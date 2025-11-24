Pop Mart Black Friday: $100 Off $300 on Labubu and Skullpanda

Pop Mart just dropped a Prime Time Black Friday deal that filmmakers, martial arts heroes, and gangsters alike would kill for: Get $100 off your order when you buy $300 of select fan favorites (featuring chosen figures from the Labubu, Skullpanda, Crybaby, and The Monsters series). In a category where hot drops commonly disappear in minutes, here is a rare chance to build out a cart and secure an actual discount all at once.

How the $100 Off $300 Black Friday Deal Works

The promotion activates at $300 on qualifying items and takes a flat $100 off at checkout, making for an instant effective ~33% discount.

Pop Mart is revealing not only the eligible lineup in its Special Offers section, but also the unlock to many fans via the BF005 code. Codes can turn over, and inventory can change quickly, so expect the mix to evolve throughout the event.

Whereas most regular coupons exclude top characters, this one’s themed around popular series. If you’ve been eyeing a specimen of display-ready centerpieces, or if the perfect blind box wasn’t quite complete yet, these are some of the very few sitewide promos we see that actually move the needle on total spend.

Eligible Series and Typical Exclusions for the Deal

Collectors say that Skullpanda You Found Me!, Crybaby Crying Again, and The Monsters Why So Serious are all among the eligible field, as well as some Labubu releases. It’s traditionally been Labubu and Skullpanda that have been excluded from generic coupons, so it is also worth mentioning when they make an appearance in a targeted Black Friday set.

Pop Mart is also distributing a tiered stack of smaller coupons — $55 off $110, $20 off $100, and $9 off $90 — but those carry stricter item restrictions. The life hack: log in and go to the My Coupons section, then compare which code really sticks on your cart. If you have a cart that leans more toward headliners, the $100 off $300 usually nets the best total value.

Sensible Paths to Building a $300 Cart That Qualifies

The simplest route is one or two larger art figures along with a few blind boxes or accessories. For instance, bundle a good Skullpanda or Labubu piece with a Crybaby mini-series and The Monsters set and you’ll often clear $300, and that $100 discount brings your effective average price per piece down quite nicely. If you like volume, three mid-size sets and a couple of add-ons can also put you across the threshold without pushing into overbuying.

For the same reason that its discount is flat rather than denominated, aim to maximize the effect by getting your pre-discount total close to $300–$350 each time you use it. Going much farther than that, and you now have the savings rate diluted; staying just above it means that the ~33% “effective” cut is applied to your marginal items in the cart.

Freebies You Can Stack With the $100 Off Promotion

Pop Mart is sweetening the deal with tiered freebies that stack with a discount. Orders $99 and up get a Crybaby Crying for Love storage bag, while purchases $199 and up net you the box used to display the black shoes and white T-shirt — for an extra 50% off each item — which will only be sold during Black Friday (and not individually). If your build firms beyond $199, you will get both bonus items (in addition to the main discount) while supplies last.

Authenticity and Where to Purchase Officially

Interest is soaring in Labubu and other designer art toys, and counterfeits surge in advance of major sales. Labubu was featured in Google’s Holiday 100 among the year’s most-searched gifts, a testament to both why inventory becomes chaotic and fakes multiply. To prevent getting gray market toys, purchase from Pop Mart or authorized channels like the official Pop Mart store on Amazon and some specialty retailers such as Urban Outfitters, which sell exclusive licensed lines including Crybaby, Skullpanda, Peach Riot, and The Monsters.

Initial Pop Mart packaging will often contain sharp printing and character-true colorways, along with anti-counterfeit features such as security stickers or scannable authenticity markers. Do not buy if a deal seems unusually cheap, or if the item is shipped without original boxes.

Why This Black Friday Sale Is Significant for Collectors

Designer collectibles are a rare bright spot for the toy category, and companies like Circana continue to report strong interest on the part of consumers in collectibles when overall spending shifts. Pop Mart pushed into that wave by widening overseas storefronts and collaborations, tightening supply around headline series. It’s a clean, high-value discount on core characters — the kind of lever that pulls casual fans into the hobby and lets veterans fill in gaps without paying resale.

Pro Tips Before You Check Out and Final Reminders

Log in so eligible coupons attach automatically, assemble a cart from the Special Offers collection first, and try codes before you complete your purchase. Watch the banner notes — Pop Mart has hinted at rotating “50% off special picks” within a single collection, which can offer brief moments of added value. Finally, if a must-have sells out on the main site, pick up stock at authorized partners — official listings often have buffer inventory for when the homepage doesn’t.