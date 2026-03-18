Paramount Plus Unveils March Madness Deal Under $6

Paramount Plus just rolled out a limited-time price drop that lets college hoops fans stream March Madness on CBS for less than the cost of a latte. New and returning subscribers can grab two months at $2.99 per month, bringing your total to under $6 to follow a huge portion of the tournament.

What the Paramount Plus March Madness deal includes

The promo cuts the monthly rate to $2.99 for your first two months on a monthly plan, with no long-term commitment. Cancel anytime, and if you keep it beyond the promo window, billing reverts to the standard rate. Availability applies to eligible markets where Paramount Plus streams live CBS.

Most critically for bracket-watchers, CBS-broadcast March Madness games stream live on Paramount Plus. That covers matchups from the First Round, Second Round, Sweet 16, and Elite Eight windows carried by CBS. The men’s Final Four and national championship are slated for TBS this season, so you won’t see those on Paramount Plus—but you’ll still get dozens of games, including marquee weekend slates.

How to sign up for Paramount Plus and start watching

Signing up is straightforward: head to the Paramount Plus offers page, select a monthly plan, and the discount should appear during checkout. The offer is open to new and returning subscribers on monthly billing. After activation, look for the Live TV section in the app to access your local CBS stream where available.

Paramount Plus apps are available on major platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, mobile devices, game consoles, and web browsers. You can stream on multiple devices simultaneously—handy for scoreboard checking while the main game plays on your TV.

Why This Is A Strong Value For March Madness

Streaming every single game typically requires access to the Turner networks—TBS, TNT, and truTV—in addition to CBS. Industry trackers note that live TV streaming bundles average well over $70 per month, according to research frequently cited by Leichtman Research Group. By contrast, Paramount Plus under $6 for two months is a low-commitment way to watch a large chunk of the bracket without overpaying.

Nielsen has reported steady growth in streaming minutes for the NCAA men’s tournament, reflecting how fans increasingly split viewing between traditional TV and connected devices. Grabbing a short, sub-$6 streaming window lines up with that behavior: use it intensely for the tournament, then reassess after your bracket is busted.

Completing your March Madness coverage with add-ons

To see every game, you’ll still need coverage of the Turner networks. That can come via a cable or satellite login, a live TV streaming service that includes TBS/TNT/truTV, or a standalone streaming app when a sports add-on is available. A simple strategy is pairing Paramount Plus (for CBS games) with a one-month live TV streaming subscription or antenna for over-the-air CBS if reception is strong in your area.

Remember that broadcast rights for March Madness are shared by CBS Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports under a long-term deal with the NCAA. In CBS years, the Final Four and title game land on broadcast; in Turner years, those capstone games are on cable. This season favors Turner at the end, which makes the Paramount Plus deal ideal for early rounds but not the final weekend.

Pro tips before you tip off for smoother streaming

Set a reminder to review your subscription before the promo period ends so you’re not surprised by standard pricing. Check your market for live CBS availability within the Paramount Plus app and confirm device compatibility ahead of game time. If you’re traveling, location rules may affect your local CBS feed, so enable location services on mobile or use your primary streaming device at home for reliability.

Finally, manage your bandwidth: live sports look best at higher bitrates. If multiple devices are streaming at once, prioritize your TV or streaming box for the big game and keep mobile streams on standard quality. Paramount Plus typically posts replays and highlights, but live hoops are the main draw—so optimize your setup before the first tip.

Bottom line on Paramount Plus March Madness deal

If you want a budget-friendly way to catch the CBS slate of March Madness, this Paramount Plus offer is the standout play. For under $6 total, you’ll stream a hefty share of the tournament with no commitment—then decide if you need anything more for the final weekend.