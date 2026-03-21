Minecraft Unveils First Theme Park Land At Chessington

Minecraft is stepping out of the screen and into the real world. Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios have announced Minecraft World, a £50 million themed land debuting at Chessington World of Adventures in the UK in 2027. Billed as the first fully immersive Minecraft land, the project marks a milestone for the best-selling video game of all time and signals another major swing toward blockbuster IP-driven attractions.

What Merlin and Mojang Announced for Minecraft World

According to statements from Merlin Entertainments and Mojang, Minecraft World will feature a world-first roller coaster themed to the franchise, interactive attractions where guests can “play” the universe around them, block-built play zones, and dedicated dining and retail. Mojang is co-developing creative and design elements to ensure the look and feel match the game’s instantly recognizable biomes, mobs, and Redstone-inspired mechanics. A selection of prominent Minecraft creators are advising to help translate the community’s style and humor into physical spaces.

Set within Chessington World of Adventures, one of Britain’s most family-focused parks, the land is designed for broad appeal: think hands-on activities for younger guests alongside a signature coaster that should anchor capacity and draw repeat visits. The resort sits just southwest of London, making it an accessible day trip for domestic visitors and international tourists alike.

Why This IP Is Built for Theme Parks and Families

Minecraft’s reach is enormous. Mojang has said the game has sold more than 300 million copies globally, and it maintains a player base that regularly tops 100 million monthly users. Its core strengths—open-ended creativity, social play, and a visual language kids can build with—map naturally to physical, interactive attractions. That makes it a rare property that can satisfy seasoned fans and first-timers without relying on deep story knowledge.

For theme parks, beloved IP is a proven growth engine. Industry analysis tracked by the TEA/AECOM Theme Index notes that highly themed lands based on major franchises often deliver strong attendance lifts and higher per-guest spending through food, merchandise, and premium experiences. Recent examples such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World have reinforced the idea that deeply integrated worlds, not single rides, drive the biggest gains.

What Guests Might Experience Inside Minecraft World

Merlin and Mojang have not disclosed ride systems or layouts, but the direction is clear. Expect a faithful “blocky” aesthetic, layered environmental storytelling, and interactive elements that mimic in-game actions—placing blocks, triggering Redstone-like effects, or teaming up to solve challenges. The coaster will likely serve as the land’s kinetic centerpiece, with family-accessible height requirements typical of Chessington’s lineup.

Merlin has a track record of deploying hands-free interactivity and responsive sets—seen in attractions like Ninjago The Ride at Legoland—so a blend of gesture-based tech, tactile play, and practical sets would align with its portfolio. The involvement of Minecraft creators also hints at Easter eggs and community-driven touches that reward deep fandom without alienating casual visitors.

A Big Bet for Chessington and the UK Theme Park Scene

At £50 million, Minecraft World ranks among Chessington’s most ambitious recent investments. It follows the resort’s pivot toward recognizable IP with The World of Jumanji, which helped refresh the park’s family adventure positioning. For the UK market, adding a global gaming phenomenon strengthens Chessington’s role within Merlin’s regional network, complementing nearby Legoland Windsor and offering a distinct draw for families with game-savvy kids.

The economic upside extends beyond turnstiles. Major IP lands tend to lift hotel occupancy, increase multi-day visits, and expand the season with special events. If Minecraft World delivers high-capacity attractions and robust retail—merchandising is a natural fit given the brand’s aesthetics—Chessington could see meaningful gains in dwell time and spend per cap.

What Comes Next on the Road to a 2027 Opening

With opening targeted for 2027, the next milestones are likely to include concept reveals, site preparation, and detailed theming previews as planning advances. Expect updates from Merlin Entertainments and Mojang Studios as designs lock and test programs begin. For a franchise defined by building, the litmus test will be simple: does the land feel like you can step in, start crafting, and make it your own—no controller required.