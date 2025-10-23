Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dropped to Lowest Price Ever

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is back down to an all-time low of $689.99 — a full $410 off the regular price tag. The deal is valid for several finishes, including Titanium Icy Blue and Titanium Silver editions (though the Jet Black is currently out of stock). If you’re in the market for a high-end, super-thin Android phone selling at a midrange price, now’s your chance.

How the Galaxy S25 Edge compares to other deals today

The Galaxy S25 Edge measures in at a super-thin 5.8 mm, making it one of the slimmest mainstream smartphones you can buy. Many of today’s flagships hover around 7–9 mm, so the pocket feel is right away different. Just as importantly, Samsung builds on that profile with a titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and dust and water resistance rated at IP68.

Significant price cuts on current-generation premium phones are also hard to come by, especially on devices made with a focus on design and without skimping on quality or speed. Market watchers such as Counterpoint Research argue that the premium segment still accounts for a larger and larger share of revenue, which makes a deep cut like this noteworthy — it brings a design-first flagship well within reach of many more people.

A beautifully designed device with serious performance

Underneath that metal-and-glass shell, the S25 Edge packs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite platform as its mainline brethren, along with 12GB of RAM. It delivers in the multi-core flagship space of multitasking, gaming, and on-device AI features. You’re not swapping horsepower for thinness here.

The new 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display offers QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, so you get super-sharp text and smooth scrolling while preserving battery life at lower frame rates. Samsung’s OLED tuning is consistently excellent — DisplayMate has sung the praises of the brand’s panels in previous generations — so expectations for brightness, color accuracy, and outdoor readability are high.

Imaging is led by a 200MP main camera, which is the kind of sensor size and pixel count more commonly seen in top-end models. High-res binning delivers super-clean low-light shots with extra headroom for detailed crops in good light. In other words, it’s a camera system that will compete with the rest of the spec sheet.

Key trade-offs to consider with this ultra-thin phone

Thin phones mean less battery, and the S25 Edge’s 3,900mAh cell is evidence of that. You can expect good day-to-day stamina with moderate usage, but heavy gaming, prolonged 120Hz streaming, or lots of 5G tethering will see it drain more quickly than chunkier rivals carrying 4,500–5,000mAh packs. Consider how and where you charge — desk chargers and power banks become more important for road warriors.

Thermals are another consideration. A more ergonomically slender chassis doesn’t have the physical space to disperse as much heat, meaning long-term performance can rely on software and vapor-chamber tuning. Early impressions of devices in this class point to short bursts that are blisteringly fast, with performance tapering off under prolonged stress — something to keep in mind if you produce a lot of video or marathon big games.

Who should buy the Galaxy S25 Edge at this low price

If you don’t want a chunky glass slab, the S25 Edge is an easy choice. Its profile will appeal to commuters, travelers, and anyone who prefers slim pockets or tiny handbags. So too will creators who want a high-resolution primary camera, top-of-the-line processor, and premium display — without the heft.

There’s good reason for the deal to make sense on the buy side, too — at least over the long term. Samsung’s current flagships have received longer software support, with the company promising longer OS and security lifecycles than older-gen ones. If the S25 Edge does the same, you’re getting several years of platform updates at a midrange price.

Shopping tips to know before you hit Add to Cart

Verify your color choice — Jet Black is so far sold out at major e-tailers like Amazon, but Titanium Icy Blue and Titanium Silver are currently in stock. If you plan to bring your device to a carrier, compare storage options and check compatibility.

Prices of popular models can jump as inventory tightens. Market data from IDC indicates that consumers are keeping their phones longer, a fact that causes high-impact discounts on out-of-the-box hardware to go away quickly. If the S25 Edge’s design and specs match your needs, this historic low price is the kind of window that doesn’t stay open for long.

Bottom line: the Galaxy S25 Edge delivers true flagship muscle, with a standout thin-and-titanium build, and this price is probably the closest we have to statement pricing. For users who value good looks but won’t accept a compromise in power and display quality, it’s an appealing choice at $689.99.