Mar10 Day Sale Slashes Nintendo Switch Games Up To 90%

Nintendo’s annual Mar10 Day promotion is live, delivering deep price cuts across marquee Mario adventures and spin-offs on the Nintendo eShop, with major retailers mirroring many of the discounts. Headline deals reach up to 90% off, a rare opportunity to bulk up your Switch library with first‑party favorites and bundle editions for a fraction of their usual price.

While Nintendo discounts are known for being conservative, this year’s event includes unusually aggressive markdowns on evergreen hits, remakes, and recent releases. Most offers are digital, though select physical copies are seeing competitive pricing from large retailers. Inventory and availability can fluctuate, so it’s worth acting quickly on standout picks.

The Biggest Nintendo Switch Discounts to Grab Now

The steepest cut belongs to Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, which has dropped to roughly $8.99 from $89.99—90% off—for the base game plus post‑launch content. If you already own the standard release, the Season Pass sits near $7.49, about 75% off, making the DLC an easy add-on.

Flagship platformers and remakes are also sharply reduced. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is hovering near 50% off at about $29.99, while Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and Mario vs. Donkey Kong land around one‑third off at approximately $39.99. Super Mario RPG is trending near $41.99 (about 30% off), and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is similarly discounted around $41.99. Even crossover and event titles like Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are about 50% off at $29.99. Exact prices can vary by retailer and region.

Where to Find the Best Nintendo eShop and Retail Prices

Most promotions originate on the Nintendo eShop, which typically sets the floor that Amazon and big‑box stores match. Buying digitally on eShop also returns Gold Points—Nintendo’s rewards currency—usually around 5% of the price paid, which can be applied to future purchases for extra savings. If a must‑have first‑party title isn’t on sale, Nintendo Switch Online members can consider game vouchers as an alternative value play, though vouchers don’t stack with discounted pricing.

For collectors, physical copies at retailers can be smart buys when priced the same as digital, since you retain resale and lending flexibility. That said, some of the deepest cuts—especially on bundle or Gold editions—are digital‑only, and availability windows are tighter. Comparing cart totals across eShop and retailers before checkout can net a few extra dollars saved.

Why These Nintendo Switch Discounts Are So Rare

Nintendo’s first‑party games have long tails: titles like Super Mario Odyssey and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury continue to chart years after launch. Industry trackers such as Circana and Nintendo’s own investor materials consistently show Mario releases among the Switch’s top sellers. That enduring demand is why discounts beyond 30% are uncommon—and why temporary 40% to 90% cuts stand out. In short, these prices defy the usual “evergreen” curve that keeps Mario games near full MSRP long after release.

Smart Buying Tips for Nintendo’s Mar10 Day Deals

Prioritize complete editions when possible. A Gold or Deluxe bundle that folds in expansions and cosmetic packs can be far cheaper than buying DLC piecemeal later. Check supported modes too: many Mario staples shine in couch co‑op, but some require Nintendo Switch Online for multiplayer. If you plan to play together on one system, verify local co‑op is included out of the box.

Mind storage and file sizes before you splurge. Big remakes and bundle editions can be storage‑hungry, so a discounted microSD card purchase might be the true “hidden” deal. Finally, remember that digital purchases are typically nonrefundable; if you value flexibility, scan retailers for equally strong prices on physical copies.

Standout Nintendo Switch Picks by Favorite Play Style

For families and party nights, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Luigi’s Mansion 3 offer easy‑to‑learn local multiplayer with plenty of replay value. Platformer fans should look at Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for a two‑for‑one experience that blends classic stage design with an open‑ended expansion.

Solo adventurers can’t go wrong with Super Mario Odyssey, whose inventive kingdoms and generous post‑game keep you hunting Moons long after the credits. If you prefer strategy with surprising heart, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition is the best price‑to‑content ratio in the sale. RPG fans meanwhile get two strong options: the timeless charm of Super Mario RPG and the robust, characterful questing of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

The bottom line: this is one of the strongest Mar10 Day slates in recent memory, combining rarely discounted Nintendo staples with extraordinary bundle savings. Fill your wishlist, compare retailers for the best match, and lock in the deepest cuts while they last.