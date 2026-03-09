Pornhub Now Blocked In 23 States And Three Countries

Pornhub and several sister sites are now inaccessible for millions of users across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia, as their parent company Aylo continues a sweeping protest against new age-verification regimes. The company argues the rules compromise privacy while failing to protect minors—and has responded by geoblocking access in affected regions.

Where the blocks are in effect across states and countries

Aylo has blocked Pornhub, YouPorn, and RedTube in 23 US states, including Texas, Utah, Florida, Missouri, and Alabama, with similar access restrictions across the UK, France, and Australia. Ohio is a notable exception despite passing an age-check law—Aylo says an exemption for “interactive computer services” covers its platforms there.

The latest country-level expansion came in Australia, where age-assurance obligations under the Online Safety Act were applied to “designated internet services.” In the UK, elements of the Online Safety Act require adult sites to keep minors out, while France has floated and enforced measures that prompted earlier blocks. Aylo maintains that fragmented national and state rules create a patchwork that’s unworkable for both platforms and users.

Why the showdown escalated over age verification rules

Lawmakers contend age checks are necessary to shield children from explicit material. Many laws allow verification through government ID scans, facial age estimation, credit card checks, or third-party databases. Regulators in Australia liken these checks to buying cigarettes or alcohol—routine steps intended to protect minors.

Aylo counters that site-by-site verification introduces major data and privacy risks without addressing the real issue: minors migrating to unregulated or noncompliant platforms. The company advocates device-level solutions—think operating-system-level age controls from Apple, Google, or Microsoft—so that a single, privacy-preserving proof of adulthood governs access across services instead of requiring ID uploads to individual websites.

What the numbers reveal about traffic and behavior shifts

Early experiments shaped Aylo’s stance. After Louisiana enacted one of the first age-check laws in 2023, Pornhub complied and reported an immediate 80% traffic decline in the state—evidence, the company says, that adults simply moved to less-moderated venues instead of quitting. The Free Speech Coalition has similarly warned that verification mandates displace users to riskier sites with weaker safety oversight.

Despite the regional blocks, demand remains enormous. According to Semrush estimates, Pornhub drew roughly 4 billion global visits in a single October. Pornhub’s 2025 Year in Review still placed the US as its top traffic source, with Mexico and the Philippines close behind. France—often a top-three country for traffic—fell sharply once blocks took hold, and the UK and Australia also saw changes as access tightened.

Workarounds are rising where blocks land. In Australia, app store rankings analyzed by Sensor Tower and reported by The Guardian showed privacy tools like VPNs surging up the charts as restrictions took effect, underscoring how quickly users respond to access barriers.

How Adults Still Watch And What To Consider

Adults in blocked regions commonly turn to privacy tools that route traffic through other locations. Virtual private networks encrypt web connections and can make it appear as though you’re browsing from a different state or country. Some services even allow city-level selection and advertise strict no-logs policies. Privacy-forward providers that minimize personal data collection—such as those using account-number systems—are often favored by security researchers.

That said, rules in several jurisdictions now require platforms to take “reasonable steps” to deter workarounds, and sites may employ VPN detection. Laws, penalties, and definitions vary widely by state and country, so adults should review local requirements before attempting any access method. Where age-assurance pathways exist, using approved verification tools or device-level controls may be the simplest compliant route.

If privacy is the primary concern, experts recommend focusing on reputable services with transparent audits, clear data retention practices, and modern encryption. Remember that no tool is foolproof: access methods can slow connections, be blocked over time, or fail to satisfy legal standards. Ultimately, it’s on users to understand and follow the rules where they live.

What happens next as legal and access battles continue

In the US, the legal landscape is still shifting. After courts allowed Texas to enforce its law, momentum grew for similar measures elsewhere. The Free Speech Coalition tracks at least a dozen additional states considering bills, while some attorneys general have advanced rules using existing consumer protection powers. More blocks are likely if states continue to pass verification mandates without the device-based solutions Aylo wants.

For now, a standoff persists: lawmakers emphasize child safety, Aylo stresses privacy and displacement harms, and adults are caught between contradictory rules depending on where they live. Until regulators align on privacy-respecting, interoperable age assurance—or courts redraw the map—regional blackouts and cat-and-mouse access will remain the new normal.