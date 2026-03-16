Paramount+ Drops to $2.99 Monthly: How to Sign Up

Paramount+ just slashed its entry price to $2.99 a month for the first two months, a rare across-the-board discount that applies to both the ad-supported Essential tier and the largely ad-free Premium plan. The offer is for monthly billing only and is open to new and returning subscribers, making it one of the simplest ways to sample the service without paying full price.

Here’s exactly what’s included, how to enroll in minutes, and a few pro tips to make sure you get the most value before regular rates resume.

What the $2.99 Paramount+ deal includes for two months

The promotional $2.99 rate covers your first two monthly billing cycles. After that, your plan auto-renews at Paramount+’s current standard prices unless you cancel in your account settings. As of now, that’s $8.99 per month for Essential (with ads) or $13.99 per month for Premium (mostly ad-free), plus any applicable taxes.

Both new and former subscribers are eligible, and the discount applies only to monthly plans. If you’ve been curious about Paramount+ originals or its back catalog, this is a low-risk window to dive in and decide if it’s worth keeping.

How to sign up for Paramount+ in just a few minutes

Go to Paramount+ on your browser or open the Paramount+ app on a supported device (smart TV, streaming stick, game console, phone, or tablet). Choose your plan: Essential (with ads) or Premium (fewer ads, added features). You should see the $2.99 promotional price reflected during checkout. Create or sign in to your Paramount+ account, then add a valid payment method. The discount will apply automatically for your first two months. Confirm your subscription and start streaming. You can manage or cancel your plan anytime in Account Settings to avoid renewal at the standard rate.

Tip: If you prefer to subscribe through a third-party billing partner (such as a streaming device channel store), the $2.99 offer may not always appear there. The most reliable path is subscribing directly through Paramount+ so the promo displays at checkout.

Essential vs. Premium: Which Paramount+ plan fits you best

Essential keeps the price down with ads and on-demand access to Paramount+ originals, library series, and films. It’s the frugal pick if you primarily binge on a single screen and don’t mind ad breaks.

Premium costs more after the promo, but you’ll see far fewer ads, and you typically unlock added features such as higher video quality, mobile downloads for offline viewing, and broader live content. For multi-device households or frequent travelers who want downloads, Premium can be worth it—especially when the first two months cost the same $2.99 under this offer.

What to watch first on Paramount+ during the promo period

Paramount+ leans hard into franchises and comfort TV libraries. Flagships include Star Trek series like Strange New Worlds and new entries in the expanding Trek universe, along with buzzy originals such as Tulsa King and other Taylor Sheridan projects. Comedy Central staples like South Park, plus Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. hits including SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, and Peppa Pig, make it family-friendly. If you’re using the promo window strategically, line up a two-month watchlist and clear those must-sees before renewal.

Maximize the Deal and Avoid Surprise Charges

Set a reminder right after sign-up for a few days before your second month ends. That way you can decide to keep, downgrade, or cancel before full pricing kicks in.

Download episodes and films on Premium to watch offline during travel. This can turn two promo months into a backlog you can enjoy anywhere.

Use profiles and parental controls to separate recommendations and keep kids in age-appropriate lanes. You get multiple profiles under one account, which helps the algorithm surface what each viewer actually wants.

Check device support. Paramount+ runs on most major platforms, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, select smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers. Three simultaneous streams are commonly supported, which covers a living room plus a couple of personal screens.

Why deals like this happen in the streaming market

Short-term discounts are a proven way to boost sign-ups in a crowded streaming market. Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends research shows U.S. households now juggle multiple subscriptions, and price remains a key reason for both joining and canceling. Analytics firms like Antenna have also reported that promotional pricing lifts trial starts but requires strong originals and smooth onboarding to convert users at renewal. In short, the $2.99 window is your chance to test the catalog while the service works to earn a long-term spot in your lineup.

Fine print and eligibility details for the $2.99 offer

The $2.99 offer is for monthly Paramount+ plans only, with both new and returning subscribers eligible. Taxes may apply, and add-ons or third-party billing might follow different rules. After your two discounted months, your plan renews automatically at the currently published rate unless you cancel in advance.

If you want a risk-free test drive at the lowest possible entry price, this is it. Sign up directly, queue your must-watch list, and set a calendar alert so you’re in control when renewal time arrives.