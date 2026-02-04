6 Essential Art Supplies Every Beginner Should Purchase First

Beginning your art journey feels exhilarating, especially when you’re assembling your first toolkit and figuring out which materials allow you to produce the best work.

Having the right basics in place does make practising easier and allows you to begin exploring techniques without becoming frustrated. To help you make your decisions, here are six must-have supplies that all beginners should consider.

1. Graphite Pencils

Start with graphite pencils because you can use them to sketch lightly or add deep shading with smoothly changing tones that serve as a basis for drawing. Beginners should have 2-3 pieces of hard and soft pencils, such as 2B, 4B, and HB.

If you follow this rule, you can buy only what you need and still have some flexibility. Control and hand movement get better when using pencils. They also erase well, which is perfect for training.

2. Sketchbooks

A wonderful sketchbook inspires you to draw more and test without concern. Select a medium-weight paper that supports pencil, charcoal, and ink without being easy to tear or smudge. Spiral-bound designs are advantageous since they can be laid flat, allowing you the functionality to focus.

Sketchbooks are an album about the artist getting older. They are also a comfortable space for experimentation with ideas and designs. Your experience of fulfilling each tab should be seen as a growing sense of self-assurance.

3. Coloured Pencils

Coloured pencils are ideal for beginners who wish to apply colour without messing with paint. Lays down smooth and delivers a clean, textured line that is ideal for blending and shading while drawing or sketching. It’s not like you need a big set to get started; even 12 colours can do some really cool things.

They are also inexpensive and controlled, which is great for learning about colour harmony. Once you have more experience and a budget, you can invest in better sets or even expand your colour range.

4. Basic Acrylic Paints

Acrylic paint is a favourite of novice painters due to its quick drying time and easy cleaning. You can easily make vibrant art without the need for special techniques, and it blends well on several surfaces, including canvas and heavy paper.

Acrylics also teach you how to apply brush pressure, mix colours, and layer. They also give you texture to work off of, which is fun for playing around with different styles.

5. Brushes

Even before you amass a full collection, a small handful of trusty brushes can change your painting experience. Multiple effects, details, and broad strokes are possible with round, flat, and filbert brushes. Synthetic fibres are great for beginners, as they’re hard-wearing and easy to clean.

Great brushes allow you to work with the paint easily and will help make learning new techniques seem simple. After you have continued painting for a while, you’ll gravitate towards one set or another and expand from there.

6. Canvas or Canvas Panels

Canvas offers a more professional finish to your artwork and allows you to practise painting on a surface favoured by exhibiting artists. They’re ideal for beginners who want to build confidence before moving on to stretched canvas.

Doing work on canvas forces you to slow down and be deliberate about each stroke. It also gives you some insight into more advanced painting styles down the road.

Build Your Artist Toolkit with Purpose

Armed with these six vital tools, you’ll have what it takes to start producing art that is as fulfilling and accurate to your vision as possible. Ordering the right items from Art Shed makes learning more comfortable and allows you to focus on advancing your skills.

Check them out, and, before long, you’ll find your artistic mode of expression and set a course for how you want to proceed on your creative path.