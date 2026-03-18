Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness hits Switch 2 with a catch

A beloved slice of GameCube history just landed on Nintendo Switch 2 as Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness joins the platform’s retro lineup. The hook is simple and the hitch is familiar: you can’t buy it outright. Nintendo is making the 2005 cult favorite playable only through its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

For long-time fans, the return of Orre’s shadowy saga is a welcome surprise. Pokémon XD—known for its darker tone, the theft-and-purification loop of Shadow Pokémon, and the unforgettable image of Shadow Lugia—was the closest thing to a full console RPG the series had before the modern era. Seeing it preserved on current hardware is a win, even if it arrives tethered to a membership paywall.

How to play it on Switch 2 via Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has folded Pokémon XD into the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. That plan lists at $49.99 per year for individuals or $79.99 for a family membership that supports multiple accounts. There’s no à la carte purchase option, physical or digital.

The Expansion Pack now houses a growing GameCube catalog in addition to existing libraries for Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, and even Virtual Boy. The subscription also unlocks online play for current Switch and Switch 2 games, plus classic multiplayer where supported—an important part of the value pitch.

Once you’re subscribed, Pokémon XD appears in the classic games hub as part of the new GameCube app. Expect the usual modern comforts baked into Nintendo’s legacy apps, such as suspend points for quick saves and the convenience of portable play, even if full-on remaster features aren’t the goal here.

What makes Pokémon XD stand out for players today

Pokémon XD isn’t a traditional gym-badge trek. Set in the sparsely populated Orre region, it revolves around “snagging” corrupted Shadow Pokémon from villains, then purifying them through battles and the Purify Chamber system. The structure funnels you into frequent double battles and a story-driven loop that still feels distinct next to the open-world experiments of recent mainline entries.

Back in 2005, the mainline RPGs lived exclusively on handhelds, and fans wondered what a console-scale Pokémon could look like. XD delivered a cinematic battle engine, bespoke encounters, and memorable set pieces anchored by Cipher’s conspiracy and the menace of XD001. Its tight focus and brisk pacing make it well-suited to bite-sized sessions on a modern handheld-console hybrid.

If you’ve only known the series through the likes of Sword and Shield or Scarlet and Violet, XD’s design reads like a time capsule from a parallel branch of the franchise—one that privileges curated battles over broad exploration. That difference is exactly why its preservation matters.

The subscription catch and Nintendo’s current strategy

There’s no way around it: locking a single legacy game behind a yearly fee frustrates players who prefer ownership. Nintendo moved away from the old Virtual Console model years ago, betting that an all-you-can-play vault stitched to online features would be stickier than à la carte purchases. It’s the same logic that has reshaped film, TV, and even PC game libraries.

Whether the math works for you depends on how much of the broader catalog you’ll actually touch. In exchange for the gate, you get a cross-generational library that keeps expanding. Nintendo hasn’t disclosed a fresh subscriber count recently, but prior investor briefings put Nintendo Switch Online users in the tens of millions, suggesting the model succeeds at keeping players within the ecosystem.

There’s also a preservation angle. Official emulation keeps legacy titles discoverable on current hardware, a meaningful counterweight to aging discs and increasingly expensive secondhand markets. While it isn’t the same as a deluxe remake, easy access lowers the barrier for newcomers and lapsed fans alike.

What this could mean for GameCube on Switch 2

When Nintendo rolled out Nintendo 64 on the Expansion Pack, it started with a short list and built steadily over time. Expect a similar cadence here. Fans will naturally look to Pokémon Colosseum as the next domino, though Nintendo hasn’t announced additional GameCube titles beyond a “growing collection.” Recent history shows Nintendo sometimes reserves marquee revivals for standalone releases—see Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door—so not every fan favorite will hit the subscription.

For the Pokémon brand, which The Pokémon Company has said has sold more than 480 million software units globally, deepening the back catalog on current hardware helps keep engagement high between new tentpoles. Bringing XD forward is a smart start: it bridges eras, reintroduces Shadow mechanics to a new audience, and reminds players that console-scale Pokémon ideas have been percolating for decades.

The bottom line for Switch 2 owners is straightforward. If you’re willing to subscribe, Pokémon XD is here, playable, and still strikingly different. If you want a permanent standalone copy, that option doesn’t exist. For now, to feel the gale of darkness again, you’ll have to go through the Expansion Pack door.