you don’t know where.

Is the ransomware story believable? Immutable, air-gapped copies are the price of entry. You also need to know which copy is clean, so you bring back the good data and not the encryption that rode in with it.

How painful is compliance reporting? GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2 audits all land on the same request eventually: show that the data is protected and retained correctly. Good platforms generate that proof. Lesser ones make you assemble it by hand the night before.

The Platforms Worth Putting on the Shortlist

I’ve kept this to options that fit an AWS-heavy estate, ordered roughly from most cloud-native to most hybrid. I’ll start with the most cloud-native one.

Eon

Eon is the newest name here. It came out of stealth in October 2024 and made its first big public splash at AWS re:Invent that December, including a joint presentation with AWS.

The team built it cloud-native from the start rather than porting over a data-center product. The engine underneath is something the team calls Cloud Backup Posture Management, or CBPM.

CBPM connects to your accounts read-only, then discovers and classifies everything it finds: EC2 instances, EBS volumes, S3 buckets, managed databases. From there it assigns backup policies based on what each resource actually holds.

In practice you’re not hand-tagging buckets or hoping last week’s new account got picked up by a script. The platform already knows it’s there.

The feature I’d switch for is granular recovery. You restore a single file, object, or database record without rehydrating the volume or instance around it. That config-file restore I opened with becomes a quick lookup instead of a salvage operation.

Backups are immutable and logically air-gapped, and the platform points you at the last clean copy. For ransomware specifically, that’s the difference between recovering and reinfecting yourself.

On cost, the pitch is 30 to 50% less storage spend than straight native snapshot retention, through deduplication, compression, and incrementals. That maps to what I’ve seen whenever a team finally clears out their snapshot sprawl.

The piece that’s harder to get from other platforms is the data lake side. It converts protected data into Apache Iceberg and Parquet so you can query backups directly from Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, or Athena, with no ETL pipeline in the middle.

That turns backups into usable infrastructure. Analytics queries and audit reporting run against the same protected data, instead of treating it as cold insurance you only touch in a disaster.

The honest catch: it’s cloud-only, on purpose. If a good chunk of your estate still lives on-prem, this won’t be your one tool for everything.

Clumio (now part of Commvault)

Clumio was the original cloud-native AWS backup play, and it’s worth a look for any team weighing this category. It covers S3, EC2, EBS, RDS, and DynamoDB, with air-gapped immutable storage and granular restore for S3 objects.

Commvault acquired Clumio in 2024, so the product now sits inside a larger portfolio. If you want a cloud-native AWS backup tool with a longer track record than the newest entrants, Clumio is the obvious comparison point.

The thing to weigh is the post-acquisition roadmap. Standalone cloud-native vendors tend to ship fast. Once a product sits inside a larger suite, integration pace and priorities can shift in ways that aren’t always obvious from the outside.

AWS Backup

This is the one almost everyone has already turned on, and for plenty of teams it’s the correct answer. You get policy-based scheduling, cross-region and cross-account copy, and Vault Lock immutability, all from the console you live in anyway.

Where it taps out is precision and search at scale. The item-level search added for EBS and S3 helps, but you’re still capped at small restore batches per job and constantly answering “what’s covered where” across dozens of accounts.

For a small, tidy footprint, that’s plenty. Past a certain account sprawl, the answer takes too long to assemble.

N2WS

N2WS layers on top of native primitives and handles the orchestration AWS Backup leaves on the table.

For EC2 and EBS it’s strong: scheduled snapshots, quick cross-region and cross-account copies, lifecycle rules that move older copies down to cheaper storage. It also covers S3 backup with point-in-time recovery, immutable copies, and cross-region DR for object data.

The thing to keep in mind is that it’s still orchestrating native primitives underneath. So your recovery granularity is largely whatever a snapshot or object-version restore gives you. That makes it a strong automation and DR layer more than a fine-grained, search-driven restore tool.

Veeam

If you already run Veeam on-prem, this is the comfortable pick. Veeam Backup for AWS handles EC2, RDS, and VPC config, and it drops into workflows your team already knows, which counts for a lot mid-incident.

The tax you pay is weight. It was designed around a hybrid world, so a cloud-first AWS team ends up carrying setup and overhead built for a problem they don’t really have.

Commvault

Commvault is the heavyweight: deep retention, serious compliance governance, and coverage across a long list of workloads, AWS included. If your environment is big, mixed, and tightly regulated, that reach is the point.

It’s also a lot to run. For a team whose world is mostly S3 and EC2, it tends to be more machine than the job needs.

Rubrik and Cohesity

These two used to make sense as a single category. They both made their name protecting data-center workloads, then moved into cloud. In the last couple of years they’ve diverged sharply, and the grouping is worth re-examining.

Rubrik went public in 2024 and leaned hard into data security posture. Rubrik Security Cloud now centers on ransomware detection, sensitive-data classification, and threat hunting on top of backups.

Cohesity went the other direction. It acquired Veritas’s data protection business in late 2024, which pushed it much further toward large hybrid enterprise estates with deep legacy footprints.

If on-prem is still your center of gravity and security posture is the lead concern, Rubrik is the cleaner anchor. If you’re consolidating a sprawling mixed environment with serious legacy investments, Cohesity is the heavier-duty option.

On an AWS-first estate, though, the cloud side of either reads as a capable extension of data-center DNA rather than something born in the cloud. The more of your data sits in S3 and EC2, the more that origin shows.

How I’d Decide

This is roughly how I’d decide. Small, mostly single-account S3 and EC2 setup? Stick with AWS Backup and don’t bolt on tooling you’ll resent maintaining.

Once you’re sprawled across accounts and regions, the questions get sharper. Can you prove what’s protected right now? Can you get back one record without spinning up a project to do it? Can you keep the storage bill from creeping every quarter?

When those start keeping you up, native tooling has done its job and it’s time for something purpose-built.

What’s really changed is the bar itself. For a long time, having a copy somewhere counted as a backup strategy.

For a cloud-first shop sitting on petabytes in AWS, the expectation now is precision. Get back exactly what you need, prove coverage on demand, and get real use out of data you’re already paying to store.

My bet is that the platforms treating backups as live, queryable infrastructure win the next few years. The way to find out is to point a couple of them at your own environment and watch what happens during an actual restore.