Menopause and Mental Health: Anxiety, Mood Swings, and Depression

Menopause is often described in terms of hot flashes, night sweats, and changing periods—but for many people, the most disruptive symptoms are emotional and psychological. Anxiety that seems to come out of nowhere. Mood swings that feel unfamiliar or hard to control. A low mood that lingers longer than it used to. These experiences can be confusing, especially if you’ve never struggled with mental health before.

The good news is: you’re not “imagining it,” and you’re not alone. Menopause can affect mental health in real, biological, and psychosocial ways—and there are effective supports and treatments.

Note: This article is for general information only and isn’t a substitute for medical advice. If symptoms are severe, persistent, or affecting safety, seek professional help promptly.

Understanding the Menopause Transition

“Menopause” technically means you’ve gone 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. But most mental health changes occur during perimenopause—the months or years leading up to menopause—when hormones can fluctuate dramatically.

This transition can include:

Unpredictable cycles

Sleep disturbance

Hot flashes/night sweats

Brain fog

Changes in energy and libido

These physical symptoms don’t just coexist with mental health changes—they often feed into them.

Why Menopause Affects Mental Health

Estrogen interacts with brain chemicals involved in mood regulation, including serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. During perimenopause, estrogen may swing high and low before settling at a lower level after menopause. For some people, this “roller coaster” is associated with:

Increased emotional reactivity

More sensitivity to stress

Changes in anxiety and mood

Anxiety in Menopause: What It Can Look Like

Menopausal anxiety doesn’t always look like constant worry. It may show up as:

Racing thoughts or sudden “rushes” of nervousness

Feeling keyed up, restless, or on edge

Panic-like episodes (sometimes overlapping with hot flashes)

Increased irritability or feeling overwhelmed

Physical symptoms: heart palpitations, chest tightness, shakiness, nausea

The hot flash–panic overlap

Hot flashes can trigger sensations (heat, sweating, racing heart) that feel similar to panic. Some people then become anxious about the next hot flash, creating a cycle:

hot flash → fear/panic → more adrenaline → worse symptoms.

Breaking that loop—through breathing techniques, CBT strategies, medication, or managing hot flashes—can make a big difference.

Mood Swings: More Than “Just Being Emotional”

Mood swings are common in perimenopause and may feel like:

Sudden irritability

Tearfulness that seems out of proportion

Anger or impatience

Feeling “fine” one moment and low the next

These swings can be distressing because they may feel out of character. It helps to remember: mood regulation is influenced by hormones, sleep, stress, blood sugar, and how supported you feel day-to-day.

Common triggers that worsen mood swings

Poor or broken sleep

Skipping meals (blood sugar dips)

Alcohol (can worsen sleep and mood)

High caffeine intake (can worsen anxiety)

Chronic stress or burnout

Relationship strain and lack of support

Depression During Menopause: Signs to Watch For

A dip in mood for a day or two can happen to anyone. Depression is different—it’s persistent and affects functioning. Symptoms can include:

Low mood most days

Loss of interest or pleasure

Fatigue or low energy

Changes in appetite or weight

Sleep problems (too little or too much)

Feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or hopelessness

Difficulty concentrating

Withdrawing from others

Thoughts of death or self-harm

“Is it depression or menopause?”

It can be both. Menopause symptoms (fatigue, sleep changes, low libido, brain fog) overlap with depression. A useful clue is loss of pleasure and persistent low mood, especially when it lasts two weeks or more.

Who Is More at Risk?

You may be more likely to experience anxiety, mood swings, or depression during the menopause transition if you have:

A history of anxiety or depression

Severe PMS/PMDD or postpartum depression history

High stress, trauma history, or limited support

Poor sleep or chronic insomnia

Thyroid problems (which can mimic or worsen mood symptoms)

Certain medications or health conditions

Heavy alcohol use or a sedentary lifestyle

None of these mean symptoms are inevitable—only that extra support may be helpful.

What Helps: Practical, Evidence-Informed Options

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Many people benefit from combining strategies.

1) Talk therapies

Therapy can help understand and mange the mental health effects on menopause.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) particularly has strong evidence for anxiety and depression. It is also helpful for coping with hot flashes and insomnia. Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) can help with emotional flexibility and reducing the struggle with symptoms.

If you can access it, therapy can be one of the most powerful tools during this transition.

If you’re looking to build coping skills at your own pace or as part of workplace learning, online mental health courses can be a practical option.

2) Sleep-focused support

Improving sleep can reduce anxiety and mood swings significantly.

Consistent wake time (even weekends)

Cool bedroom, breathable bedding

Limiting alcohol and late caffeine

Screen boundaries at night

CBT-I (CBT for insomnia) is especially effective

3) Lifestyle changes that genuinely matter

These can sound simple, but they’re not trivial—small improvements add up.

Movement: Regular walking, resistance training, yoga, or swimming can improve mood and stress resilience.

Nutrition: Balanced meals with protein and fibre help stabilise blood sugar (and mood).

Alcohol: Reducing intake often improves sleep, anxiety, and low mood.

Stress regulation: Mindfulness, paced breathing, or short relaxation breaks can reduce sympathetic “fight-or-flight” activation.

4) Medical treatments (discuss with a clinician)

Depending on symptoms and health history, options may include:

SSRIs/SNRIs: Often used for depression and anxiety; some can also reduce hot flashes.

Hormone therapy (HT/HRT): For some people, treating menopausal symptoms (especially hot flashes and sleep disruption) improves mood. It’s not suitable for everyone, so it requires individualised medical evaluation.

Treatment for thyroid or anaemia: If present, correcting these can markedly improve mood and energy.

5) Social support and self-compassion (not “fluffy”—protective)

Isolation worsens mental health. Helpful supports include:

Talking with friends or a support group

Partner/family education about menopause symptoms

Setting boundaries and reducing overload where possible

Reframing: “My nervous system is under strain” rather than “I’m failing”

If you’re supporting a team, family member, or clients, and want structured guidance, consider a menopause awareness course. A well-designed course can help build an understanding of menopause transition, common mental health impacts, and practical ways to offer support at home or in the workplace.

A Simple Self-Check You Can Try

If you’re not sure what’s driving the changes, track symptoms for 2–4 weeks:

Sleep quality (hours + awakenings)

Hot flashes/night sweats

Mood (1–10 scale)

Anxiety/panic episodes

Caffeine/alcohol

Stress level

Period changes (if still cycling)

Patterns often emerge—and that information is extremely useful for a clinician.