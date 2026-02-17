Step-by-Step Tutorial: How to Deep Clean Windows PC Junk to Optimize Performance with Advanced SystemCare 19

Over time, every Windows PC collects digital clutter. Temporary files, broken registry entries, invalid shortcuts, cached data, startup leftovers, and hidden junk slowly accumulate in the background. At first, you may not notice the impact. But eventually, your computer begins to feel sluggish—slow boot times, lagging programs, freezing screens, and reduced responsiveness.

The good news is that you don’t need advanced technical skills to fix this problem. With IObit’s Advanced SystemCare 19, you can perform a deep system cleanup and restore your PC’s performance in just a few simple steps.

This step-by-step tutorial will guide you through cleaning Windows junk files effectively and optimizing your system safely.

Why Deep Cleaning Your Windows PC Matters

Many users believe deleting a few files from the Recycle Bin is enough. Unfortunately, that barely scratches the surface. Windows continuously creates temporary files, system logs, update remnants, and background caches that remain hidden from manual view.

If left unchecked, this junk can:

Slow down startup speed

Reduce available disk space

Cause system instability

Increase program load time

Impact overall performance

Using a professional PC Cleaner ensures that these hidden files are safely detected and removed without harming essential system components.

Step-by-Step to Deep Clean Windows PC Junk with Advanced SystemCare 19

Step 1: Download and Install Advanced SystemCare 19

Start by installing Advanced SystemCare 19 from the official website. The installation process is straightforward:

Download the installer file

Run the setup wizard

Follow on-screen instructions

Launch the software after installation

Once installed, you’ll see a clean and user-friendly interface designed for both beginners and advanced users.

Step 2: Run a Smart Scan

After opening Advanced SystemCare 19, the first thing you’ll notice is the “Scan” button. This is where the deep cleaning process begins.

What the Smart Scan Checks:

Junk files

Registry issues

Privacy traces

Temporary files

Invalid shortcuts

Startup optimization opportunities

Click “Scan,” and let the software analyze your system. The process usually takes only a few minutes, depending on your system size and condition.

Step 3: Review Scan Results Carefully

Once the scan is complete, Advanced SystemCare 19 will display a detailed breakdown of detected issues. Instead of blindly cleaning everything, take a moment to review the results.

You’ll typically see categories such as:

System junk

Registry fixes

Privacy cleanup

Startup items

Security improvements

The software automatically selects safe items for cleaning, but you can manually adjust selections if needed.

Step 4: Perform Deep Clean and Optimization

Now comes the most important part—cleaning.

Click the “Fix” button to allow Advanced SystemCare 19 to remove junk files, repair registry errors, and optimize performance. This process:

Frees up disk space

Repairs invalid system entries

Improves system responsiveness

Enhances overall stability

Unlike manual cleaning, this PC Cleaner ensures that only unnecessary files are removed, protecting essential Windows components.

Step 5: Optimize Startup Programs

One major cause of slow PCs is too many startup applications running in the background. Advanced SystemCare 19 includes a Startup Manager tool that helps you control which programs launch when Windows starts.

How to Optimize Startup:

Open the “Speed Up” section Access Startup Optimization Disable unnecessary startup programs Apply changes

Reducing startup load significantly improves boot time and overall performance.

Step 6: Use Deep Registry Clean

The Windows registry is like the backbone of your operating system. Over time, unused and broken entries accumulate, slowing down performance.

Advanced SystemCare 19 provides a safe registry cleaning feature that:

Detects invalid entries

Repairs broken references

Optimizes system configuration

This deep cleaning step improves system stability and reduces unexpected crashes.

Step 7: Activate Real-Time Monitoring (Optional)

For ongoing optimization, you can enable real-time performance monitoring. This feature helps keep your system clean automatically by:

Detecting junk buildup

Monitoring RAM usage

Suggesting optimization actions

With this active protection, your PC stays optimized without repeated manual effort.

Step 8: Schedule Automatic Cleaning

To maintain peak performance, schedule automatic scans. Advanced SystemCare 19 allows you to set regular cleaning intervals so junk doesn’t accumulate again.

Scheduled cleaning helps:

Maintain fast system speed

Prevent performance decline

Keep storage space optimized

Consistency is key when it comes to system maintenance.

Additional Features That Improve Performance

Beyond junk cleaning, Advanced SystemCare 19 offers additional tools that enhance performance:

Privacy sweep to remove browsing traces

Disk optimization

Internet speed enhancement

Security vulnerability fixes

Real-time resource monitoring

These tools work together to create a smoother and faster computing experience.

How Often Should You Deep Clean?

For most users, performing a deep clean once every one to two weeks is sufficient. However, if you frequently install and uninstall programs, download large files, or use your PC heavily, weekly cleaning is recommended.

Using a reliable PC Cleaner like Advanced SystemCare 19 ensures consistent maintenance without risk.

Final Thoughts

A slow PC is not always a sign that you need new hardware. In many cases, accumulated junk files and registry clutter are the real culprits. With Advanced SystemCare 19, deep cleaning your Windows system becomes simple, safe, and highly effective.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can: Remove hidden junk files, Optimize startup speed, Repair registry errors, Improve overall system performance.

Regular maintenance with a trusted PC Cleaner helps extend your computer’s lifespan and ensures it runs smoothly every day.