Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers in Charlotte, NC Reports $100 Million* Secured for Injury Clients Statewide

CHARLOTTE, NC – Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers has announced a significant achievement: more than $100 million recovered on behalf of injured clients throughout North Carolina. Since opening its doors in 2005, the Charlotte-based personal injury firm has focused on representing individuals and families affected by serious accidents, particularly motor vehicle collisions. Reaching this milestone reflects nearly two decades of dedicated advocacy and hands-on legal work for people facing life-altering injuries.

Throughout its history, the firm has handled thousands of personal injury claims, including cases involving contested fault and limited insurance policies. Based in Charlotte and serving communities across the state, the firm assists clients dealing with mounting medical bills, lost wages, and long-term rehabilitation following serious accidents. Many individuals begin searching for personal injury attorney during overwhelming and uncertain times. Clear communication and steady guidance can play an essential role in helping clients better understand their rights and options. The firm continues to prioritize educating injury victims about the legal process while helping them pursue financial recovery.

One of the cases contributing to the $100 million total involved a $2.3 million recovery stemming from a fatal intersection collision. The firm represented the surviving family of a married mother with minor children who died in a crash that had no independent eyewitnesses. Although the other driver claimed to have the right of way and toxicology reports indicated the deceased driver was legally intoxicated, the firm challenged the denial of responsibility and pursued the matter in State Superior Court. The litigation ultimately resulted in a substantial financial recovery for the family.

In another significant matter, the firm secured $2.2 million for family members injured by an impaired driver. Despite the at-fault motorist carrying only minimum liability coverage, the legal team conducted a thorough investigation and identified a bar that had served the driver prior to the crash. Through litigation and discovery, the establishment’s insurance carrier agreed to pay its policy limits rather than proceed to trial. The case demonstrated how detailed investigation and persistence can influence the outcome of complex claims.

The firm is led by attorneys Corey Rosensteel and Matthew Fleishman, who emphasize thorough case preparation and readiness for trial when necessary. With more than 1,000 verified Google reviews, the firm’s reputation reflects years of client confidence and positive feedback. While outcomes vary depending on the specific facts of each case, the firm remains committed to careful preparation, personalized attention, and strong advocacy for those it represents.

“Reaching this milestone is especially meaningful because it represents individuals and families who placed their trust in us during extremely difficult times,” said Attorney Matthew Fleishman. “As we move forward, we remain dedicated to providing the same level of preparation and client-focused service that has guided our work since the firm was founded, while continuing to pursue fair financial compensation for injury victims across North Carolina.”

Individuals who have suffered serious injuries in an accident may contact Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers to discuss their circumstances and explore available legal options. Complimentary consultations are offered by calling 1-704-714-1450.

The results described above represent select matters handled by the firm. Every case is unique, and outcomes depend on specific facts and circumstances. Past results do not guarantee similar results in future cases.

Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law practice based in Charlotte, North Carolina, serving clients statewide since 2005. The firm has represented thousands of individuals and families in matters involving automobile accidents and other serious injury claims. Its attorneys prepare cases thoroughly and are ready to proceed to trial when needed, focusing on helping North Carolinians seek appropriate financial recovery during challenging times.

Under the leadership of Corey Rosensteel and Matthew Fleishman, the firm places emphasis on client advocacy, transparent communication, and detailed preparation at every stage of the legal process. With over 1,000 verified Google reviews, the firm continues to support injury victims in Charlotte and surrounding areas through dependable representation and long-standing community involvement.

Attorney Matthew Fleishman

Rosensteel Fleishman Car Accident & Injury Lawyers

Phone: 1-704-714-1450

Email: info@rflaw.net

Website: https://www.rflaw.net

Location: Charlotte, NC

Country: United States