Sonos Beam Gen 2 at a rare 26% off today

One standout deal has the Sonos Beam Gen 2 down to $369 and saves buyers $130 with a hefty 26% off of its regular price of $499. This is a particularly deep discount for an otherwise not-super-discounted Dolby Atmos soundbar that rarely drops below its suggested retail price, and good value for anyone who’s looking to upgrade their living room (or apartment) setup.

Why this Sonos Beam Gen 2 discount stands out

There are excellent discounts on Sonos products on Black Friday, but offers rarely drop lower than 10 or 15 percent. The low $300s is interesting, as this would put the Beam Gen 2 into a price point that some entry-level bars command without fancy premium ecosystem features. If you’ve been waiting for a decent price drop on a mainstream Atmos bar, this is one of the best.

What you get with the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar

The Beam Gen 2 squeezes a five-driver array into a 25.6-inch-wide chassis while also using some clever processing to produce a wider soundstage than its size suggests possible. It handles Dolby Atmos through HDMI eARC to let you channel audio in ways only a handful of popular streaming apps currently support, and it layers on some essentials like Speech Enhancement and Night Sound features so that dialogue remains comprehensible without waking the house.

Setup is simple and, as well as tuning through the Sonos app, you get Trueplay tuning (iOS) that tailors output to your room. Streaming options consist of Wi‑Fi and AirPlay 2, and you can perform voice control over playback with Amazon Alexa or Sonos Voice Control. The Beam also plays nicely with multiroom audio, and you can extend it to a 5.1 system later on with some wireless rears and a Sub or Sub Mini.

In more practical terms, that means a single slender bar can deliver legible center-channel news and sports sound, as well as open up height cues in Atmos movies and prestige TV shows. For many smaller to medium-sized rooms, there will be little or no need for a heavy, bulky AVR and gobs of wires leading to several speakers.

Performance backed by independent Beam Gen 2 reviews

Independent reviews by the likes of RTINGS and What Hi‑Fi agree that the Beam Gen 2’s dialogue clarity is on point and its virtual Atmos staging realistic (albeit it’s processed, not upfiring). You also won’t get the vertical precision of the larger Sonos Arc, but you do get a coherent, room-filling presentation that will outgun most similarly sized bars.

Content support also matters. Key services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus now stream an increasing share of titles in Atmos, and Dolby says there’s strong momentum for immersive audio across devices in the living room. The Beam’s eARC connection means those mixes arrive, unscathed, from your TV’s built-in apps.

How the Beam Gen 2 price compares against rivals

Here the Beam Gen 2 is $369, on par with midrange options like the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 and compact Q-series models from Samsung. Among this tier, relatively few pack in tight industrial design, multiroom expansion capability (through Sonos or Apple’s AirPlay 2) and an easy upgrade path to true surrounds including a wireless sub. For those already in the Sonos ecosystem, there’s more of a no-brainer to it.

Key caveats to consider before you buy Beam Gen 2

The Beam’s Atmos is virtualized, so if you insist on discrete height speakers, look at the Sonos Arc or a system with upfiring drivers. There’s only one HDMI port and no video passthrough, so your TV does the switching. Bluetooth audio streaming is also missing; Sonos prefers Wi‑Fi for a more robust connection. Voice control features are only available in the US, UK, and Canada with Alexa and Sonos Voice Control; Google Assistant is not yet available in these markets.

Who should jump on this Sonos Beam Gen 2 deal

If you’re looking for a slim Atmos bar that matches well with a 55- to 65-inch TV, emphasizes dialogue clarity, and can grow into a full surround sound system later, this deal is sweet.

It’s particularly attractive to streamers who depend on TV apps and want a minimalist, no-hassle upgrade that simply works.

Bottom line on the value of this Sonos Beam Gen 2

At $369, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 offers high-end functions, excellent app support, and a path to upgrade you can’t find from entry-level bars. That’s a rare opportunity to grab one of the best compact soundbars under $400, and a smart purchase while the deal is running for eligible members.