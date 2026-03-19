Pokémon Pokopia Players Uncover Rock Smash Upgrade

Players tearing through Pokémon Pokopia’s opening hours have stumbled on a key discovery for clearing those stubborn, oversized boulders. Rock Smash can be powered up — and not through a hidden shrine or rare drop — but by cooking and eating a hamburger steak. It’s an elegantly odd twist that fits Pokopia’s survival-meets-adventure rhythm and opens up richer resource routes the moment you unlock the kitchen.

How the Rock Smash Upgrade Works in Pokémon Pokopia

Pokopia’s ability system is tied to cooking. Each dish type targets a different tool or technique, and hamburger steak is the one that boosts Rock Smash. After you eat it, Rock Smash levels up, letting you break the tougher, vein-laced boulders that were previously indestructible. The upgrade takes effect immediately and persists, functioning like a tier increase rather than a temporary buff.

Players who rushed objectives report the upgrade as a clean gate-breaker: the very next time you revisit earlier choke points, those cracked, high-density rocks finally give way. Community mapping projects on fan wikis have already marked dozens of backtrack spots where the improved punch reveals hidden veins and side paths.

Unlock Cooking First to Access the Rock Smash Upgrade

If you can’t cook yet, keep following the main story until you reach the Rocky Ridges region. Progress there leads to a friendly Greedent who introduces the cooking system. The tutorial is straightforward, and you’ll exit it with everything you need to prepare basic dishes.

This design mirrors The Pokémon Company’s long-standing approach to ability gating — think classic HMs in earlier generations — but channels it through exploration and crafting rather than menus. Nintendo’s recent first-party titles increasingly align progression with in-world actions, and Pokopia leans into that trend.

What You Need to Cook Hamburger Steak for Rock Smash

Two essentials: a frying pan and beans. The pan is the tool required for the steak, while beans are the core ingredient. Set the pan over a flame, add beans, and optionally mix in another ingredient if you want to experiment. Any hamburger steak variant you plate up counts toward upgrading Rock Smash — you just need to eat it.

If you’re short on materials, prioritize beans while foraging or trading. Players on community forums note that stocking a small cache of beans early saves a return trip when you finally hit an unbreakable wall.

Troubleshooting and Pro Tips for Tougher Pokopia Boulders

If the tougher boulders still won’t break after you eat the steak, confirm you cooked a hamburger steak specifically, not a different bean-based dish. Also make sure you’re using Rock Smash on the right rock type: the upgrade targets the larger, more striated formations and certain metallic outcrops, not decorative debris.

Plan a short loop after upgrading to sweep earlier areas. In creator videos and early route notes on Speedrun.com, players highlight fast backtracks that turn into lucrative ore runs once Rock Smash is enhanced. It’s an efficient way to resource up before the next story spike.

Why the Rock Smash Upgrade Matters for Early Progression

Beyond clearing paths, the real win is access to rare ores locked behind the thicker boulders. Those materials funnel into better gear, camp upgrades, and higher-tier crafting, compounding your momentum. In early-game economies like Pokopia’s, a single progression unlock that increases resource diversity can swing your power curve sharply upward.

Design-wise, tying a combat-adjacent ability to food adds a layer of player choice. You’re not just hunting a switch; you’re deciding when to invest ingredients to spike a specific capability. Game design researchers often point to this kind of agency as a driver of retention, and Pokopia’s loop benefits: explore, gather, cook, upgrade, then break new ground — literally.

Quick Step-by-Step to Unlock and Use the Rock Smash Upgrade

Progress the story until Rocky Ridges to unlock cooking via Greedent.

Acquire a frying pan and collect beans.

Cook a hamburger steak in the pan, optionally adding a second ingredient.

Eat the hamburger steak to upgrade Rock Smash.

Return to previously blocked routes and harvest the newly accessible ores.

Bottom line: if those massive rocks are halting your run, the solution isn’t more punches — it’s dinner. Cook the steak, power up Rock Smash, and watch Pokopia open up.