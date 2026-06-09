The Best Memorial Day Camping Gear Deals: Why the Olight ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black is a Must-Buy

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the American summer. For millions of outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, and anglers, it is the long-awaited signal to pack the truck, head into the backcountry, and set up camp. However, transitioning from spring to summer wilderness environments demands gear that is both highly versatile and relentlessly durable.

When you are deep in the woods or navigating a remote riverbank after sundown, your most critical survival tool is the one that cuts through the darkness. This year, the pinnacle of everyday carry (EDC) engineering meets one of the biggest shopping weekends of the season.

If you are looking to upgrade your kit during the Olight Memorial Day flash sale, the newly released Olight ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black stands out as the ultimate multi-light flat EDC flashlight.

Why the ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black is the Ultimate Memorial Day Tactical Companion

Traditional flashlights force outdoor enthusiasts to make a choice: do you pack a wide-beam floodlight for around the campsite, a long-throw spotlight for navigating trails, a UV light for tracking and inspection, or a laser for signaling? The ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black eliminates this compromise entirely by condensing a full tactical armory into a single, pocketable form factor.

Rethink Light: 4 Lights, 7 Configurations via Seamless Control

At the heart of the ArkPro Ultra is Olight’s revolutionary “Rethink Light” philosophy. Rather than relying on complicated multi-click button sequences that are impossible to navigate in high-stress situations, the flashlight features an intuitive, precisely calibrated rotary selector. This tactical switch allows you to shift instantly between pure floodlight, spotlight, and UV light.

Furthermore, the integrated green laser operates independently or simultaneously alongside the other three light sources. This dual-activation capability yields a total of 7 distinct lighting configurations, offering unprecedented outdoor lighting versatility and camping flashlight control. Whether you need subtle close-up illumination or a high-intensity combination beam for an emergency, a single twist of your thumb delivers the exact configuration required.

Lighting Mode Function Description Pure Flood Mode Wide-angle, boundary-free area Spotlight Mode 800-lumen tight beam (205m throw) 365nm UV Light High-purity fluorescent detection Green Laser Beam Pointing, signaling & tracking Combined Configurations Laser + any of the 3 primary lights

Pure Flood for Area Illumination

When you are managing tasks inside a tent, preparing a late-night meal on a camp stove, or organizing gear in the bed of your truck, harsh, concentrated hotspots cause blinding glare. The ArkPro Ultra solves this with its Pure Flood mode, driven by Olight’s proprietary, self-developed EIP 1 LED chip.

This cutting-edge emitter produces an expansive, crystal-clear beam with a highly pleasing tint. Engineered specifically for close-up illumination within 5 meters, it delivers a soft, seamless field of view with no harsh boundaries and zero glare. It is optimized for indoor task lighting, camp reading, and everyday close-range utility.

Spot for Long-Range Focus

When the sun drops below the horizon and the treeline grows dark, close-range flood lighting is no longer enough. Shifting the rotary selector to Spotlight mode activates a highly concentrated beam engineered for long-range visibility.

Unleashing a powerful 800-lumen spotlight with an impressive 205-meter throw, this mode is purpose-built for trail walking, searching for distant objects, and open-terrain outdoor navigation. Combined with the maximum output array, the system can punch out a massive 1,700-lumen flood when absolute situational awareness is required to scan an entire clearing for wildlife or potential threats.

Clean UV and Powerful Fluorescence

For true woodsmen and survivalists, ultraviolet light is an indispensable asset rather than a novelty. The ArkPro Ultra integrates a premium 365 nm UV light that delivers a exceptionally pure fluorescent effect, revealing elements of the natural world completely hidden to the naked eye.

In a field environment, this supports critical UV detection and inspection use cases:

Wildlife & Tracking: Spotting blood trails while tracking game or identifying scorpions and dangerous pests around your sleeping bags.

Camp Hygiene: Instantly locating stains, leaks, or organic matter on gear.

Maintenance: Detecting mechanical oil leaks on overland rigs, ATVs, or boat motors.

Security: Verifying official identification documents and currency at remote checkpoints.

The interface allows you to select Low Mode for delicate, close-up inspection or High Mode to project maximum fluorescent effect across a wider area.

Intense and Versatile Green Laser

Rounding out the four-in-one powerhouse is an intense green laser beam that offers a bright, highly precise green dot for remote pointing and precision positioning. In the dark, you can combine the green laser with any of the ArkPro Ultra’s other primary light sources to highlight specific areas of concern or provide clear, actionable directions to your hunting or hiking partners.

The switch incorporates a momentary-on function for effortless, brief activation. For user versatility, Low Mode provides a lower-output beam that is safe for light use or interacting with pets, while High Mode (available exclusively on the Class 3R version) provides exceptional visibility over immense distances, making it an invaluable tool for long-range outdoor signaling and navigation aid.

Exceedingly Durable Material: The Onyx Black Advantage

The durability of outdoor equipment is dictated by its outer casing. Rugged outdoor users prioritize gear capable of surviving falls on granite, prolonged water submersion, and careless stowage in toolboxes.

O-Aluminum Construction

The ArkPro Ultra is constructed from Olight’s proprietary O-aluminum, an advanced material that is an incredible 1.73 times harder than standard 6061 aluminum alloy. This aerospace-grade housing actively defies deep scratches, resists catastrophic structural breaking, and shrugs off heavy impact dents.

The Onyx Black Aesthetic

The Onyx Black finish is a perfect match for the solemn and historic nature of Memorial Day weekend. It features a deep, tactical matte-black coloration accentuated by an elegant, wood-grain-like anodized etching. This specialized texture serves a dual purpose: it provides an aggressive, slip-resistant grip when your hands are wet or gloved, and it delivers a striking, premium tactical aesthetic that sets it apart from generic, mass-produced polymer lights.

The ArkBeat Indicator

To ensure you are never left guessing about your tool’s status, the integrated ArkBeat indicator provides real-time feedback on how the flashlight is being utilized. It pulses softly whenever the light is activated, shifting its visual response over time to reflect your journey and power usage with the flashlight.

Dual Charging and Unmatched 14-Day Runtime

A flat tire on a deserted mountain pass or an extended power outage at a backcountry campsite will quickly test the limits of your battery life. The ArkPro Ultra is engineered for absolute worksite readiness and continuous use scenarios.

14 Days of Continuous Use

Thanks to its highly optimized power management circuitry, this flashlight delivers an astonishing 14-day runtime when operated continuously in its lowest moonlight mode. This gives you peace of mind during multi-week off-grid excursions or unexpected survival situations where recharging is not an option.

True Dual Charging Versatility

Unlike older proprietary gear, the ArkPro Ultra features Dual Charging capabilities. It interfaces seamlessly with Olight’s iconic, rapid-snap magnetic USB charging cables for convenient charging at home or in your vehicle. Simultaneously, it features a built-in USB-C port, allowing you to charge the light utilizing any standard USB-C cable, power bank, or solar panel already in your pack.

Optional Holster System for Extra Convenience

For professional field-ready organization, Olight offers an optional ArkPro Holster System. Consisting of a heavy-duty attachment bracket and a rugged holster, this system expands your EDC carry setup, ensuring your light remains securely fastened to your belt, tactical vest, or pack strap.

Brilliantly engineered, the system allows you to charge the light while it remains securely docked within the holster. This ensures total field readiness, meaning your light is continuously topped off and protected between tasks. Furthermore, the modular holster system is backward compatible across all three models in the ArkPro lineup.

Real-World Field Scenarios: Putting the ArkPro Ultra to the Test

To truly appreciate the value of the ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black over a long Memorial Day weekend, consider how it functions in common, demanding outdoor scenarios.

Scenario 1: Setting Up the Dispersed Campsite After Dark

Holiday traffic often means arriving at your remote campsite long after the sun has set. Instead of fumbling with a heavy lantern in one hand and a tent pole in the other, you slide the ArkPro Ultra out of its holster.

Twisting the rotary dial to Pure Flood, you clip the flat body to the brim of your cap or magnetize it to the open tailgate of your truck. The EIP 1 LED floods the entire 5-meter work area in a crystal-clear, shadow-free light. You pitch your tent, set up your camp kitchen, and prep your gear with both hands free, completely unbothered by blinding glare.

Scenario 2: Emergency Trail Navigation and Wildlife Signaling

While embarking on a late-evening hike, an unexpected summer storm rolls in, obscuring the trail and cutting visibility to near zero. You switch the selector to Spotlight mode, projecting an intense 800-lumen beam 205 meters down the path to locate trail markers through the heavy downpour.

Hearing an unfamiliar sound in the brush, you instantly click on the Class 3R Green Laser alongside the spotlight. You pinpoint a clear visual marker across a canyon to alert your hiking partners of a safe bypass route, utilizing the dual-light configuration to maintain perfect path visibility while signaling. Thanks to the rugged O-aluminum body and IPX7 waterproofing, the flashlight performs flawlessly despite torrential rain and accidental drops onto wet rocks.

Final Verdict: Secure Your Tactical Upgrade This May

The Olight ArkPro Ultra Onyx Black is far more than a standard flashlight—it is a masterfully engineered, four-in-one tactical survival tool designed for those who refuse to let gear failure dictate the outcome of their adventures. Combining a 1,700-lumen max flood, a 205-meter spotlight, a true 365nm UV inspector, and a high-visibility green laser into a near-indestructible O-aluminum shell, it sets a new gold standard for premium everyday carry.

As you plan your gear checklist for the upcoming holiday, remember that a tool is only valuable if it is with you when things go wrong. Priced at $129.99 and backed by a comprehensive Lifetime Warranty alongside a 30-day money-back guarantee, this is a foundational addition to any serious outdoor setup. Take advantage of the Olight Memorial Day Flash Sale to lock in your new user discounts and free shipping, ensuring you head into the summer season fully equipped to dominate the darkness.

FAQ: Everything You Need to Know About the Olight ArkPro Ultra

What makes the “Onyx Black” version different from standard Olight finishes?

The Onyx Black variant utilizes an ultra-premium anodization process over proprietary O-aluminum, which is 1.73 times harder than standard 6061 aluminum alloy. It features a unique, wood-grain-like etched texture that enhances tactical grip under wet conditions while delivering a distinctive, matte-black aesthetic.

Can the green laser on the ArkPro Ultra be used simultaneously with the white light?

Yes. The intuitive rotary selector allows you to run the green laser independently or paired together with any of the other three light modes (Flood, Spot, or UV). This creates a total of 7 customizable lighting configurations for diverse tracking and signaling scenarios.

What are the advantages of the optional holster system?

The ArkPro Holster System provides professional field-ready organization, allowing you to carry the light securely on your belt or pack. Crucially, it supports pass-through charging, meaning you can plug in and charge the flashlight while it remains safely docked and protected inside the holster.

If you are ready to upgrade your loadout, let me know if you would like to look closer at the detailed lumen stepping charts or explore the compatible mounting accessories for your specific pack setup!