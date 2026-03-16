Outrage As K-pop Demon Hunters Played Off During Golden Win

Social media erupted after the songwriting team behind Golden from Netflix’s K-pop Demon Hunters were abruptly played off during their Oscars acceptance, cutting short a moment fans viewed as both historic and hard-won. Viewers accused producers of uneven timekeeping and disrespect toward the multinational collaborators who penned the ceremony’s winning original song.

What viewers saw on air during the Oscars broadcast

K-pop Demon Hunters pulled off a rare double, taking Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Golden. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans delivered full remarks for the film win. But when the songwriters took the stage later, only EJAE managed a brief, emotional message about resilience and hearing audiences sing the Korean lyrics before the orchestra swelled.

Yu Han Lee stepped to the microphone with prepared notes, joining fellow credited writers Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Teddy Park. As Lee began, the music surged, signaling a hard cutoff. The team tried to continue but was ushered off, prompting immediate backlash from viewers who noted the speech had barely begun compared to longer moments afforded elsewhere in the telecast, including a comedy bit featuring the Bridesmaids cast reading faux audience notes.

Why the abrupt cutoff during the speech stung viewers

Golden was more than a catchy anthem. For fans and industry watchers, it symbolized the mainstreaming of K-pop craft inside Hollywood’s most visible spotlight, featuring bilingual lyrics and a cross-continental writing room. Cutting the team’s mic felt, to many, like marginalizing the very creatives whose work built that global bridge.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences typically advises winners to keep remarks concise, but the abruptness here read as out of step. In an era when multilingual music has become a fixture at the top of global charts—something the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry has repeatedly highlighted—audiences expected a little more room for the collaborators who fueled that rise to speak for themselves.

What the internet is saying about the abrupt cutoff

Within minutes, fan communities and film commentators on X, TikTok, and Instagram blasted clips of the cutoff, calling it disrespectful and citing inconsistent enforcement of time limits. Posts cataloged longer speeches earlier in the night and tallied sketch segments that could have made space for the full roster of writers.

Media analysts noted that award-show “play-off” moments routinely drive real-time spikes in conversation—something long tracked by Nielsen’s social TV measurements—and that controversies can overshadow the very achievements being honored. Here, much of the online focus pivoted from celebrating the milestone win to parsing the production choice.

Oscars timekeeping has long been contentious

The Oscars’ balancing act between show pacing and authentic winner moments has a long, bumpy history. The Academy has pushed 45-second guidelines in the past, yet allowances often stretch for marquee categories or starrier lineups. Meanwhile, technical and music winners—whose work is foundational to what ends up on screen—frequently bear the brunt of hard outs.

Past telecasts have seen teams drowned out before finishing thank-yous, reigniting perennial questions: Should comedy bits and musical interludes give way when the room is celebrating career-defining achievements? Should ensembles with multiple credited creators get staggered or pooled time so more than one voice is heard?

What comes next for Golden and its songwriting team

Industry observers will watch to see if the Academy or telecast producers address the cutoff, perhaps by releasing the team’s full prepared remarks through official channels. Publicists often move quickly after such incidents to circulate statements that couldn’t be delivered on stage.

Regardless, Golden now joins a small club of animated film songs that crossed from pop culture phenomenon to Oscar winner. K-pop Demon Hunters had already built momentum at major precursor ceremonies, and the film’s double win will likely amplify streaming and soundtrack interest. Yet for many fans, the night’s defining image wasn’t just the trophy—it was a mic going silent just as a global team tried to speak.